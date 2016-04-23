Más de 300 emprendedores de la región aprendieron a validar su idea de negocio tempranamente

Actualidad, Crónicas, Destacada abril 23, 2016abril 23, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
1

– Gracias al programa “Impulsa O´Higgins”, emprendedores de la sexta región pudieron vivir una experiencia intensiva de entrenamiento, que partió desde la identificación de un cliente o un posible problema, hasta la validación de una propuesta de valor real y acorde a las necesidades captadas.

 

Durante más de un año el programa “Impulsa O´Higgins”; ejecutado por la Corporación Pro O´Higgins y financiado por Corfo a través del Fondo de Innovación para la Competitividad del Gobierno Regional; ha apoyado a emprendedores de la región mediante una metodología basada en la mezcla de herramientas como clientograma y lean canvas. Esto con el objetivo de que los participantes adquieran técnicas de emprendimiento para agilizar sus procesos de validación o invalidación de sus ideas de negocio.

Para lograrlo, se han realizado seis “Bootcamp”; talleres de treinta horas de duración, en los cuales los participantes salieron a la calle a validar sus ideas de negocios directamente con sus potenciales clientes; dos encuentros de experiencias de emprendedores, dos seminarios y numerosas reuniones con emprendedores.

“Durante todo este tiempo de trabajo, nos dimos cuenta que en el fondo hay muchos que están emprendiendo desde paradigmas errados o por lo menos no vigentes hoy en día, lo comprobamos en el hecho de que nadie de los que llegaba con una idea de negocio, salía con la misma idea. Con esto, los emprendedores se dieron cuenta que lo primero que tienen que hacer es diseñar un negocio en función de una propuesta de valor y de acuerdo a lo que los clientes quieren o necesitan”, indicó Braulio Guzmán, Gerente de Pro O´Higgins.

Por su parte, el Director Regional de Corfo, Andrés Lorca, señala que: “A la hora de emprender o crear un negocio, una de las claves para que funcione y tenga éxito, es que éste apunte a una necesidad del mercado o resuelva un problema. Antes de crear un negocio es vital que los emprendedores identifiquen esa necesidad y realicen el ejercicio de testear su idea o validarla antes de lanzarla al mercado”.

Validando en terreno

Los Bootcamp que realizó Impulsa O´Higgins, fueron talleres eminentemente prácticos, concentrado en tres días de intensa participación, en donde se realizaron presentaciones de los conceptos básicos de emprendimiento basado en evidencia y metodologías ágiles para aprender, además, se ejecutaron dinámicas de trabajo grupal utilizando técnicas y herramientas de pensamiento visual.

“Mi experiencia al participar en este tipo de actividad fue súper positiva. Se me fueron por tierra todas las ideas que yo traía, lo que es genial porque gracias a eso reconstruyo mis ideas de forma más clara y ya sé por dónde empezar, que es conociendo la opinión de la gente. El cliente es lo más importante y aprendí a ver primero que necesita ese cliente, antes de ofrecerle yo algo a él”, comenta Víctor Zarate, participante de unos de los bootcamp.

Nazarena Labra, emprendedora y dueña de la Banquetería Franden, valoró lo aprendido en los talleres: “Gracias a este programa tú aprendes a como nivelar tu negocio, ya no vas con la pérdida, a mí me costó mucho emprender, caí a fondo y me endeudé, pero logré salir arriba. Estos cursos me ayudaron a entender por ejemplo que necesito a gente que me ayude, como un buen contador”, expresó.

Aprendiendo a emprender

A lo largo del programa, los participantes también pudieron conocer experiencias exitosas de otros emprendedores y escuchar consejos de expertos en estas materias, en donde todos coinciden que validar el negocio tempranamente es vital a la hora de emprender.

El último encuentro organizado por Impulsa O´Higgins se llamó “Emprendimiento a la carta” y contó con la participación de Félix Halcartegaray, Emprendedor y Gerente de Incuba UC, quien comentó que: “El emprendedor muchas veces usa una gran cantidad de tiempo en desarrollar algo que nadie necesita. Cuando no se va hacia el cliente a preguntarle qué es lo que está buscando y averiguar si ese cliente está dispuesto a pagar por mi producto o servicio, el negocio es seguro que fracase”.

Otro de los expositores fue Sebastián Ugarte, Gerente General de Destácame.cl; una plataforma que ayuda a las personas a demostrarles a las instituciones financieras que son buenos pagadores; quien les explicó a los asistentes que en el camino de emprender también es importante contar con mentores y con ayuda externa. “El hecho de que venga una opinión de afuera con una visión mucho más amplia y con experiencia en estos temas, te permite ver otras perspectivas de los problemas y te ayuda a cómo ir guiando tu emprendimiento. Además, conocen mejor el mercado, te abren una red de contactos y te ayudan a conocer el financiamiento público que existe para el emprendedor” sostuvo.

Se espera que todos los emprendedores que han participado de este programa, puedan contar con mejores armas y herramientas a la hora de emprender, que sepan sobre metodologías de emprendimiento y puedan así agilizar sus procesos de validación o invalidación de los modelos de negocio que tienen pensado desarrollar.

Sharing

Tags

,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

79 comments

A person essentially help to make seriously articles I would state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I amazed with the research you made to create this particular publish extraordinary. Fantastic job!

Responder

Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.

Responder

Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any suggestions for inexperienced blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.

Responder

I am not positive the place you are getting your info, however great topic. I needs to spend some time studying much more or figuring out more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this info for my mission.

Responder

I don’t even know the way I finished up here, however I assumed this publish was great. I do not realize who you might be but certainly you’re going to a well-known blogger if you happen to are not already 😉 Cheers!

Responder

Hmm it looks like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any recommendations for novice blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.

Responder

Great V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..

Responder

hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this website, since I experienced to reload the site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..

Responder

Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!

Responder

I’ve been surfing online greater than three hours today, but I never found any fascinating article like yours. It’s lovely worth sufficient for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the internet can be much more helpful than ever before.

Responder

This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen

Responder

Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog. You have some really good posts and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Thank you!

Responder

I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…

Responder

Can I simply say what a relief to find someone who actually is aware of what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know methods to deliver a difficulty to mild and make it important. Extra individuals have to learn this and understand this side of the story. I cant imagine youre not more popular because you positively have the gift.

Responder

It is perfect time to make a few plans for the long run and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this put up and if I could I desire to recommend you some attention-grabbing things or tips. Perhaps you can write subsequent articles relating to this article. I desire to read more issues approximately it!

Responder

Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.

Responder

Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is really annoying. A good blog with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this web site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.

Responder

Thank you for each of your hard work on this web site. Kim take interest in going through research and it’s easy to understand why. I learn all of the lively manner you deliver insightful guidance through this website and in addition cause response from website visitors on the subject matter so my princess is discovering a whole lot. Enjoy the rest of the new year. You’re carrying out a wonderful job.

Responder

Deja un comentario