Fiscalizadores especiales investigaran cortes de agua durante temporal

Tras los extensos cortes de agua que afectaron a varias ciudades de las regiones de Valparaíso, Metropolitana y de O´Higgins, la Superintendencia de Servicios Sanitarios (SISS) designó fiscalizadores especiales para investigar a Aguas Andinas, Aguas Cordillera, ESVAL y ESSBIO.
De acuerdo a las resoluciones emanadas por la SISS, los fiscalizadores tendrán un plazo de 15 días hábiles a contar de hoy para investigar y evaluar, en todos sus aspectos, el comportamiento de las mencionadas empresas en los eventos de corte de suministro a la población, además de determinar las responsabilidades que les pudiese caber a las sanitarias en los cortes de suministro de agua potable.
“Las mencionadas interrupciones de suministro de agua potable a la población, constituyen hechos que han producido una evidente alteración en el cumplimiento de las obligaciones de calidad y continuidad de los servicios que deben asegurar las concesionarias.Ello impone a la autoridad tener que evaluar la correcta ejecución por parte de las concesionarias, de sus planes de emergencia y de las demás acciones asociadas a la respuesta dada por el prestador a la emergencia producida”, establecía un comunicado de prensa enviado por la SISS.
Desde la Superintendencia aseguran haber hecho un seguimiento y fiscalizado el comportamiento de estas empresas desde el momento en que se tuvo conocimiento del sistema frontal que afectó a la zona central del país el pasado fin de semana, y durante todo el periodo de la emergencia, verificando las acciones tomadas para reponer el suministro en los tiempos mínimos factibles y la disposición de las medidas de mitigación, como reparto alternativo de agua potable y de información a la población.
En el caso de ESSBIO, la Superintendencia investigará la responsabilidad de esta empresa en los cortes que afectaron a Rancagua, Machalí y Coya durante los días 15,16 y 17 de abril.
Los fiscalizadores especiales contarán con las más amplias facultades para el desarrollo de su cometido y deberán informar de cualquier contingencia o acción que corresponda ejecutar a la SISS, con el fin de mantener a salvo los derechos de los usuarios.
72 comments
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Keep working ,great job!
I’ve recently started a web site, the info you offer on this website has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work. “The very ink with which history is written is merely fluid prejudice.” by Mark Twain.
My husband and i have been really glad Emmanuel managed to complete his inquiry from your precious recommendations he obtained while using the weblog. It’s not at all simplistic to simply find yourself handing out guides which other folks might have been trying to sell. We understand we have the writer to be grateful to for this. The type of illustrations you have made, the simple site navigation, the friendships you can help to engender – it’s got everything fabulous, and it’s leading our son and the family imagine that this subject is awesome, and that’s seriously fundamental. Thanks for the whole lot!
Hello there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through your blog posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same subjects? Thanks a ton!
Appreciating the persistence you put into your website and in depth information you present. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this website needs rather more consideration. I’ll in all probability be again to read much more, thanks for that info.
Hey there would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a honest price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
I’ve been surfing on-line more than 3 hours nowadays, yet I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s beautiful price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the web might be a lot more useful than ever before.
Definitely imagine that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the simplest thing to take into accout of. I say to you, I definitely get irked at the same time as people think about concerns that they just do not recognize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest as neatly as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , other people could take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thanks
Great ?V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
Very good written article. It will be supportive to anyone who utilizes it, including me. Keep up the good work – for sure i will check out more posts.
I am glad to be one of several visitants on this outstanding web site (:, regards for posting.
Its great as your other content : D, appreciate it for posting.
I really like your writing style, good information, thank you for putting up :D. “I will show you fear in a handful of dust.” by T. S. Eliot.
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later. Many thanks
Simply desire to say your article is as surprising. The clearness on your put up is just excellent and that i could suppose you’re knowledgeable in this subject. Fine along with your permission let me to seize your feed to keep updated with coming near near post. Thank you a million and please continue the gratifying work.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, as well as the content!
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
Hey There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn. That is a really well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to learn extra of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.
You made some first rate points there. I regarded on the internet for the difficulty and located most individuals will associate with together with your website.
Hi my family member! I want to say that this post is awesome, great written and come with approximately all significant infos. I would like to peer more posts like this .
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your site in web explorer, may check this… IE still is the marketplace leader and a huge element of other folks will miss your excellent writing because of this problem.
I went over this web site and I think you have a lot of wonderful information, saved to bookmarks (:.
hello there and thanks to your information – I have certainly picked up something new from proper here. I did however experience several technical points the usage of this web site, as I experienced to reload the website lots of occasions prior to I may just get it to load correctly. I were puzzling over in case your hosting is OK? Now not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading cases instances will often affect your placement in google and could harm your high quality score if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I am including this RSS to my email and could look out for a lot extra of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you replace this again very soon..
It¦s really a great and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Appreciate it for helping out, fantastic info .
I think this is one of the most significant info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The site style is perfect, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Kudos!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
Very interesting topic, appreciate it for putting up.
Would love to perpetually get updated great website! .
Great awesome things here. I?¦m very glad to peer your article. Thank you a lot and i am having a look ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, but I never discovered any interesting article like yours. It is lovely worth sufficient for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the internet will likely be a lot more useful than ever before.
I enjoy the efforts you have put in this, thanks for all the great blog posts.
Keep working ,impressive job!
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
Hi my friend! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include approximately all significant infos. I would like to see more posts like this.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
I have recently started a blog, the info you provide on this site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
It’s best to take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will suggest this web site!
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some wonderful points, I likewise think this s a very great website.
I cling on to listening to the news update lecture about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
Oh my goodness! an amazing article dude. Thanks However I’m experiencing subject with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting similar rss problem? Anyone who is aware of kindly respond. Thnkx
Real superb visual appeal on this web site, I’d value it 10 10.
Great post, you have pointed out some great details , I also believe this s a very excellent website.
Excellent post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I am inspired! Very useful information particularly the ultimate section 🙂 I handle such info much. I was looking for this certain info for a very lengthy time. Thank you and best of luck.
I like what you guys are up too. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my site 🙂
Howdy! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through your blog posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics? Thank you!
I do consider all the concepts you’ve presented for your post. They are really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for beginners. May just you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
Some truly nice stuff on this site, I love it.
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post is amazing, nice written and come with approximately all significant infos. I’d like to peer more posts like this.
Some genuinely nice stuff on this site, I like it.
Superb post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Bless you!
Good write-up, I am normal visitor of one’s web site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I went over this site and I think you have a lot of excellent information, saved to fav (:.
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My blog addresses a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the way!
You got a very good website, Glad I found it through yahoo.
Real good information can be found on site. “Education is what most receive, many pass on, and few possess.” by Karl Kraus.
I adore forgathering utile info, this post has got me even more info! .
Good post. I study one thing more difficult on totally different blogs everyday. It is going to always be stimulating to read content material from different writers and practice a bit something from their store. I’d choose to make use of some with the content on my weblog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a hyperlink in your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Would you be all for exchanging links?
Wohh just what I was looking for, thanks for posting.
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
naturally like your web-site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to inform the reality then again I¦ll certainly come again again.
Valuable information. Fortunate me I found your site accidentally, and I’m shocked why this coincidence didn’t took place earlier! I bookmarked it.
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
I just could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard info a person provide for your visitors? Is going to be back often in order to check up on new posts
Its wonderful as your other content : D, thanks for putting up. “A great flame follows a little spark.” by Dante Alighieri.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
Great write-up, I?¦m regular visitor of one?¦s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.