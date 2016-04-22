La Región se prepara para nuevo frente de mal tiempo este fin de semana

Preliminarmente, según la Dirección Meteorología, se pronostican hasta 60 milímetros de agua caída para la Región de O’Higgins entre el sábado y el domingo. Hoy, la Intendencia reunirá al Comité Operativo de Emergencia para poner especial cuidado en los desbordes que podría traer la lluvia en los ríos Tinguiririca y Cachapoal.



IRENE PADILLA A.

Precipitaciones de entre 30 y 60 milímetros, entre el sábado y el domingo, es el pronóstico preliminar que maneja la Dirección Meteorológica de Chile para este fin de semana, un nuevo frente de mal tiempo que llega a la región cuando recién se está recuperando del temporal pasado.

Como ya es sabido, aún quedan personas aisladas en localidades cordilleranas; mientras, los ríos Tinguiririca y Cachapoal, tienen importantes daños en sus defensas, muchas de ellas fracturas tan profundas que deberán ser reparadas en los próximos meses.

Por ello, si hoy se comprueba la llegada de este nuevo temporal, el sistema de emergencia regional nuevamente será activado, así lo explicó la intendente suplente, Teresa Núñez : “ Voy a citar mañana a un Comité Operativo de Emergencia para ver cómo van los puntos críticos que estamos trabajando, en hacer una planificación y en ese caso a afianzar lo que estaba en trabajo, ya que hay varios trabajos especialmente en obras públicas que están en la ribera de los dos ríos, tanto en los canales de regadío de Codegua, Graneros, Mostazal, Coínco, Olivar, Placilla , Palmilla y Nancagua”.

Otro punto que estará en la mira de las autoridades son las personas que están aisladas en sectores cordilleranos quienes nuevamente enfrentaran lluvias “respecto a quienes siguen en Termas del Flaco, para organizar la bajada de ellos se está en coordinación con la empresa hidroeléctrica y un particular por un camino privado donde vamos a apoyar el trabajo para que la próxima semana pueda bajar la gente que está aislada”. La intendente agregó que “respecto a los arrieros extraviados, solo uno no se ha podido encontrar, eso si encontramos su caballo, así que continuamos buscándolo, el único problema es que hay mucha nieve lo que ha interferido en los operativos( ver nota pag 7). En cuanto a los aislados de Puma Lodge, ellos están esperando que se despeje el camino”.

Núñez destacó que aún no hay un informe oficial sobre el pronóstico meteorológico, pero aun así aseguró que espera que la población sea consciente y evite exponerse a situaciones de peligro: “El informe nos da entre 30 y 60 milímetros, y vientos de hasta 70 kilómetros por hora, por eso también tenemos que ver lo que es suministro de luz y agua con la compañía eléctrica y Essbio . El llamado es a que la gente permanezca en sus casas, si no tiene necesidad de salir, que no se acerque a la orilla de los ríos porque eso reviste de un gran peligro, y lo otro es que conduzcan con precaución en las carreteras.

MOP ATENTO A LOS CAUDALES

El seremi de Obras Públicas, Pablo Silva, informó que es muy difícil que las defensas fluviales afectadas en los últimos días puedan ser reparadas antes del sábado, por ello explicó que “estamos ingresando maquinaria en algunos sectores de los ríos, pero en otros no podemos trabajar porque el río todavía lleva un caudal alto. Vamos a seguir trabajando con la DOH durante todos estos días y por cierto monitoreando el caudal de los ríos especialmente en Codegua, Doñihue Olivar bajo, Placilla y Palmilla”.