De no creerlo: Hombre fue apuñalado afuera de la Intendencia Regional

Destacada, Otros, Policial abril 22, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
pelea 2

A plena hora de almuerzo, el centro neurálgico de la capital regional fue el escenario de una pelea callejera de antología. Una mujer, cuchillo en mano persiguió por el paseo Independencia a su víctima para terminar hiriéndola a los pies del edificio estatal.

 
IRENE PADILLA A.

 

 

pelea 1Escolares, oficinistas, los comensales de Lasagna, el quiosquero de la esquina, el vendedor cuchuflis y todo aquel que por algún motivo tuvo la mala idea de estar entre el paseo Independencia y la Plaza Los Héroes ayer a las 14.30 de la tarde tuvo que ser testigo de una riña inédita.
Esto, porque a esa hora, cuchillo en mano, una mujer persiguió a un individuo por esta arteria peatonal, ante la mirada atónita de los transeúntes. La mujer acompañada de otro sujeto, quien fue identificado como su pareja, propinó improperios a cuanta persona trataba de impedir la riña, esto mientras una y otra vez intentaba herir al hombre, con el arma cortante empuñada, a la vista de cualquiera.
La pelea pronto se transformó en un circo romano con decenas de espectadores a su alrededor, gresca que terminó en las afueras de la Intendencia donde el sujeto cayó a los pies de la escalinata del edificio estatal producto del dolor que le producían las tres puñaladas en la espalda que le proporcionó la mujer. Mientras, el carabinero de punto fijo del lugar intentó intervenir tratando de detener a la mujer y su acompañante, quienes no paraban de amenazar y de tratar de acuchillar al hombre que estaba tendido en el suelo, todo esto ante la mirada aterrorizada de los testigos.pelea 3
Fue justo en ese momento que llegaron refuerzos para apoyar al solitario policía, donde patrullas y carabineros motorizados de la 1° Comisaria de Rancagua implementaron un completo operativo que resultó con la detención de la mujer y su víctima. El equipo a su vez, encontró el arma blanca escondida en una de las jardineras que rodean la Intendencia, lo que resultó ser un cuchillo de tipo artesanal.
Según el Mayor Patricio Tirado, jefe de la 1° Comisaría de Rancagua las causas de este hecho fueron las siguientes “se trata de una pareja, un hombre y una mujer y un tercer individuo quien le habría robado una gargantilla a la mujer. Esta mujer llevaba un cuchillo con el cual lo atacó, y un policía de punto fijo los detuvo”. Según el Mayor Tirado, por orden del fiscal fueron detenidos las tres personas involucradas quienes pasaran a control de detención hoy. Respecto al hombre apuñalado, Carabineros detalló que se le hizo el proceso de constatación de lesiones, y que las heridas resultaron ser leves.

Sharing

About Alejandra Sepulveda

94 comments

I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!

Responder

Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any suggestions for beginner blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.

Responder

Great – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..

Responder

Once I initially commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get 4 emails with the identical comment. Is there any method you may take away me from that service? Thanks!

Responder

Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.

Responder

Thanks a lot for giving everyone an extremely special chance to read in detail from here. It is usually so excellent and also full of fun for me and my office friends to search your site at the least three times in one week to read the latest items you will have. And indeed, we’re certainly pleased with your great solutions served by you. Selected two facts in this posting are without a doubt the most efficient we have all ever had.

Responder

Good V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..

Responder

I have been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i am satisfied to express that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I so much unquestionably will make sure to do not forget this site and give it a glance on a constant basis.

Responder

Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and web and this is actually irritating. A good web site with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this website, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.

Responder

Hey there are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!

Responder

Hi there! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share. Many thanks!

Responder

You actually make it appear so easy along with your presentation however I to find this topic to be really one thing that I believe I’d by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and very extensive for me. I’m looking ahead on your subsequent submit, I will try to get the dangle of it!

Responder

Thank you a lot for providing individuals with an extremely wonderful opportunity to discover important secrets from this web site. It’s always so useful and also full of amusement for me and my office mates to search the blog a minimum of 3 times every week to study the new things you have got. And indeed, I am also certainly motivated with your dazzling advice you serve. Certain two tips in this article are particularly the best I’ve ever had.

Responder

I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.

Responder

Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, good blog!

Responder

Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you?¦ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a perfect website.

Responder

I have recently started a web site, the info you provide on this website has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work. “The achievements of an organization are the results of the combined effort of each individual.” by Vince Lombardi.

Responder

Deja un comentario