PDI recupera más de 250 neumáticos y llantas robadas desde Rancagua  

– Existen más de cien denuncias de personas afectadas, por lo que se hizo un llamado a quienes fueron víctima de este delito, a que se acerquen a las dependencias de la PDI Rancagua, con el fin de verificar si dentro de lo recuperado se encuentra algo de su propiedad.
Por: Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Fotos: Héctor Vargas
Un importante procedimiento logró concretar la Brigada Investigadora de Robos (BIRO) de la PDI de Rancagua, operativo que logró la detención de tres personas por el delito de Robo en Bienes Nacionales y Receptación.
El jefe de la Brigada Investigadora de Robos de la Policía de Investigaciones de Rancagua, comisario, Marcelo Cabezas, dio a conocer que personal de esta sección tras poseer una serie de antecedentes relacionados con la sustracción de neumáticos a vehículos de la ciudad de Rancagua, llegó el martes por la tarde hasta el centro rancagüino donde existía una denuncia que en una camioneta color gris, sin sus placas patentes, marca Ford modelo Ranger, doble cabina, se estaban transportando neumáticos robados.
Al ser contralado el vehículo se estableció que en el pick up se trasladaban tres neumáticos. El conductor, quien era acompañado por una mujer, reconoció que los había sustraído hace pocos instantes. También se encontraron las herramientas con las que se cometían los robos de los neumáticos que se encontraban debajo de los vehículos estacionados.
El modus operandi del robo era sustraer los neumáticos de repuestos de vehículos 4×4, de gran tamaño, camionetas, furgones y van de aro 16 hacia arriba. Esto debido a que según el comisario los responsables del ilícito podían obtener mayores ganancias.
Los Detectives desde hace más de dos meses que estaban tras los pasos de la camioneta, existiendo más de cien denuncias por el robo de las ruedas de repuestos a los automóviles en Rancagua desde el año 2013, logrando individualizar el martes a dos ocupantes, un hombre de 31 años y una mujer de 30 años, quienes fueron detenidos por el delito de robo en bienes nacionales.
Los neumáticos eran trasladados a la ciudad de Santiago, donde se detuvo a una tercera persona, quien era el que compraba estos neumáticos, recuperando más de 250 especies en un local de venta de neumáticos y llantas, local establecido donde además se vendían neumáticos chinos.
Se tomó contacto con su propietario quien manifestó no llevar una contabilidad ordenada, así como al ser consultado sobre la procedencia de los neumáticos y las ruedas de repuestos, no logró dar una respuesta sobre su real procedencia, siendo detenido por el delito de receptación flagrante e incautando más de 250 llantas y neumáticos de repuestos, avaluados en más de 84 millones de pesos.
El comisario, Marcelo Cabezas, recalcó que desde al año 2013 que estaban investigando el robo de neumáticos, con más de cien denuncias de personas afectadas, por lo que se hizo un llamado a quienes fueron víctima de este delito, se acerquen a las dependencias de la PDI Rancagua, con el fin de verificar si dentro de lo recuperado se encuentra algo de su propiedad.
Del resultado del operativo policial se dio cuenta al fiscal de turno, quien dispuso que los tres detenidos sean puestos a disposición del Juzgado de Garantía de Rancagua, por los delitos flagrantes de robo en bienes nacionales y receptación.
