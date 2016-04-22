Acompañados de sus padres, 22 niños fueron trasladados al nuevo Hospital Regional

Crónicas, Destacada, Salud abril 22, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
pediatria 6

 

 Este jueves se mudaron 4 pacientes de UCI pediátrica, 10 de cuidados intermedios y 8 pequeñitos hospitalizados en sala pediátrica, proceso que se realizó sin contratiempos. Mañana es el turno de los servicios de Maternidad y Neonatología.

 

 
Gisella Abarca
Fotos Héctor Vargas

 

 

“Hace como un mes nos dijeron que teníamos que estar a las 7 de la mañana en el hospital viejo para la explicación de los protocolos de traslado de nuestros hijos y ahí estuvimos. Nos mantuvieron siempre informados, el equipo médico ha sido un 7 y el traslado fue excelente, ha estado todo bien, nos han dado todas las facilidades para acompañar a nuestros hijos, estamos felices porque los niños llegan a un lugar mejor”, sostuvo la señora Elba Manriquez mamá del pequeño Cristopher Galvez.
Y es que su hijo era uno de los 22 pacientes del servicio de Pediatría que fueron trasladados la jornada de ayer a las nuevas dependencias del Hospital Regional Rancagua. 4 de ellos eran pacientes UCI pediátrica, 10 de cuidados intermedios y 8 pequeñitos quedaron hospitalizados en sala pediátrica en el tercer piso del nuevo recinto asistencial.
Respecto a este tercer día de traslado, donde el turno fue el de los niños, el director del Servicio de Salud O’Higgins, Fernando Troncoso, expuso “los niños se trasladaron sin ningún inconvenientes, pacientes tanto de UCI como de otras dependencias pediátricas, 22 pacientes en total”, explicó.
El director destacó que el traslado de ayer fue especial ya que los pequeños pacientes fueron acompañados en el proceso por sus padres, quienes acompañaron a los niños en los móviles de salud “En el caso de los menores de edad, siempre es importante la presencia de los padres, quienes los acompañaron en los móviles, los que en el ingreso a hospitalizar a sus pequeños, fueron orientados por un funcionario nuestro que los llevó por otras dependencias a su ingreso con el fin de acompañar a sus hijos en los cuidados porque sabemos por evidencia científica que esos estímulos mejoran el ánimo de los niños, su disposición a la mejoría, y además tranquiliza a los padres y madres que tienen la posibilidad de estar cerca de sus pequeños mientras se recuperan”.
Por su parte, la directora del Hospital Regional, Dra. Sonia Correa, comentó que “el proceso de traslado de pacientes continúa desarrollándose de forma positiva, en buen tiempo y sin contratiempos. Mañana tenemos un nuevo desafío, trasladar los servicios de Maternidad y Neonatología, para el sábado cerrar el proceso con el Servicio de Urgencia”.
De esta forma, el número de pacientes trasladados al nuevo recinto asistencial asciende a 132 en tres días de labor, en un proceso que se ha desarrollado con normalidad y sin contratiempos, siendo la seguridad del paciente la prioridad para los equipos clínicos del centro asistencial, Carabineros, Unidad de Control de Tránsito y Onemi.

 

Sharing

About Alejandra Sepulveda

69 comments

What i do not understood is if truth be told how you are not actually a lot more neatly-preferred than you may be right now. You’re very intelligent. You realize therefore considerably in relation to this subject, made me for my part imagine it from a lot of varied angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be interested unless it is one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs nice. All the time deal with it up!

Responder

hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise some technical points using this site, since I experienced to reload the web site many times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..

Responder

Hi there, simply was aware of your blog through Google, and located that it is truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful in the event you proceed this in future. Numerous other folks might be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!

Responder

Good V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..

Responder

obviously like your web site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I will certainly come back again.

Responder

I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.

Responder

Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a perfect site.

Responder

You actually make it seem so easy together with your presentation however I find this matter to be really one thing that I believe I might by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and very broad for me. I am looking ahead to your next submit, I will attempt to get the hang of it!

Responder

Wonderful blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any suggestions? Thank you!

Responder

Definitely imagine that which you stated. Your favourite reason appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to take into account of. I say to you, I certainly get irked even as people think about concerns that they plainly don’t realize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and also outlined out the whole thing without having side effect , other people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thank you

Responder

I’m commenting to let you understand what a useful experience my friend’s girl encountered using your blog. She picked up lots of things, most notably what it is like to possess a marvelous helping nature to get the rest smoothly learn a variety of tortuous topics. You undoubtedly exceeded visitors’ expectations. Thank you for presenting those helpful, safe, revealing not to mention unique tips about your topic to Evelyn.

Responder

Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Kudos

Responder

Deja un comentario