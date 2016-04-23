Kevin Briones sumó segundo triunfo en Nacional de Kickboxing

Deportes, Destacada, Otros Deportes abril 23, 2016
kickboxing kevin briones

– El pugilista rancagüino se anota con seis puntos en las dos primeras peleas en el campeonato chileno.

 

Ricardo Obando

 

Este 2016 está siendo muy productivo para los exponentes del kickboxing rancagüino. Es así que, hace algunos días, el pugilista local Kevin Briones, cosechó una nueva victoria en el Campeonato Nacional de la especilidad.

En ese sentido, el joven consiguió su segundo triunfo en dos peleas disputadas anotándose con seis puntos en el ranking chileno.

Con este combate, Briones marcha segundo en su categoría a la espera de las demás fechas del certamen de artes marciales combinadas.

Ahora bien, el Team Ojeda, donde el deportista y otros púgiles locales se entrenan día a día, está preparando para el próximo 14 de mayo una velada que se desarrollará en el gimnasio de la Asociación de Boxeo de Rancagua.

En esa oportunidad, los rancagüinos defenderán sus títulos ante competidores de Lota, Santiago, Viña del Mar y otros lugares del país.

