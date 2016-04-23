Entregan Premio Guacolda a chilenas destacadas en diversas actividades del rubro frutícola

Destacada, Sociales, Sociedad abril 23, 2016abril 23, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
1guacolda

La Presidenta de la República, Michelle Bachelet, junto al ministro de Agricultura, Carlos Furche, encabezaron  en la ceremonia de entrega del Premio Guacolda 2016, realizada en la empresa Río Blanco de la comuna de Graneros.

Dicha distinción fue creado en 2009 por la Asociación de Exportadores de Frutas de Chile A.G. (Asoex), con el objetivo de reconocer el trabajo de mujeres trabajadoras vinculadas a la fruticultura de exportación,  en forma directa o indirecta, constituyéndose en un ejemplo de vida y trabajo, además de servir como paradigma a la sociedad en general.

Este año, fueron 10 las galardonadas en las categorías: Dirigente Gremial, Lina Arrieta (Copiapó); Profesional Empresa Proveedora de Insumos, María Verónica Bravo (Santiago); Trabajadora de Central Frutícola, María Ximena Madriaga (Curicó); Técnico de Central Frutícola, Johanna Espinoza (Requinoa); Trabajadora Temporera, Maritza Lorca (Curicó); Técnico de la Industria, Yi Zhang (Santiago); Profesional-Funcionaria Pública, Grisel Monje (Santiago); Técnico Sectorial-Funcionaria Pública, Elena Acevedo (San Fernando); Profesional de la Industria, Michelle Joui; y Profesional de ASOEX, Paulina Escudero.

