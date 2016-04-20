Fiscalizadores especiales investigaran cortes de agua durante temporal

Tras los extensos cortes de agua que afectaron a varias ciudades de las regiones de Valparaíso, Metropolitana y de O´Higgins, la Superintendencia de Servicios Sanitarios (SISS) designó fiscalizadores especiales para investigar a Aguas Andinas, Aguas Cordillera, ESVAL y ESSBIO.
De acuerdo a las resoluciones emanadas por la SISS, los fiscalizadores tendrán un plazo de 15 días hábiles a contar de hoy para investigar y evaluar, en todos sus aspectos, el comportamiento de las mencionadas empresas en los eventos de corte de suministro a la población, además de determinar  las responsabilidades que les pudiese caber a las sanitarias en los cortes de suministro de agua potable.

“Las mencionadas interrupciones de suministro de agua potable a la población, constituyen hechos que han producido una evidente alteración en el cumplimiento de las obligaciones de calidad y continuidad de los servicios que deben asegurar las concesionarias.Ello impone a la autoridad tener que evaluar la correcta ejecución por parte de las concesionarias, de sus planes de emergencia y de las demás acciones asociadas a la respuesta dada por el prestador a la emergencia producida”, establecía un comunicado de prensa enviado por la SISS.

Desde la Superintendencia aseguran haber hecho un seguimiento y  fiscalizado el comportamiento de estas empresas desde el momento en que se tuvo conocimiento del sistema frontal que afectó a la zona central del país el pasado fin de semana, y durante todo el periodo de la emergencia, verificando las acciones tomadas para reponer el suministro en los tiempos mínimos factibles y la disposición de las medidas de mitigación, como reparto alternativo de agua potable y de información a la población.

 

En el caso de ESSBIO, la Superintendencia investigará la responsabilidad de esta empresa en los cortes que afectaron a Rancagua, Machalí y Coya durante los días 15,16 y 17 de abril.

Los fiscalizadores especiales contarán con las más amplias facultades para el desarrollo de su cometido y deberán informar de cualquier contingencia o acción que corresponda ejecutar a la SISS, con el fin de mantener a salvo los derechos de los usuarios.

 

 

