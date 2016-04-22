Acompañados de sus padres, 22 niños fueron trasladados al nuevo Hospital Regional

Este jueves se mudaron 4 pacientes de UCI pediátrica, 10 de cuidados intermedios y 8 pequeñitos hospitalizados en sala pediátrica, proceso que se realizó sin contratiempos. Mañana es el turno de los servicios de Maternidad y Neonatología.
Gisella Abarca
Fotos Héctor Vargas
“Hace como un mes nos dijeron que teníamos que estar a las 7 de la mañana en el hospital viejo para la explicación de los protocolos de traslado de nuestros hijos y ahí estuvimos. Nos mantuvieron siempre informados, el equipo médico ha sido un 7 y el traslado fue excelente, ha estado todo bien, nos han dado todas las facilidades para acompañar a nuestros hijos, estamos felices porque los niños llegan a un lugar mejor”, sostuvo la señora Elba Manriquez mamá del pequeño Cristopher Galvez.
Y es que su hijo era uno de los 22 pacientes del servicio de Pediatría que fueron trasladados la jornada de ayer a las nuevas dependencias del Hospital Regional Rancagua. 4 de ellos eran pacientes UCI pediátrica, 10 de cuidados intermedios y 8 pequeñitos quedaron hospitalizados en sala pediátrica en el tercer piso del nuevo recinto asistencial.
Respecto a este tercer día de traslado, donde el turno fue el de los niños, el director del Servicio de Salud O’Higgins, Fernando Troncoso, expuso “los niños se trasladaron sin ningún inconvenientes, pacientes tanto de UCI como de otras dependencias pediátricas, 22 pacientes en total”, explicó.
El director destacó que el traslado de ayer fue especial ya que los pequeños pacientes fueron acompañados en el proceso por sus padres, quienes acompañaron a los niños en los móviles de salud “En el caso de los menores de edad, siempre es importante la presencia de los padres, quienes los acompañaron en los móviles, los que en el ingreso a hospitalizar a sus pequeños, fueron orientados por un funcionario nuestro que los llevó por otras dependencias a su ingreso con el fin de acompañar a sus hijos en los cuidados porque sabemos por evidencia científica que esos estímulos mejoran el ánimo de los niños, su disposición a la mejoría, y además tranquiliza a los padres y madres que tienen la posibilidad de estar cerca de sus pequeños mientras se recuperan”.
Por su parte, la directora del Hospital Regional, Dra. Sonia Correa, comentó que “el proceso de traslado de pacientes continúa desarrollándose de forma positiva, en buen tiempo y sin contratiempos. Mañana tenemos un nuevo desafío, trasladar los servicios de Maternidad y Neonatología, para el sábado cerrar el proceso con el Servicio de Urgencia”.
De esta forma, el número de pacientes trasladados al nuevo recinto asistencial asciende a 132 en tres días de labor, en un proceso que se ha desarrollado con normalidad y sin contratiempos, siendo la seguridad del paciente la prioridad para los equipos clínicos del centro asistencial, Carabineros, Unidad de Control de Tránsito y Onemi.
