Aylwin y el golpe militar

Francisco Bulnes Serrano
Historiador UNAB
En www.biobiochile.cl y CNN Chile el ex ministro de Educación Jorge Arrate señaló que el ex Presidente Patricio Aylwin facilitó el golpe militar con su comportamiento en las postrimerías de la Unidad Popular (UP). Esa afirmación dista mucho de ser así. Si hubo algo que caracterizó al ex Presidente fue su compromiso por la defensa que hizo del sistema democrático chileno.
Durante la UP, tanto como presidente del Senado (1971-1972) y como presidente del Partido Demócrata Cristiano (1973-1976), defendió con pasión nuestro sistema democrático. En el Senado hizo lo posible para evitar los excesos en que estaba cayendo la UP. Posteriormente, como presidente del PDC -ante la amenaza de una guerra civil o un golpe de Estado- aceptó negociar, a lo largo de julio de 1973 con Allende, con el fin conjurar dichas amenazas. Lo anterior le valió las críticas y pifias de sus propios camaradas, a las que respondió con la siguiente frase: “Mientras haya una posibilidad en veinte mil de salvar la democracia (…) nuestro deber es intentarlo”. (Aylwin, El Reencuentro de los Demócratas, 1998, p. 26).
Si las negociaciones entre la DC y la UP fracasaron, no fue porque Aylwin fuera un intransigente y partidario de la guerra civil o de un golpe militar, sino por las zancadillas que le hicieron a Allende, el Comité de la Unidad Popular, y en especial el Partido Socialista, liderado entonces por Carlos Altamirano, que impidió algún tipo de acuerdo (Ver Walker, Socialismo y Democracia, 1990, p. 117 en adelante), en lo que eran secundados por el MAPU de Oscar Guillermo Garretón, y el MIR de Miguel Enríquez. Y con esa actitud dieron un paso más al despeñadero.
El golpe militar, por otra parte, ya estaba decidido a esas alturas, y lo único que faltaba era que se subiera Pinochet. Y en eso Aylwin no tuvo participación alguna.
70 comments
whoah this blog is excellent i love reading your posts. Keep up the great work! You know, many people are hunting around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
I always was concerned in this subject and still am, regards for posting.
I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for putting up. “The world is round and the place which may seem like the end may also be only the beginning.” by George Baker.
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Hello. remarkable job. I did not expect this. This is a fantastic story. Thanks!
Hello There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn. This is a really neatly written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read extra of your helpful information. Thank you for the post. I will definitely comeback.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.
Hi! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
I will immediately grab your rss feed as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me understand in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Awsome blog! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also
F*ckin’ tremendous things here. I am very glad to see your post. Thanks a lot and i’m looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great pictures or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this website could undeniably be one of the greatest in its niche. Amazing blog!
Definitely, what a splendid site and illuminating posts, I definitely will bookmark your site.Best Regards!
I’m impressed, I have to say. Really not often do I encounter a blog that’s each educative and entertaining, and let me inform you, you’ve gotten hit the nail on the head. Your concept is outstanding; the difficulty is one thing that not enough individuals are talking intelligently about. I am very blissful that I stumbled across this in my seek for something relating to this.
I’ve been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours lately, yet I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is pretty worth sufficient for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the internet will probably be much more helpful than ever before. “Now I see the secret of the making of the best persons.” by Walt Whitman.
I like this weblog so much, saved to bookmarks.
I think this internet site holds some real wonderful information for everyone : D.
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i am happy to express that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I such a lot unquestionably will make certain to don’t disregard this site and give it a glance regularly.
Just desire to say your article is as surprising. The clearness for your put up is simply nice and i can think you’re an expert in this subject. Fine together with your permission let me to seize your RSS feed to stay up to date with approaching post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
whoah this weblog is excellent i love studying your posts. Keep up the good paintings! You realize, a lot of people are hunting around for this info, you could aid them greatly.
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
I like this website so much, bookmarked.
Awsome blog! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also
It is truly a great and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Good ?V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Kudos!
I adore gathering useful info, this post has got me even more info! .
Some really superb posts on this website , thankyou for contribution.
Have you ever considered writing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based upon on the same information you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its helped me. Good job.
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
This website is my inhalation, very great design and perfect subject matter.
Thanks, I’ve recently been searching for info about this subject for a long time and yours is the greatest I have found out so far. But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you certain in regards to the supply?
My spouse and i felt so contented when Michael could deal with his preliminary research because of the ideas he had while using the blog. It is now and again perplexing to simply always be giving for free methods which some other people may have been trying to sell. Therefore we recognize we have got the writer to be grateful to for that. The entire illustrations you made, the easy site menu, the relationships you will aid to engender – it’s everything overwhelming, and it’s making our son in addition to us do think this subject matter is awesome, and that’s rather important. Thanks for all the pieces!
Thanks for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting information.
I believe this site has very superb pent articles content.
of course like your web-site but you have to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to inform the truth however I will surely come back again.
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i’m happy to convey that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to don’t forget this site and give it a glance regularly.
I enjoy studying and I think this website got some really useful stuff on it! .
I will immediately seize your rss feed as I can’t find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me recognize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
What i don’t realize is actually how you’re no longer really a lot more neatly-favored than you might be right now. You’re so intelligent. You already know therefore significantly when it comes to this matter, made me in my view believe it from so many various angles. Its like women and men are not interested until it’s something to do with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding. At all times take care of it up!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I to find It truly helpful & it helped me out much. I’m hoping to offer something back and help others like you helped me.
Hey, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!
hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this web site, since I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your high quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this again soon..
Simply wanna admit that this is invaluable, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
I’d should verify with you here. Which isn’t one thing I usually do! I enjoy studying a publish that will make individuals think. Also, thanks for permitting me to comment!
I went over this site and I think you have a lot of wonderful info, saved to fav (:.
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
I have read some just right stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much effort you put to create any such magnificent informative website.
I conceive you have observed some very interesting details , thankyou for the post.
I have not checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
The next time I learn a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I imply, I know it was my option to learn, but I really thought youd have one thing attention-grabbing to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you might fix should you werent too busy in search of attention.
Very efficiently written article. It will be beneficial to anyone who utilizes it, including myself. Keep up the good work – for sure i will check out more posts.
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
I?¦ve read some excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you place to make this type of excellent informative site.
I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
You can definitely see your expertise within the work you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart. “Golf and sex are about the only things you can enjoy without being good at.” by Jimmy Demaret.
Thankyou for helping out, wonderful information.
You are my aspiration, I possess few web logs and occasionally run out from to post : (.
Fantastic site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get suggestions from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Kudos!
of course like your web site however you have to test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to inform the reality however I will definitely come back again.
I have been examinating out some of your stories and i can claim pretty good stuff. I will surely bookmark your site.
Hi there very cool site!! Man .. Excellent .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also?KI am happy to seek out numerous useful information right here in the put up, we’d like develop more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
hello there and thank you in your info – I have certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did then again expertise a few technical issues using this site, as I skilled to reload the website lots of occasions previous to I could get it to load properly. I have been considering in case your hosting is OK? No longer that I am complaining, but sluggish loading cases times will very frequently have an effect on your placement in google and can injury your quality rating if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my email and could glance out for much extra of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you replace this once more very soon..
I like this post, enjoyed this one thank you for putting up. “The world is round and the place which may seem like the end may also be only the beginning.” by George Baker.
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!