Alcalde de Machalí en calidad de imputado entrega antecedentes a la fiscalía

– La situación le habría sido notificada cuando ayer concurrió a entregar antecedentes hasta el ente persecutor de Rancagua, de manera voluntaria. Esto, luego de que Cynthia Ross asegurara que el edil sabía de todas las gestiones para conseguir el cambio de uso de suelo.
Marcela Catalán
Hasta la Fiscalía de Rancagua llegó a las 9:30 horas de ayer el alcalde de Machalí, José Miguel Urrutia, para dar a conocer nuevos datos, de manera voluntaria, en el marco de las indagatorias por el Caso Caval. Lo anterior, luego de que la semana pasada la ex asesora del citado municipio, Cynthia Ross, asegurara que el edil estaba enterado de todas las gestiones para conseguir el cambio de uso de suelo y, en palabras de su propio abogado, hubiera facilitado antecedentes materiales al respecto
De acuerdo con Urrutia, este miércoles brindó información sobre su cuenta corriente y “mi financiamiento de la campaña política”. Es así como habría otorgado información acerca de sus gastos electorales, donde, a su juicio, da cuenta de que nunca recibió dinero de parte del gestor inmobiliario Juan Díaz. “Lo conocí sólo en una oportunidad. Tengo la suerte de que hablan de una reunión ordinaria que se llevó a cabo en el Concejo Municipal, en la sesión N°140. Afortunadamente no estaba en el Concejo Municipal en esa oportunidad, cuando se aprobó esta sesión ordinaria, así que estoy muy contento (…) Ni siquiera estaba como concejal”, sostuvo.
La conferencia fue ofrecida a su salida de la Fiscalía de Rancagua, donde permaneció por alrededor de 45 minutos. Y si bien desde Comunicaciones de la Municipalidad de Machalí se anunció que hablaría con la prensa, cuando comenzó a ser interpelado sobre si concurrió a declarar como imputado y por qué delitos, nunca respondió de manera directa y se limitó a decir que estaba contento de poder brindar los antecedentes presentados.
Sin embargo desde la fiscalía confirmaron que Urrutia concurrió de modo voluntario, pero añadieron que en la ocasión fue notificado de que adquirió la calidad de imputado por la causa. Lo anterior, porque dichos de otros acusados le atribuyen la eventual comisión de algún delito, situación que está siendo investigada por la fiscalía. En esa línea, no se descarta que en los próximos días o semanas sea citado a declarar -ahora como imputado- ante el fiscal Sergio Moya.
“No tengo nada que ocultar. Ojalá que se esclarezca mañana esto, que ha causado muchos problemas personales al alcalde y también daños de imagen a Machalí, así que en los siguientes días, a la brevedad posible, entregaremos los descargos respectivos. Nunca he recibido financiamiento de nadie, ni menos de este señor Díaz. Están hablando de financiamiento a campañas políticas en la cual no tengo, y aquí están las rendiciones”, garantizó. Acerca de la defensa de este último a su figura, luego de que Díaz aseverara que el edil jamás intervino a favor de alguien y que es intachable, contestó que era lógico. “He dado transparencias desde el primer momento, porque sabe que no estoy metido en nada”, manifestó.
En cuanto a los dichos de Cynthia Ross, argumentó que estos se deben a quienes “quieren dañar mi imagen política. El alcalde va a la reelección y lo que más quieren es dañarle públicamente. Tienen que averiguar (…) Yo he prestado toda colaboración de forma voluntaria”. Con todo, no quiso dar nombres sobre los que estarían detrás de las supuestas maquinaciones. “Nosotros sabíamos todo lo que estaba pasando, estábamos impulsando el cambio de uso de suelo. Además, el alcalde no se manda solo. Hay un Concejo Municipal que lo aprueba”, observó.
Sobre si conocía el detalle de las operaciones, como dijo Mario Vargas, defensor de la arquitecta, respondió que aquello no fue así. “Sólo estábamos haciendo el cambio de uso de suelo”, esgrimió. Por último, Urrutia también descartó conocer a algún relacionado con el negocio de Caval, antes de llegar al municipio.
En tanto, y según informó Biobiochile.cl, a las 11 de la mañana habría arribado Juan Díaz a la fiscalía, donde permaneció durante una hora y media. Luego se habría retirado sin hablar con la prensa, para efectuar una segunda declaración a las 15 horas.
75 comments
I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Great post, you have pointed out some good points, I besides conceive this s a very superb website.
I have been reading out a few of your articles and it’s pretty clever stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your website.
Hello.This article was extremely interesting, particularly since I was browsing for thoughts on this matter last week.
Hey very cool web site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds also…I’m happy to find a lot of useful info here in the post, we need work out more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog and I am inspired! Very helpful info particularly the ultimate part 🙂 I take care of such information a lot. I used to be seeking this particular info for a very lengthy time. Thanks and good luck.
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂
I like this web site so much, bookmarked.
Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one’s web site, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I believe you have noted some very interesting details , thanks for the post.
certainly like your web site however you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to inform the reality nevertheless I will surely come back again.
Nice blog right here! Also your site quite a bit up fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate link on your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Well I really liked reading it. This article procured by you is very effective for accurate planning.
Great – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
I genuinely enjoy looking through on this internet site, it holds superb articles. “The living is a species of the dead and not a very attractive one.” by Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche.
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
I have recently started a blog, the information you provide on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Real superb info can be found on site. “Time discovers truth.” by Lucius Annaeus Seneca.
Only wanna tell that this is invaluable, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
This web site is my breathing in, rattling excellent pattern and perfect subject matter.
I truly enjoy reading on this website , it contains good posts.
I simply couldn’t leave your website before suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard information an individual supply in your visitors? Is gonna be back ceaselessly in order to inspect new posts.
I view something really special in this site.
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
hello!,I love your writing very much! percentage we keep in touch more approximately your post on AOL? I require a specialist in this house to unravel my problem. Maybe that is you! Having a look ahead to peer you.
Hello.This post was extremely motivating, especially because I was browsing for thoughts on this issue last couple of days.
Excellent post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I am inspired! Very helpful info specially the remaining part 🙂 I maintain such info much. I used to be seeking this particular information for a very lengthy time. Thanks and good luck.
Enjoyed examining this, very good stuff, thanks.
I conceive this site has got some rattling wonderful information for everyone. “Philosophy triumphs easily over past evils and future evils but present evils triumph over it.” by La Rochefoucauld.
Some really excellent info , Sword lily I found this.
I’m not sure why but this web site is loading very slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
I believe this web site has some rattling superb information for everyone : D.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
I feel that is among the such a lot important info for me. And i am satisfied studying your article. However wanna remark on some basic issues, The web site taste is great, the articles is truly nice : D. Good activity, cheers
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in reality was a leisure account it. Glance advanced to far brought agreeable from you! By the way, how can we keep up a correspondence?
Very efficiently written story. It will be useful to anybody who employess it, as well as myself. Keep doing what you are doing – i will definitely read more posts.
I’ve been surfing on-line more than 3 hours as of late, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as you did, the web can be a lot more useful than ever before.
Thanks, I have recently been looking for information approximately this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I have found out till now. But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you positive about the source?
Valuable info. Lucky me I found your web site accidentally, and I’m shocked why this accident didn’t took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
Thanks for this post, I am a big fan of this site would like to go along updated.
Thank you, I have just been looking for info about this topic for a while and yours is the best I have discovered till now. However, what concerning the bottom line? Are you sure in regards to the supply?
A lot of thanks for all of the efforts on this site. My niece loves managing research and it’s really easy to see why. All of us notice all about the powerful tactic you offer informative strategies via the web blog and in addition boost contribution from other individuals on this article then our own girl has always been being taught a great deal. Enjoy the rest of the new year. You are always carrying out a fantastic job.
You have remarked very interesting points! ps decent website . “We make ourselves a ladder out of our vices if we trample the vices themselves underfoot.” by Saint Augustine.
I likewise think thus, perfectly pent post! .
Valuable information. Fortunate me I discovered your website by accident, and I am stunned why this coincidence didn’t came about earlier! I bookmarked it.
I truly appreciate this post. I’ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thx again!
hello!,I like your writing very a lot! percentage we keep up a correspondence more approximately your article on AOL? I require a specialist on this house to unravel my problem. May be that is you! Having a look forward to look you.
Hello.This post was really fascinating, particularly since I was browsing for thoughts on this matter last couple of days.
There are some fascinating cut-off dates on this article but I don’t know if I see all of them center to heart. There’s some validity however I will take hold opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like more! Added to FeedBurner as properly
I was looking at some of your blog posts on this internet site and I conceive this site is very informative! Keep on posting.
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Deference to author, some great entropy.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
Hi my friend! I wish to say that this post is awesome, great written and include almost all important infos. I would like to see extra posts like this.
I dugg some of you post as I thought they were invaluable very helpful
Great tremendous issues here. I am very satisfied to look your article. Thank you so much and i am having a look ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance. I must say you have done a superb job with this. Additionally, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Firefox. Excellent Blog!
I believe this site holds some really wonderful info for everyone : D.
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
There are some fascinating cut-off dates on this article but I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There may be some validity however I will take hold opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like more! Added to FeedBurner as well
I’ve learn several excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot effort you set to make this kind of fantastic informative website.
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait .. …
aRdr6G to do with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs nice.
My brother recommended I may like this website. He was once totally right. This put up truly made my day. You can not believe just how a lot time I had spent for this info! Thank you!
Very interesting subject, thankyou for putting up. “Remember when life’s path is steep to keep your mind even.” by Horace.
I’m still learning from you, as I’m improving myself. I certainly liked reading everything that is written on your website.Keep the aarticles coming. I loved it!
F*ckin’ remarkable things here. I am very glad to see your post. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say wonderful blog!
Thankyou for this terrific post, I am glad I observed this site on yahoo.
The subsequent time I learn a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I imply, I know it was my choice to read, but I truly thought youd have something attention-grabbing to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you may repair when you werent too busy looking for attention.
Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!
Very wonderful info can be found on site. “The absence of flaw in beauty is itself a flaw.” by Havelock Ellis.
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thx again
After examine a number of of the weblog posts on your web site now, and I truly like your approach of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site listing and will be checking back soon. Pls take a look at my web page as properly and let me know what you think.
This is one awesome post.Really thank you! Want more.