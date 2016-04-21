Alcalde de Machalí en calidad de imputado entrega antecedentes a la fiscalía

– La situación le habría sido notificada cuando ayer concurrió a entregar antecedentes hasta el ente persecutor de Rancagua, de manera voluntaria. Esto, luego de que Cynthia Ross asegurara que el edil sabía de todas las gestiones para conseguir el cambio de uso de suelo.

Marcela Catalán

Hasta la Fiscalía de Rancagua llegó a las 9:30 horas de ayer el alcalde de Machalí, José Miguel Urrutia, para dar a conocer nuevos datos, de manera voluntaria, en el marco de las indagatorias por el Caso Caval. Lo anterior, luego de que la semana pasada la ex asesora del citado municipio, Cynthia Ross, asegurara que el edil estaba enterado de todas las gestiones para conseguir el cambio de uso de suelo y, en palabras de su propio abogado, hubiera facilitado antecedentes materiales al respecto

De acuerdo con Urrutia, este miércoles brindó información sobre su cuenta corriente y “mi financiamiento de la campaña política”. Es así como habría otorgado información acerca de sus gastos electorales, donde, a su juicio, da cuenta de que nunca recibió dinero de parte del gestor inmobiliario Juan Díaz. “Lo conocí sólo en una oportunidad. Tengo la suerte de que hablan de una reunión ordinaria que se llevó a cabo en el Concejo Municipal, en la sesión N°140. Afortunadamente no estaba en el Concejo Municipal en esa oportunidad, cuando se aprobó esta sesión ordinaria, así que estoy muy contento (…) Ni siquiera estaba como concejal”, sostuvo.

La conferencia fue ofrecida a su salida de la Fiscalía de Rancagua, donde permaneció por alrededor de 45 minutos. Y si bien desde Comunicaciones de la Municipalidad de Machalí se anunció que hablaría con la prensa, cuando comenzó a ser interpelado sobre si concurrió a declarar como imputado y por qué delitos, nunca respondió de manera directa y se limitó a decir que estaba contento de poder brindar los antecedentes presentados.

Sin embargo desde la fiscalía confirmaron que Urrutia concurrió de modo voluntario, pero añadieron que en la ocasión fue notificado de que adquirió la calidad de imputado por la causa. Lo anterior, porque dichos de otros acusados le atribuyen la eventual comisión de algún delito, situación que está siendo investigada por la fiscalía. En esa línea, no se descarta que en los próximos días o semanas sea citado a declarar -ahora como imputado- ante el fiscal Sergio Moya.

“No tengo nada que ocultar. Ojalá que se esclarezca mañana esto, que ha causado muchos problemas personales al alcalde y también daños de imagen a Machalí, así que en los siguientes días, a la brevedad posible, entregaremos los descargos respectivos. Nunca he recibido financiamiento de nadie, ni menos de este señor Díaz. Están hablando de financiamiento a campañas políticas en la cual no tengo, y aquí están las rendiciones”, garantizó. Acerca de la defensa de este último a su figura, luego de que Díaz aseverara que el edil jamás intervino a favor de alguien y que es intachable, contestó que era lógico. “He dado transparencias desde el primer momento, porque sabe que no estoy metido en nada”, manifestó.

En cuanto a los dichos de Cynthia Ross, argumentó que estos se deben a quienes “quieren dañar mi imagen política. El alcalde va a la reelección y lo que más quieren es dañarle públicamente. Tienen que averiguar (…) Yo he prestado toda colaboración de forma voluntaria”. Con todo, no quiso dar nombres sobre los que estarían detrás de las supuestas maquinaciones. “Nosotros sabíamos todo lo que estaba pasando, estábamos impulsando el cambio de uso de suelo. Además, el alcalde no se manda solo. Hay un Concejo Municipal que lo aprueba”, observó.

Sobre si conocía el detalle de las operaciones, como dijo Mario Vargas, defensor de la arquitecta, respondió que aquello no fue así. “Sólo estábamos haciendo el cambio de uso de suelo”, esgrimió. Por último, Urrutia también descartó conocer a algún relacionado con el negocio de Caval, antes de llegar al municipio.

En tanto, y según informó Biobiochile.cl, a las 11 de la mañana habría arribado Juan Díaz a la fiscalía, donde permaneció durante una hora y media. Luego se habría retirado sin hablar con la prensa, para efectuar una segunda declaración a las 15 horas.