La fiesta de nervios en El Teniente

Fotos: Héctor Vargas
El miércoles se vivió una fiesta, pero llena de nervios. El gran partido jugado entre O´Higgins y San Luis tuvo de todo, el temprano gol celeste que llena de ilusión, los nervios del empate, la alegría y el relajo cuando iniciando el segundo tiempo un autogol pone en ventaja a los de casa y como sin sufrir no es O´Higgins viene los nerviosismo de quedar abajo en el marcador para terminar ganando con más ganas que fútbol, pero los puntos quedaron en casa y mantiene a los celestes más ilusionados que nunca.
