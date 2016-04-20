Murió ayer a los 97 años: Políticos locales resaltan importancia de ex Presidente Patricio Aylwin

Más de 700 obras se inauguraron en O’Higgins durante su mandato, el que estuvo marcado por comenzar el largo y difícil camino de la transición democrática. Hoy, políticos de todos los sectores despiden al Presidente que en la Sexta Región pavimentó caminos rurales, construyó hospitales, escuelas, y postas.

Por: IRENE PADILLA A

En uno de los actos políticos más multitudinarios que recuerde la región, el 17 de noviembre de 1989, Patricio Aylwin, el primer candidato presidencial de la Concertación cerraba su campaña en Rancagua, en una apoteósica concentración en la avenida España. “Esta manifestación anticipa el triunfo del 14 de diciembre (decía Aylwin, alzando las manos, con su expresividad tan típica). En esta tierra, donde O’Higgins luchó por recuperar la independencia para Chile, hoy trabajaremos por la recuperación de la libertad”, afirmaba el político y estadista que solo unas semanas después ganó las elecciones convirtiéndose en el primer mandatario tras el retorno de la democracia.

Hoy el país entero lamenta la partida del ex Presidente democratacristiano, quien falleció por causas naturales la mañana de ayer. Desde el momento en que se supo la noticia, cientos de personeros políticos, del empresariado y dirigentes sociales expresaron su pesar y al mismo tiempo trajeron a la memoria las obras del gobierno que lideró entre 1990 y marzo de 1994.

En nombre de la familia, Miguel Aylwin, uno de sus hijos a través de una conferencia de prensa afirmó que “tuvo una larga vida dedicada a su familia, a la justicia, a la docencia, al servicio público. Luchó con fuerza por sus ideas humanistas cristianas y por sus profundas convicciones democráticas y por sus anhelos de progreso y bienestar de los chilenos, especialmente de los más pobres. Ha sido para nosotros, no sólo un padre ejemplar, sino una persona íntegra, sencilla y consecuente. Sin duda, un ejemplo muy difícil de seguir”.

Por su parte, la Presidenta Michelle Bachelet, quien visitó a la familia durante la tarde de ayer, expresó que “Chile ha perdido a un gran demócrata, Chile perdió a un hombre que supo siempre colocar la unidad de los demócratas por sobre las diferencias y que permitió reconstruir un país democrático una vez que él asumió la Presidencia de la República, en ese

sentido le debemos mucho a don Patricio”, sentenció

“Durante su gobierno, en O’Higgins cada dos días se inauguró una obra”

Juan Núñez Valenzuela, fue el único intendente que tuvo la región durante los cuatro años de gobierno de Patricio Aylwin. Ayer, durante una reunión del Concejo Municipal de Rancagua, supo de la noticia y se emocionó durante el minuto de silencio que recordó la figura del mandatario DC. “Tengo los mejores recuerdos de él, fue un gran Presidente, un gran hombre, un maestro que dió ejemplo de sencillez, y austeridad. Hizo que los chilenos volviéramos a unirnos y terminar con los odios y los rencores”, afirma con la voz un poco quebrada.

Núñez asegura que Patricio Aylwin fue como un padre, un político que confió plenamente en los hombres y mujeres de su equipo, la mayoría políticos jóvenes, dirigentes sociales quienes se enfrentaban al desafío de liderar un país dividido, con una democracia tan delicada como un niño que acababa de nacer. Por ello, destaca que como buen estadista, Aylwin siempre mostró liderazgo y nunca dejó entrever debilidad en la toma de decisiones, menos aún en cuanto a quienes conformaban su representación regional. “El Presidente nos dió mucha autonomía y éramos responsables de lo que hacíamos. Recuerdo que antes de asumir se hizo una reunión con los ministros, subsecretarios, buena parte del equipo y en esa instancia el Presidente nos saludó. Y nos dió un mensaje muy fuerte dijo: ‘vengo de una generación que fracasó, que perdió la democracia, por eso ahora tenemos que hacerlo bien’. Que el Presidente de la República diga fracasamos y ahora tenemos una segunda oportunidad en la vida, por eso, hagámoslo bien, demuestra las personalidad que tenía”.

Dentro de su anecdotario, el ex intendente cuenta que el mandatario sentía un profundo cariño por la Región de O’Higgins, la cual recordaba desde su juventud : “Él me contaba que su señora era pariente de unos vecinos de Santa Cruz , se acordaba mucho porque venía por razones personales a Santa Cruz y San Fernando, especialmente a trabajar en su rol de abogado . Cuando recuperamos el edificio de la Gobernación de San Fernando estaba muy contento, yo le preguntaba por qué, y me decía que era porque el pasaba siempre por el centro de la comuna cuando venía a los Tribunales, y lamentaba el daño que había sufrido por el terremoto de 1985 así que se puso muy contento cuando la vió operativa”.

El actual concejal por Rancagua afirma que si bien el ex mandatario será recordado por rol clave en la transición democrática, especialmente en el ajedrez de poder que tuvo que jugar con el General Augusto Pinochet durante todo su mandato; el crecimiento económico que tuvo chile y la Región de O’Higgins en esos años también debería ser un hito a destacar.

“Yo inauguré 722 obras en ese gobierno, cada dos días había una inauguración. Hicimos cientos de caminos, hicimos escuelas, hospitales, postas en las localidades más recónditas. Esta era una región exportadora y el Presidente se preocupó por la conectividad; por mejorar los caminos y carreteras. Una vez fuimos con exportadores de frutas a México, durante la apertura de mercados, y todos nos comentaban que Chile parecía un país de otro mundo, éramos los únicos que crecíamos a un 10% anual, algo que no se ha vuelto a repetir”.

El ex intendente finalmente recuerda el difícil proceso de transición y de reconciliación que trajo consigo fuertes momentos, como el discurso del 19 de marzo de 1991 cuando el Presidente Aylwin hizo público el Informe Rettig, documento histórico redactado por reconocidos juristas donde por primera vez se hace referencia, con fuertes detalles, de las graves violaciones a los derechos humanos cometidas entre 1973 y 1989. “Fue una época dura en que tuvimos que vernos a la cara con los mismos que habían hecho todas esas atrocidades, lo que no era una cosa fácil, imagínese, si no sabíamos ni como saludarnos (con los militares) en el primer desfile. Cuando el Presidente presentó el informe, fue muy difícil. Muchos ministros en esa época le dijeron que no, que había un peso en la sociedad y también militar complicado, pero el Presidente dijo que había que descubrir la verdad y en ese sentido fue muy valiente”, sentencia.

Durante la tarde del martes, en la Catedral de Rancagua el obispo Alejandro Goic ofició una misa donde la región recordó el legado del ex mandatario.

El ex Presidente Aylwin tendrá un funeral de Estado de tres días en los cuales se espera el país tenga la oportunidad de expresar su pesar y despedir sus restos.

“En esta tierra, donde O’Higgins luchó por recuperar la independencia para Chile, hoy trabajaremos por la recuperación de la libertad” Patricio Aylwin , en cierre de campaña en Rancagua. 1989.

Saludos de autoridades.

“Es una enorme pérdida para Chile y también para nuestro partido. Don Patricio trascendió cualquier militancia y supo asumir el enorme desafío de gobernar y dirigir a los chilenos en momentos críticos, liderando con decisión y valentía al país durante la transición democrática. Su amor por nuestro país le permitió superar los momentos más duros de ese periodo y abrir los espacios para consolidar nuestra democracia“, Sergio Espejo, vicepresidente de la DC y diputado de la región.

“El cumplió una muy importante la labor en cuanto a lograr acuerdos, tomando en cuenta, que durante la Unidad Popular el Presidente Aylwin estuvo siempre en la vereda del Frente. Tuvo que lidiar con un Ejército aún empoderado y por ello, nos parece destacable, que haya sido capaz de conducir y sentar las bases de esta democracia”, Juan Luis Castro, diputado PS.

“Quiero expresar mis sinceras condolencias por el fallecimiento del ex Presidente Don Patricio Aylwin Azócar, quien además de haber gobernado nuestro país en tiempos difíciles siempre estuvo al servicio de los demás”, Alejandra Sepúlveda, diputada.

“Creo que fue un hombre muy importante para el retorno de la democracia, un hombre consecuente con una visión de Estado, sin duda, enfrentó momentos difíciles, no solo en su Gobierno sino también como presidente del Senado durante el gobierno de Allende, cuando tuvo la misión de liderar oposición”, Alejandro García-Huidobro , senador UDI.

“Tengo recuerdos muy afectuosos. En particular, su apoyo al trabajo con comités de vivienda, acompañándonos en Machali con bendición del terreno, junto al Alcalde Manuel Bustos, de lo que era el comité Nuevo Horizonte. Así como la entrega en Codegua de la Población Orlando Letelier, en este caso, el no sólo estuvo en su inauguración sino que realizo un gran gesto. para con mi familia; incluyendo mi madre a quien invito”, recordó el Senador Letelier sobre el expresidente.

OBRAS DEL GOBIERNO DE PATRICIO AYLWIN EN LA REGIÓN DE OHIGGINS

Primera Comisaria de Rancagua

Pasos bajo nivel Las Torres y República de Chile

270 localidades con agua potable y luz eléctrica

Liceo Industrial de Rengo

Hospital de Rengo

Plantas Tratamientos de Agua en Doñihue, San Fernando y Pichidegua

Pavimentación caminos: Santa Cruz-Lolol; Nancagua – Chépica; Coltauco-Peumo; Rosario- Pelequen; Zuñiga -San Vicente.

Pavimentación cuestas de Pichilemu