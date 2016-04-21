Energía fiscaliza labores de investigación por posible fuga de combustible desde oleoducto

Mediante sobrevuelos y en tierra, junto a personal de ENAP, se realiza un constante monitoreo tras la fisura detectada y que habría provocado el vertido de hidrocarburos al cauce.



Ricardo Obando

De momento y tras confirmarse una fisura que obligó, el pasado domingo, al cierre del paso de hidrocarburos por el ducto que ENAP posee en la comuna de San Fernando, la seremía de Energía y personal de la estatal han efectuado un constante monitoreo al cauce del río Tinguiririca y el Lago Rapel para descartar un derrame del combustible.

Es así que, ayer, El Rancagüino sobrevoló el curso de agua desde la capital de Colchagua hasta la represa artificial en conjunto con la seremi de Energía y miembros de la empresa afectada, no apreciándose -a 150 metros de altura- “manchas” o trazos vertidos en las turbias aguas del río.

En la ocasión, y tras una hora de vuelo, Alicia Barrera comentó que esta inspección “permite monitorear el río. La idea es observar las aguas tanto del lecho como la desembocadura para poder descartar la presencia de combustible”.

Respecto a la información preliminar que se maneja, la autoridad dijo que “hubo un incidente de pérdida de presión que hizo necesario aplicar los planes de emergencia y, derechamente, cerrar las válvulas y sacar de operación este tramo”. A su vez, expuso que “nos han informado de muy pocos trazos de combustible en el agua”, hecho que coincide con lo visto desde el aire.

Ahora bien, confirmado por parte de la empresa la existencia de fisura, ésta recién podrá visualizarse en las próximas horas cuando se pueda acceder al río. En ese sentido, la seremi de Energía destacó que “en cuanto a la envergadura del daño que presenta el oleoducto, aún está en estudio. De hecho, la baja del caudal del río le ha permitido a la empresa realizar las primeras inspecciones”.

Además, la funcionaria de gobierno informó que “la Superintendencia de Electricidad y Combustible ya está iniciando una investigación y está recogiendo los antecedentes que van resultando de este monitoreo”.

FISURA DETECTADA

Este miércoles, Francisco Henríquez, director de relaciones institucionales de Refinería Bío-Bío, estuvo en San Fernando donde confirmó que la fisura existe y ahora resta cuantificar su tamaño.

Según comentó, “esta fisura fue detectada por los sistemas de presión de nuestro oleoducto, de forma automática, de manera que rápidamente bloqueáramos el sistema de entrega y bombeo a este oleoducto”.

El personero, dijo en ese sentido que “no podemos confirmar lo que ha sucedido con esta fisura”.

Henríquez, recordó que el domingo, tras saberse de la falla, “activamos un plan de contingencia que se ha mantenido hasta el día de hoy. Eso incluye vuelos permanentes tanto por el río Tinguiririca como por el Lago Rapel, visitas a la ribera y apoyo con lanchas y dron”.

Ahora bien. A tres días del incidente, recalcó, “no hemos encontrado presencia importante de combustible, en ninguno de los lugares revisados”.

En todo caso, hay un sector donde sí se hallaron rastros de diésel, en El Corte, justo al sur de San Fernando (ribera sur). “Se ha encontrado muy poco, pero no sabemos si corresponde al oleoducto o a otra cosa que pudo haber pasado. Hemos tomado las muestras y podemos decir con claridad que estamos tomando más de manera permanente para evitar cualquier presencia de hidrocarburo. Lo que se encontró es diésel y se encontró sobre pastos. No hay grandes hallazgos, son cosas menores”.

Finalmente, el representante de la estatal aseguró que “hemos levantado todo este recorrido y no tenemos indicios de que hayamos vertido combustible al caudal”.

Cabe consignar que, al ritmo de descenso de las aguas del río Tinguiririca, entre esta jornada y mañana los equipos de contingencia podrían llegar al punto donde se produjo el incidente previa autorización de la Dirección General de Aguas. Es por ello que, al oriente, maquinaria trabaja para desviar el cauce y aislar el sector señalado.