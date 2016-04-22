De no creerlo: Hombre fue apuñalado afuera de la Intendencia Regional

A plena hora de almuerzo, el centro neurálgico de la capital regional fue el escenario de una pelea callejera de antología. Una mujer, cuchillo en mano persiguió por el paseo Independencia a su víctima para terminar hiriéndola a los pies del edificio estatal.
IRENE PADILLA A.
Escolares, oficinistas, los comensales de Lasagna, el quiosquero de la esquina, el vendedor cuchuflis y todo aquel que por algún motivo tuvo la mala idea de estar entre el paseo Independencia y la Plaza Los Héroes ayer a las 14.30 de la tarde tuvo que ser testigo de una riña inédita.
Esto, porque a esa hora, cuchillo en mano, una mujer persiguió a un individuo por esta arteria peatonal, ante la mirada atónita de los transeúntes. La mujer acompañada de otro sujeto, quien fue identificado como su pareja, propinó improperios a cuanta persona trataba de impedir la riña, esto mientras una y otra vez intentaba herir al hombre, con el arma cortante empuñada, a la vista de cualquiera.
La pelea pronto se transformó en un circo romano con decenas de espectadores a su alrededor, gresca que terminó en las afueras de la Intendencia donde el sujeto cayó a los pies de la escalinata del edificio estatal producto del dolor que le producían las tres puñaladas en la espalda que le proporcionó la mujer. Mientras, el carabinero de punto fijo del lugar intentó intervenir tratando de detener a la mujer y su acompañante, quienes no paraban de amenazar y de tratar de acuchillar al hombre que estaba tendido en el suelo, todo esto ante la mirada aterrorizada de los testigos.
Fue justo en ese momento que llegaron refuerzos para apoyar al solitario policía, donde patrullas y carabineros motorizados de la 1° Comisaria de Rancagua implementaron un completo operativo que resultó con la detención de la mujer y su víctima. El equipo a su vez, encontró el arma blanca escondida en una de las jardineras que rodean la Intendencia, lo que resultó ser un cuchillo de tipo artesanal.
Según el Mayor Patricio Tirado, jefe de la 1° Comisaría de Rancagua las causas de este hecho fueron las siguientes “se trata de una pareja, un hombre y una mujer y un tercer individuo quien le habría robado una gargantilla a la mujer. Esta mujer llevaba un cuchillo con el cual lo atacó, y un policía de punto fijo los detuvo”. Según el Mayor Tirado, por orden del fiscal fueron detenidos las tres personas involucradas quienes pasaran a control de detención hoy. Respecto al hombre apuñalado, Carabineros detalló que se le hizo el proceso de constatación de lesiones, y que las heridas resultaron ser leves.
