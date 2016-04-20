PDI recupera camión que fue robado tras violento asalto

Destacada, Otros, Policial abril 20, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
01

  • Desconocidos portaban armas de fuego intimidaron al conductor y peoneta de un camión que transportaba parkas y artículos de invierno de reconocidas marcas Outdoors.

Fernando Ávila F.

La Brigada Investigadora de Robos (BIRO) a través del Grupo Especializado en Bienes Robados (GEBRO) de la PDI de Rancagua, logró la recuperación de un camión que horas antes había sido asaltado en la comuna de San Francisco, Región de O´Higgins.

El hecho se registró el lunes último en horas de la noche donde sujetos desconocidos, los que portaban armas de fuego intimidaron al conductor y peoneta de un camión que transportaba parkas y artículos de invierno de reconocidas marcas Outdoors,  mercadería avaluada en más de 300 millones de pesos, siendo las víctimas trasladadas a otro vehículo para ser abandonados a la orilla de un camino en la  comuna de Quinta de Tilcoco.

El fiscal de turno dispuso que la Brigada Especializada realizara las primeras diligencias, entre ellas tomar declaraciones a las víctimas,  logrando establecer  que el camión fue abandonado en el sector de Lo Miranda en la comuna de Doñihue sin su cargamento,  por lo que solicitaron la presencia de peritos del Laboratorio de Criminalística Regional Rancagua, quienes inspeccionaron el camión con el fin de encontrar evidencia y lograr la identificación de los sujetos

Hasta la tarde de ayer martes  Detectives siguen realizando diligencias  para esclarecer los hechos.

