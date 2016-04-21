El Teniente reanuda gradualmente sus operaciones

– Procesos de minas y plantas estuvieron suspendidos desde el sábado pasado a causa de los daños que produjo el severo evento climático.
Hoy El Teniente comenzó a reanudar gradualmente la producción de sus procesos de minas y plantas, luego de una suspensión que se extendió por cinco días a causa de los daños provocados por el severo frente de mal tiempo que afectó a la zona central del país el fin de semana pasado.
Los trabajos consistieron en recuperar el camino de acceso al yacimiento mediante soluciones provisorias, se restableció con restricciones menores el sistema de transporte de mineral de la mina a la planta y se inició gradualmente la puesta en marcha de la molienda y concentración acorde a la capacidad de suministro de recursos hídricos. Este sistema mantiene algunas vulnerabilidades por los daños en su infraestructura. Por otra parte, se verificó el adecuado comportamiento de los tranques y embalses.
El suministro eléctrico principal en 50HZ opera normalmente mientras que el suministro en 60Hz que abastece a la planta Sewell se encuentra interrumpido a la espera de la entrada en funcionamiento de las centrales de pasada de la región (Coya, Pangal y Sauzal). Mientras tanto, a través de la conexión de generadores se abastece de energía en 60Hz a algunos servicios básicos en la mina.
El Gerente General de El Teniente, Mauricio Larraín, valoró y agradeció el compromiso de todos los trabajadores y trabajadoras de la división como de las empresas colaboradoras que apoyan las tareas para recuperar la normalidad de la operación en el menor tiempo posible. Asimismo, destacó que a pesar de la severidad del temporal las medidas tomadas siempre privilegiaron la seguridad de las personas, lo que evitó que trabajadores resultaran lesionados.
