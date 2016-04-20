Carabineros toma contacto con arrieros en sector pre cordillerano de San Fernando 

-
Son ocho los extraviados y hasta ayer martes se trabajaba en labores de rescate. Por otra parte, el Director Nacional de Onemi, Ricardo Toro, encabezó el rescate junto al Ejército de ocho adultos y un niño que fueron encontrados en buenas condiciones en el sector de Coya.
Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Desde las 09:00 de la mañana de ayer martes y desde el Retén Puente Negro de San Fernando, se iniciaron los sobre vuelos para el rescate de los arrieros que se encuentran desaparecidos en el sector cordillerano, dos helicópteros estuvieron realizando las maniobras de rescate.
El Jefe de la Sexta Zona de Carabineros, General Omar Gutiérrez, dio a conocer que ayer martes se reinició la búsqueda de ocho arrieros extraviados, logrando el GOPE tomar contacto con uno de ellos llamado, Pedro Antonio Guzmán Briones, el que estaba en buenas condiciones. Manifestó que en el sector del Cajón Sierra Bellavista se encuentran otros dos arrieros, sector denominado Alto Huemul, donde estarían en buenas condiciones.
Se sigue operando con un segundo helicóptero que llegó desde Santiago, más una tercera patrulla Gope que se desplazó hasta el sector del Cajón del Rio Azufre, para ubicar a otro arriero. Se logró posicionar una patrulla en el sector de Termas del Flaco para así lograr la ubicación de otros dos arrieros.
El General durante la mañana de ayer martes indicó que tenían certeza que tres de los arrieros se encontraban en buenas condiciones, agregando que con él lograron contacto, ya que se encontraba en un refugio. Informó que se trata de gente que conoce y es experimentada en la montaña, quienes podrían haber capeado el temporal en alguna dependencia que ellos tienen en el sector de Alto Huemul, sector de Sierra Bellavista.
La autoridad policial adujo que los arrieros poseen animales, pero su preocupación fundamental es que se encuentren en buenas condiciones, por lo que por propia voluntad serán notificados si quieren o no quieren bajar. La voluntad de Carabineros es rescatarlos del sector, pero si necesitan permanecer deberán decidirlo ellos.
El General agregó que los arrieros subieron a la cordillera hace aproximadamente diez días a arriar a sus animales, hacia el sector de Los Llanos. Poseen domicilio en comunas como Chépica, San Fernando, y San Francisco de Mostazal, quienes subieron de manera normal para un mes de abril, encontrándose con este frente de mal tiempo.
Hasta ayer martes en la región producto del núcleo frio en altura y aumento de caudal se encontraban notificados siete casos de presunta desgracia por lo que Carabineros se encontraba realizando las diligencias pertinentes con personal especializado del Gope.
Ellos son Mateo Aquiles Machuca Muñoz de 73 años, arriero, comuna San Fernando. Edgar Segundo Millar Ponce de 26 años, arriero, por el cual se presentó ayer denuncia en Retén Roma de San Fernando. Jaime Enrique Cabello Milategua de 66 años, arriero, subió al sector Alto Huemul, comuna San Fernando. César Hernán Franco Jorquera de 28 años, quien se encuentra extraviado en sector Los Maitenes, comuna de San Fernando. Pedro Antonio Guzmán Briones, 65 años, quien se encuentra extraviado en sector de Sierra Bellavista, comuna de San Fernando, y Patricio Ignacio Sepúlveda Jiménez, 57 años, quien se encuentra extraviado en sector Sierra de Bellavista, comuna de San Fernando.
RESCATE EN LAS LEÑAS
Con respecto a los arrieros que permanecían aislados, en el sector Las Leñas, comuna de Machalí, a las 09:00 de la mañana de ayer martes se iniciaron los operativos de rescate. En el sector de Coya, encabezaron las coordinaciones la Intendenta Regional, Director Nacional de Onemi, Directora Regional de Onemi O’Higgins, General de la Brigada Aérea del Ejército de Chile, Subprefecto de Cachapoal de Carabineros de Chile, y el alcalde de Machalí.
A las 11:00 horas, un helicóptero del Ejército despegó desde el sector de Coya, rescatando a ocho adultos y un menor de 14 años, todos en buenas condiciones. Además, personal del Ejército se dirigió hacia el sector de las Cayanas, a evaluar el rescate de arrieros que también se encontrarían aislados.
Fue el Director Nacional de Onemi, Ricardo Toro, encabezó el rescate de ocho adultos y un niño que fueron encontrados en buenas condiciones en el sector de Coya.
La Intendenta Regional (s), Teresa Núñez Cornejo, dio a conocer que hasta el momento toda la gente que estaba extraviada y aislada ha bajado en buenas condiciones de salud, agregando que hay una segunda avanzada que pretende rescatar a otras ocho personas que se encuentran en dos puntos diferentes, más el operativo que se realiza en Puente Negro.
Por su parte, el Comandante de la Brigada de Aviación del Ejército, General, Gustavo Núñez, dio a conocer que se trató de un operativo coordinado entre el Ejército, Intendencia, Gobernación y la Onemi, lo que permitió ayudar a la población aislada.
Recordó que el lunes bajaron a 61 personas desde las Termas del Flaco más las ocho personas y un menor que fueron rescatadas ayer martes desde el sector de Coya, así como se trabaja en el rescate de otras ocho personas que se encuentran en el sector de Cuesta Caracoles.
En relación a la evacuación de las personas en el sector de Termas del Flaco, en la comuna de San Fernando, se informó que a eso de las 13:20 de la tarde de ayer martes posaron en el Aeródromo de San Fernando los helicópteros con las 16 personas evacuadas, todas en buenas condiciones.
