Detienen a hombre que habría abusado de menor de 11 años

  • La Brigada de Investigación Criminal (BICRIM) de la PDI de Santa Cruz, detuvo a un hombre de 27 años,  quien habría abusado del menor desde que tenía 8 años.

 

Fernando Ávila F.

 

Un posible caso de violación a un menor de edad investiga la PDI de la Región de O’Higgins. El hecho se venía registrando desde que la víctima tenía 8 años de edad al interior de un domicilio ubicado en la comuna de Nancagua, el cual era utilizado como packing, lugar donde el imputado de 27 años aprovechando la cercanía con el entorno familiar, ya que la víctima era el hermano menor de su pareja. Habría comenzado a agredirlo sexualmente haciéndole creer al menor que se trataba de un juego secreto.

El año pasado el menor tuvo una clase de educación sexual en el colegio, y fue en ese instante que se percató que el juego secreto que tenía con su cuñado, en realidad se trataba de un delito, por lo que decidió contárselo a su hermana quien denunció el hecho.

El Ministerio Público instruyó una Orden de Investigar a la Bicrim de Santa Cruz, donde los Detectives tras realizar la inspección del sitio de suceso,  el empadronamiento del sector y la toma de declaraciones a los testigo, lograron establecer la veracidad de la denuncia.

El fiscal de turno en base a la evidencia obtenida solicitó ante el juzgado de Garantía de Santa Cruz la orden verbal de detención del imputado,  la que se materializó el jueves último.

Fue puesto a disposición de tribunales para su control de detención y formalización por el delito de abuso sexual a menor de 14 años.

