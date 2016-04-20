Cruz Roja activa servicio de contacto con parientes ecuatorianos y colombianos

1-

En vista del terremoto de 7.8 grados en la escala de Richter que sacudió Ecuador, movimiento telúrico acaecido el 16 de abril recién pasado, la Cruz Roja activó su servicio de Restablecimiento de Contacto entre Familiares (RCF). Aquello, con el fin de brindar ayuda a los ecuatorianos y colombianos residentes en Chile. De esta forma es que invitan a aquellas personas que desean saber de sus parientes, a acercarse a sus oficinas y así recibir apoyo en esta tarea. En Rancagua, sus dependencias están ubicadas en Campos N°563, segundo piso, donde los recibirán entre las 15 y 19 horas. También pueden llamar al 72 2 240204, enviar un correo a cruzrojaohiggins@gmail.com o ingresar a http://www.cruzroja.cl/rlf/, donde deberán responder un formulario para así iniciar las indagaciones en torno a su ser querido.

A nivel internacional, el programa RCF está presente en más de 160 países y permite hacer un re-encuentro y restablecimiento de relaciones afectivas entre quienes buscan la ayuda de la Cruz Roja de modo confidencial. A la directriz pueden acceder todos aquellos que han perdido vínculos con sus familiares, por la ocurrencia de catástrofes naturales, migraciones, conflictos armados u otro motivo, índole de tipo humanitario. Igualmente hay razones que no permiten iniciar una indagatoria, como la sucesión de riñas,  controversias personales y otros asuntos en que deba intervenir la justicia.

