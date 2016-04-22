Aylwin y el golpe militar

Francisco Bulnes Serrano

Historiador UNAB

En www.biobiochile.cl y CNN Chile el ex ministro de Educación Jorge Arrate señaló que el ex Presidente Patricio Aylwin facilitó el golpe militar con su comportamiento en las postrimerías de la Unidad Popular (UP). Esa afirmación dista mucho de ser así. Si hubo algo que caracterizó al ex Presidente fue su compromiso por la defensa que hizo del sistema democrático chileno.

Durante la UP, tanto como presidente del Senado (1971-1972) y como presidente del Partido Demócrata Cristiano (1973-1976), defendió con pasión nuestro sistema democrático. En el Senado hizo lo posible para evitar los excesos en que estaba cayendo la UP. Posteriormente, como presidente del PDC -ante la amenaza de una guerra civil o un golpe de Estado- aceptó negociar, a lo largo de julio de 1973 con Allende, con el fin conjurar dichas amenazas. Lo anterior le valió las críticas y pifias de sus propios camaradas, a las que respondió con la siguiente frase: “Mientras haya una posibilidad en veinte mil de salvar la democracia (…) nuestro deber es intentarlo”. (Aylwin, El Reencuentro de los Demócratas, 1998, p. 26).

Si las negociaciones entre la DC y la UP fracasaron, no fue porque Aylwin fuera un intransigente y partidario de la guerra civil o de un golpe militar, sino por las zancadillas que le hicieron a Allende, el Comité de la Unidad Popular, y en especial el Partido Socialista, liderado entonces por Carlos Altamirano, que impidió algún tipo de acuerdo (Ver Walker, Socialismo y Democracia, 1990, p. 117 en adelante), en lo que eran secundados por el MAPU de Oscar Guillermo Garretón, y el MIR de Miguel Enríquez. Y con esa actitud dieron un paso más al despeñadero.

El golpe militar, por otra parte, ya estaba decidido a esas alturas, y lo único que faltaba era que se subiera Pinochet. Y en eso Aylwin no tuvo participación alguna.