En dos domicilios: Droga, arma hechiza y estoques incauta Primera Comisaría de Rancagua

Por: Fernando Ávila F.
Tres detenidos dejó un operativo policial realizado por personal de la Primera Comisaría de la comuna de Rancagua. Fue en dos domicilios ubicados en calle Aurora y calle Rubio donde se estaban dedicando al tráfico ilícito de droga, por lo que se entregaron los antecedentes a la Fiscalía Local quien dispuso realizar las diligencias respectivas.
Se autorizó el ingreso al domicilio logrando encontrar marihuana, clorhidrato de cocaína, una escopeta hechiza, cuatro estoques, una pesa digital, y 164 cartones de cigarrillos. Se detuvo a tres personas quienes pasaron a control de atención.
70 comments
I’m still learning from you, but I’m improving myself. I definitely liked reading everything that is posted on your website.Keep the posts coming. I liked it!
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any tips and hints for inexperienced blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site 🙂
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Thank you for helping out, fantastic information. “The health of nations is more important than the wealth of nations.” by Will Durant.
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
This design is spectacular! You definitely know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
Hello, you used to write excellent, but the last few posts have been kinda boring… I miss your tremendous writings. Past several posts are just a little out of track! come on!
After examine a number of of the blog posts on your website now, and I actually like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site record and will be checking again soon. Pls try my website online as nicely and let me know what you think.
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement. Do you know any methods to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d truly appreciate it.
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
Thanks for this marvellous post, I am glad I found this internet site on yahoo.
I and my buddies were reviewing the nice suggestions on your web blog and so at once I had an awful feeling I never expressed respect to the website owner for those secrets. These boys appeared to be so thrilled to read them and have now clearly been tapping into them. Appreciation for getting well kind and then for opting for this sort of important subjects millions of individuals are really eager to be informed on. My very own honest regret for not expressing gratitude to earlier.
hi!,I like your writing so much! share we communicate more about your article on AOL? I require an expert on this area to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
Super-Duper blog! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also.
Great tremendous things here. I?¦m very glad to peer your article. Thanks a lot and i’m taking a look forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too wonderful. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it wise. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is actually a terrific website.
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I am very glad to see such magnificent information being shared freely out there.
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what blog owners wrote but this web site is really user friendly! .
I just could not leave your web site before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard info an individual provide to your visitors? Is gonna be again often to check up on new posts.
Thank you for another fantastic post. Where else could anyone get that type of information in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the search for such information.
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
There are definitely loads of details like that to take into consideration. That may be a nice point to carry up. I offer the thoughts above as normal inspiration however clearly there are questions like the one you carry up where crucial thing will probably be working in trustworthy good faith. I don?t know if greatest practices have emerged round issues like that, however I am positive that your job is clearly recognized as a fair game. Both boys and girls really feel the influence of only a moment’s pleasure, for the remainder of their lives.
Thankyou for helping out, wonderful information.
I was more than happy to seek out this web-site.I wanted to thanks to your time for this glorious learn!! I undoubtedly enjoying each little little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you weblog post.
I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for putting up. “Fear not for the future, weep not for the past.” by Percy Bysshe Shelley.
I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂
After research a few of the weblog posts in your web site now, and I really like your approach of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site checklist and will likely be checking again soon. Pls try my website as well and let me know what you think.
The core of your writing while sounding reasonable originally, did not really settle well with me personally after some time. Somewhere within the paragraphs you actually were able to make me a believer unfortunately just for a short while. I still have a problem with your leaps in logic and you would do nicely to help fill in those gaps. If you can accomplish that, I would surely be amazed.
I like the efforts you have put in this, thanks for all the great blog posts.
I really like your writing style, good information, appreciate it for putting up : D.
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Would you be eager about exchanging links?
hi!,I really like your writing very so much! proportion we keep in touch extra approximately your article on AOL? I need an expert in this space to resolve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
Whats up this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Whats up very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also…I’m satisfied to search out so many useful info here in the put up, we’d like develop extra strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
great points altogether, you just received a logo new reader. What may you recommend about your post that you simply made a few days ago? Any certain?
I dugg some of you post as I thought they were extremely helpful handy
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
Thanks for your own hard work on this web site. Debby really loves setting aside time for investigation and it is simple to grasp why. All of us notice all relating to the compelling ways you render very helpful information by means of your web blog and therefore increase contribution from people about this subject matter and our own princess is learning a lot. Take advantage of the rest of the new year. You have been doing a wonderful job.
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue with your web site in internet explorer, would test this?K IE still is the marketplace chief and a good component to other people will pass over your wonderful writing because of this problem.
Some genuinely excellent posts on this internet site, thanks for contribution.
Can I simply say what a reduction to seek out someone who truly is aware of what theyre speaking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know the right way to carry a problem to gentle and make it important. Extra folks need to learn this and perceive this facet of the story. I cant consider youre no more standard since you positively have the gift.
I like this site because so much utile material on here : D.
I admire your work, thankyou for all the good content.
I intended to create you one very small note so as to say thank you as before for your personal great solutions you’ve featured at this time. It has been so incredibly generous of you to provide extensively just what most people could possibly have distributed for an e book to help with making some bucks for themselves, chiefly seeing that you could possibly have done it if you considered necessary. The solutions also worked as a easy way to be sure that someone else have the same interest just like my personal own to grasp great deal more in regard to this condition. I am sure there are a lot more fun instances up front for those who scan through your blog.
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue along with your site in internet explorer, might check this?K IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a good component to people will omit your fantastic writing because of this problem.
I have been checking out a few of your stories and i must say clever stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your blog.
Super-Duper website! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also.
It¦s in point of fact a great and helpful piece of info. I¦m glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
I genuinely enjoy looking at on this site, it holds excellent content. “Words are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind.” by Rudyard Kipling.
Your home is valueble for me. Thanks!…
As a Newbie, I am constantly exploring online for articles that can be of assistance to me. Thank you
I simply could not depart your web site prior to suggesting that I actually loved the standard information a person supply to your guests? Is going to be again steadily in order to check up on new posts.
Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues. was truly information. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing.
qie9lX Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
Just desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is just excellent and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
hello!,I like your writing very much! share we communicate more about your post on AOL? I need an expert on this area to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
My brother suggested I may like this website. He used to be totally right. This put up truly made my day. You cann’t imagine just how so much time I had spent for this info! Thank you!
Good V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
Hey There. I discovered your blog the use of msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful information. Thank you for the post. I will definitely return.
I have not checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂