En total normalidad fueron trasladados 31 pacientes críticos hacia el nuevo Hospital Regional 

Actualidad, Crónicas, Destacada abril 21, 2016abril 21, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
1

 

  • En este segundo día de migración, fueron trasladados 11 usuarios de camas críticas de UCI y 20 pacientes de camas de intermedio quirúrgico e intermedio médico, los que fueron cambiados en seis trenes de ambulancias cada uno de ellos.

Por: Gisella Abarca
Fotos Héctor Vargas

 

Con estrictas medidas de seguridad, así como con exigentes protocolos médicos, este miércoles fueron trasladados hacia el nuevo Hospital Regional 31 pacientes críticos, 11 de ellos de camas críticas UCI y 20 pacientes de camas de intermedio quirúrgico e intermedio médico, los que según indicó la directora del Hospital Regional Rancagua, Sonia Correa, fue un traslado más lento y prolongado:

“Éste segundo día fue muy especial, porque fueron traslados los pacientes críticos de adultos, se trasladaron 31 pacientes, 11 de camas críticas de UCI, los otros 20 de camas de intermedio quirúrgico e intermedio médico. Los pacientes se trasladaron estables, en buenas condiciones, obviamente es un traslado más prolongado de cada uno, porque son pacientes bastante más complejos, pero llegaron en buenas condiciones y están instalados ya en su cama de UCI”, apuntó Correa.

La directora agregó que cada uno de los traslados fue hecho con un médico del servicio correspondiente, “ese médico, conocía perfectamente al paciente, lo que ayuda mucho a que el traslado sea de forma menos riesgosa. Aquí no se podía correr ningún riesgo, cada paciente de UCI, venía con un ventilador mecánico de apoyo, más un maletín de emergencia, más un monitor con desfibrilador en caso de cualquier tipo de atención de emergencia, pero ninguno tuvo ningún contratiempo en el camino”.

UN IMPECABLE TRABAJO EN EQUIPO

Así, ambulancias, médicos UCI y de Intermedio, enfermeras, paramédicos, insumos, chequeos, medidas y equipos clínicos a bordo, todo estaba a punto para concretar el segundo día de mudanza de los pacientes del nuevo recinto asistencial, el que se concertó a las 12:00 horas en punto, en seis trenes de ambulancias que al igual que el día anterior, fueron escoltadas por Carabineros que resguardaron la trayectoria de los móviles de urgencia desde su salida hasta su destino, y coordinadas con la Unidad Operativa de Control de Tránsito (UOCT) que sincronizó los semáforos en verde, fueron trasladados los pacientes en un trayecto que no se elevó a más de 4 minutos.

Así lo informó “Estamos acompañando las caravanas de vehículos para que sea más expedito el traslado toda vez que estos pacientes son los más críticos. Hoy (ayer) trasladamos pacientes UCI, UTI, y no hemos tenido ningún problema, se han hecho todas las coordinaciones con personal SAMU. El tránsito ha estado expedito y hemos estado dentro del tiempo esperado de traslado, donde hoy nos hemos demorado unos 4 minutos, a una velocidad de 30 a 40 kilómetros por hora como máximo, porque los pacientes vienen críticos y deben tener una estabilidad en el traslado”.

En tanto, la presidenta de la Fenats Base Hospital Regional Rancagua, Olga Jiménez sostuvo que “El traslado se ha llevado a cabo de muy buena forma y ha sido exitoso hasta el momento, ya que no ha habido incidentes. Es un hito muy importante que estamos cumpliendo, estamos por entrar a otra etapa como funcionarios y también como usuarios; por lo tanto, me queda la conformidad que las cosas se han hecho bien, independientemente que hay algunas cosas que hay que ir arreglando porque aún tenemos necesidades que ver y cumplir, todavía quedan varias cosas pendientes”, finalizó.

Cabe destacar que en cuanto a las visitas en el nuevo recinto asistencial, éstas se realizan en los horarios de 17:00 horas a 18:00 horas, hora en que pueden ingresar los familiares autorizados -uno por paciente- previa coordinación con oficina OIRS condición que se mantendrá durante toda esta semana de cambio.

Así, la titánica tarea de traslado, en su segunda jornada, ya cuenta con 110 pacientes que ya se encuentran hospitalizados en las dependencias del nuevo recinto asistencial, 53 de ellos de medicina y cirugía que fueron cambiados el martes, 31 pacientes críticos de ayer, 14 pacientes que fueron internados en la Unidad de Corta Estadía y 12 pacientes que ingresaron de urgencia la noche del martes a los servicios de Cirugía y Medicina.

HOY ES EL TURNO DE LOS NIÑOS Y EL SÁBADO URGENCIA

Hoy jueves continúa el traslado, y es el turno del cambio del Servicio de Infantiles -Cirugía infantil, Pediatría, UPC pediátrica- y mañana viernes es el turno del traslado de Maternidad y Neonatología.

El sábado 23 de abril será cerrado el servicio de urgencia de manera completa, terminando con el traslado de manera definitiva a eso de las 20:00 horas. Durante el proceso de traslado de Urgencia se mantendrán habilitados -en el antiguo recinto- los tres servicios de urgencia: Adulto, Maternidad y Pediátrico. El hospital antiguo continuará una mini urgencia- conformada por médico enfermera y Tens, para entregar atención a aquellos usuarios que lleguen por desconocimiento del proceso de traslado, o debido a una emergencia extrema.

Recordar que Urgencia seguirá funcionando durante todo el proceso, pero cuando se concrete el cambio se abrirá un pabellón en el recinto nuevo 24/7 para los pacientes hospitalizados que puedan requerir alguna operación. A esto se suma que en el hospital antiguo continuará funcionando un pabellón, abriendo dos pabellones de urgencia extras en horario hábil, por lo que los pacientes podrían realizar su post operatorio en otros recintos de la red asistencial.

MENCIÓN HONROSA EN TRABAS A LA PRENSA

 Si bien los equipos médicos y el resguardo policial han trabajado con el mejor de los profesionalismos para llevar a cabo un impecable trabajo de traslado, como se ha concretado en el segundo día de mudanza donde se destaca el trabajo en equipo, coordinación y colaboración que ha habido de todos los sectores que han trabajado en el proceso; no todo ha sido ameno.

Aquí destaca la deficiente labor de la Sub Directora de Recursos Humanos del Hospital Regional Rancagua, Elilia Soto Pérez, quien se ganó una mención honrosa por ponerle la nota baja al proceso de traslado, dificultando en las dos jornadas el trabajo de la prensa regional, obstaculizando el paso de reporteros gráficos, camarógrafos y periodistas, poniendo así trabas a nuestra labor de informar.

Si bien la razón de su cargo en el recinto asistencial tiene que ver con “Conocer a las personas que componen la institución, especialmente aquellas con una amplia trayectoria,” como dice la página institucional del Hospital Regional, debería concretar también su misión y desafío de “ser un aporte concreto al importante proceso de Traslado y Puesta en Marcha al Nuevo Hospital” como dice en el sitio web y no sumar trabas o amenazas de sacarnos con la fuerza pública, cuando nuestra tarea es sólo informar a la comunidad de un proceso de traslado que es histórico para la salud regional..

Sobre la situación vivida por nuestros profesionales en horas de la tarde de ayer recibimos una carta de disculpas firmada por la directora del Hospital Regional Sonia Correa.  Para conocer la misiva aquí

CENTRO DE ATENCIÓN DE ESPECIALIDADES (CAE)

En el nuevo hospital, la atención del El Centro de Atención de Especialidades (CAE) reiniciará sus atenciones el 25 de abril de manera progresiva para controles y entrega de recetas, modalidad que se extenderá hasta la primera quincena de mayo. A partir de la segunda quincena de mayo, se iniciará la atención completa.

CRONOGRAMA DE TRASLADO

Jueves 21 de abril: traslado de pediatría con la UTI pediátrica.

Viernes 22 de abril: traslado de maternidad con neonatología

Sábado 23 de abril: traslado del servicio de Urgencia y cierre del antiguo hospital.

