En dos domicilios: Droga, arma hechiza y estoques incauta Primera Comisaría de Rancagua

Otros, Policial abril 20, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
1

Por: Fernando Ávila F.

Tres detenidos dejó un operativo policial realizado por personal de la Primera Comisaría de la comuna de Rancagua. Fue en dos domicilios ubicados en calle Aurora y calle Rubio donde se estaban dedicando al tráfico ilícito de droga, por lo que se entregaron los antecedentes a la Fiscalía Local quien dispuso realizar las diligencias respectivas.

Se autorizó el ingreso al domicilio logrando encontrar marihuana, clorhidrato de cocaína, una escopeta hechiza, cuatro estoques, una pesa digital, y 164 cartones de cigarrillos. Se detuvo a tres personas quienes pasaron a control de atención.

