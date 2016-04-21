Lo ganaron a pura garra y corazón

A veces, cuando el fútbol está ausente, hay que poner otras cosas. En O’Higgins están a la espera del Clásico Universitario para consolidarse como punteros exclusivos.

Ricardo Obando



El fútbol no siempre es miel sobre hojuelas. En la previa del juego del miércoles por la noche, el discurso siempre estuvo relacionado con las dificultades que podría poner el rival, un gran equipo como catalogaron a San Luis. Y, así fue.

O’Higgins, en la victoria que los encumbró como líderes del torneo, tuvo que poner mucho más que fútbol para sacar el partido adelante. Garra, corazón, fueron las palabras que más se repitieron en el post partido.

En el plantel, saben bien que dieron un paso importante y que, dependiendo del Clásico Universitario y de lo que pueda pasar en El Salvador, aquella zancada podría significar asumir la condición de candidatos en propiedad.

A PURO HUEVO

El concepto, fue muy utilizado en las entrañas del estadio El Teniente. El autor del gol que le dio la victoria al conjunto celeste, Gastón Lezcano, destacó que “el equipo demostró carácter, mucho huevo al final y creo que dejamos estos tres puntos en Rancagua con un esfuerzo enorme del equipo”.

A su vez, uno de los goleadores del equipo sentenció que “el equipo respondió cuando tenía que hacerlo, con personalidad, con entrega y con esfuerzo”. Ahora bien, tras un primer tiempo no muy bueno, en el complemento aparecieron. ¿Por qué? Lezcano dijo que “en el entretiempo Cristián hizo hincapié en eso, que había que salir con más personalidad e ímpetu porque era hoy. Sabíamos que esta chance no la podíamos dejar pasar y así lo hicimos, en el segundo tiempo lo salimos a buscar a muerte, lo dejamos todo y obtuvimos nuestro fruto”.

De cara a lo que viene, Gastón dijo que “no tenemos que mirar al costado, tenemos que fijarnos en nosotros y ganar los dos partidos” y que, “nosotros solos nos metimos en este lindo problema y nosotros lo tenemos que seguir peleando hasta el final”.

Por su parte, Esteban González (jugó los últimos minutos del segundo tiempo), comentó que “hay que felicitar a los jugadores porque tienen unos huevos enormes”.

En ese sentido, sentenció que “nosotros tenemos hambre, sed de triunfo y esperamos que con muchas ganas podamos superar los escollos que quedan”.

Justamente, el “Chino” destacó que una victoria así es grata para la gente porque “una de las cosas que le gusta al hincha es que, si vas perdiendo, tienes que entregarte por completo. La gente se fue muy agradecida de la actitud del equipo”.

Inclusive, el ex Huachipato argumentó que “ahora, más tranquilos uno se puede hacer la pregunta ¿Y por qué no? Tenemos una convicción enorme, un trabajo silencioso que se ha visto durante todo este torneo”.

VICTORIA DE ORO

El análisis de los jugadores del plantel continuó en camarines. Por ejemplo, el volante Juan Fuentes dijo que, como grupo, “estamos muy contentos con el resultado, estamos con la ilusión más intacta que nunca, esperando ahora que la Católica se caiga y esperar ganar las dos finales que nos quedan”.

Mientras que, su compañero en labores de destrucción en el medio terreno, Alejandro Márquez, expuso que están “contentos por el resultado, sabíamos que iba a ser difícil, pero es meritorio porque dimos vuelta un partido difícil”.

Además, el ex Unión Temuco manifestó que “San Luis entró a buscar lo suyo, sabíamos que iba a ser así. Ellos están peleando el descenso, nosotros estuvimos muy concentrados en lapsos del partido, pero supimos sacarlo adelante gracias al trabajo del profe (Arán) y lo que hacemos nosotros cada semana”.

Pensando en lo que viene, el sureño comentó que “quedan dos fechas, estamos felices por ser punteros y sabemos que los de arriba se van a caer”.

En tanto, el goleador Pablo Calandria le puso paños fríos al momento del equipo. O’Higgins es puntero, pero falta un partido para poder confirmarlo. En ese sentido, dijo que “de momento, como no estamos en igualdad de condiciones, tenemos que pensar en que caiga”.

Sobre cómo se dio el juego ante los Canarios, Calandria manifestó que “no es fácil jugar sabiendo que tienes que ganar, la presión siempre va a estar y es linda, es la presión que queremos todos, faltando dos fechas y estar peleando el título”.

Es por ello que, a merced de los resultados, sentenció que “nosotros solos nos metimos en esta pelea y tenemos que aguantarla y sufrirla”.



LA VOZ DEL CAPITÁN

Con la tranquilidad que ha demostrado en el último tiempo, Jorge Carranza entregó sus impresiones del duelo que ganaron ajustadamente por 4-3.

Es así que, el portero, lamentó la pérdida de los 464 minutos de invicto en su puerta. “Es una pena porque veníamos teniendo una solidez importante”.

En todo caso, dijo que “en el contexto del partido, el primer gol fue evitable, cometimos un error importante, el segundo gol fue el penal y el tercero fue un buen gol. Si seguimos en esta sintonía, tendremos hasta el final la opción de festejar”.

Además, recordó que el juego, para él, fue “durísimo. A veces, dentro de la cancha, no sé si el espectador toma dimensión porque para nosotros el partido era sumamente importante, de perderlo, podíamos quedar afuera de todo tipo de pelea”.

Pensando en lo que viene, el portero rancagüino comentó que “trataremos de que sea jugando bien y con solidez, que es lo ideal, pero después veremos, le vamos a dar pelea”.

Finalmente, Ramón Fernández, manifestó que “queríamos ganar para estar primeros y creo que el equipo lo dio vuelta de buena forma”. Y, sobre los incidentes del final, dijo que no entendió la reacción de sus rivales porque “cuando uno pierde hay que bancársela, cuando yo perdí ocho a uno y me la banqué, no salí a pelear con nadie”.