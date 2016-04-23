Este viernes: Terminó el traslado de pacientes hacia el nuevo Hospital Regional Rancagua

-
Desde ayer, el servicio de Urgencia atiende en el nuevo recinto asistencial. Este lunes se abre la atención del CAE.
-
Las dependencias del nuevo recinto asistencial ya dieron la bienvenida a dos bebés que nacieron la tarde de ayer.
Gisella Abarca
Fotos Héctor Vargas
Con el traslado del servicio de Urgencia, Neonatología y Maternidad, este viernes culminó el traslado de pacientes hacia el nuevo Hospital Regional, maratónica jornada que se extendió por cuatro días trasladando a149 pacientes de atención cerrada.
Así, con estrictas medidas de seguridad, como con exigentes protocolos médicos, este viernes fueron trasladados hacia el nuevo Hospital Regional 29 personas, dos mamás con sus bebés, dos mamás en trabajo de parto y 23 bebés de neonatología, informó el Director de Servicio de Salud O’Higgins, Fernando Troncoso “hoy (ayer) fue el turno de las mamás y neonatología, en total son 32 personas, cuatro mamás, dos niños y todo los otros de la neo”.
En tanto, el traslado de Urgencia se adelantó un día por fallas mecánicas en el scanner de la unidad, además de las razones climáticas como la optimización de los tiempos, por tanto Urgencia comenzó a atender desde este viernes en el nuevo recinto. “Decidimos adelantarlo en un día, porque estimamos que estábamos en condiciones de hacerlo sin mayores apremios, además que tuvimos una falla en el scanner del hospital antiguo, lo cual nos deja sin imágenes, lo que es un problema para nuestros pacientes, a esto se le sumó un sistema frontal activo que nos informó Onemi y en virtud de esas condiciones decidimos adelantar el traslado de urgencia del sábado al viernes”, informó Troncoso.
LOS SERVICIOS EN LA NUEVA CASA
Estos servicios se suman a los ya trasladados, que en el primer día de migración fueron trasladados 53 pacientes; 22 de Cirugía y 37 de Medicina, el segundo día fueron trasladados 31 pacientes críticos, 11 de ellos de camas críticas UCI y 20 pacientes de camas de intermedio quirúrgico e intermedio médico, además 14 usuarios de la Unidad de Corta Estadía Psiquiátrica. El tercer día; en tanto, 22 pacientes fueron trasladados desde el servicio de Pediatría, 4 de ellos pacientes UCI pediátrica, 10 de cuidados intermedios y 8 pequeñitos quedaron hospitalizados en sala y el cuarto y último día de traslado, fueron internadas 29 de personas pertenecientes al servicio de Urgencia, Neonatología y Maternidad.
Respecto a la finalización del proceso, el director de servicio definió la tarea de traslado como “algo histórico y exitoso”, ya que a su juicio “la planificación fue muy acotada, no tuvimos ningún incidente con nuestros pacientes que era lo que más nos preocupaba y ahora tenemos la posibilidad de recuperar nuestra capacidad de resolución en este edificio”. Así, todo el funcionamiento hospitalario se trasladó ya a partir de las 14:00 horas del día de ayer viernes 22 de abril desde el hospital antiguo al nuevo, el que ahora es el actual Hospital Regional Rancagua.
YA NACIÓ LA PRIMERA BEBÉ
Si bien la jornada de ayer, el recinto asistencial abrió sus puertas al público pasadas las 14:00 horas, entre las trasladadas desde el viejo recinto asistencial hasta el nuevo edificio de salud iban dos mamás en trabajo de parto, quienes pasadas las 14:00 horas ya estaban con los bebés en sus brazos, los que abrieron sus ojitos a la vida en la nueva infraestructura de salud.
La primera en nacer fue Maite Isabela Hidalgo Guajardo, quien nació a las 14:39 horas, quien con su llegada al mundo se inscribió en la historia del nuevo Hospital Regional, así como el la vida de su joven madre Isabel Guajardo de 18 años. Ambas se encuentran en buenas condiciones de salud.
CENTRO DE ATENCIÓN DE ESPECIALIDADES (CAE)
En el nuevo hospital, la atención del El Centro de Atención de Especialidades (CAE) reiniciará sus atenciones este lunes 25 de abril de manera progresiva para controles y entrega de recetas, modalidad que se extenderá hasta la primera quincena de mayo. A partir de la segunda quincena de mayo, se iniciará la atención completa.
HOSPITAL REGIONAL POR NIVELES
En las siguientes imágenes le dejamos el detalle del nuevo Hospital Regional por niveles para que conozca los espacios del recinto de salud al cual se debe dirigir desde hoy.
