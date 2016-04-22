La fiesta de nervios en El Teniente

Deportes, O'Higgins abril 22, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
6

Fotos: Héctor Vargas

 

 

El miércoles se vivió una fiesta, pero llena de nervios. El gran partido jugado entre O´Higgins y San Luis tuvo de todo, el temprano gol celeste que llena de ilusión, los nervios del empate, la alegría y el relajo cuando iniciando el segundo tiempo un autogol pone en ventaja a los de casa y como sin sufrir no es O´Higgins viene los nerviosismo de quedar abajo en el marcador para terminar ganando con más ganas que fútbol, pero los puntos quedaron en casa y mantiene a los celestes más ilusionados que nunca.

 

