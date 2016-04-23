Más de 300 emprendedores de la región aprendieron a validar su idea de negocio tempranamente

– Gracias al programa “Impulsa O´Higgins”, emprendedores de la sexta región pudieron vivir una experiencia intensiva de entrenamiento, que partió desde la identificación de un cliente o un posible problema, hasta la validación de una propuesta de valor real y acorde a las necesidades captadas.

Durante más de un año el programa “Impulsa O´Higgins”; ejecutado por la Corporación Pro O´Higgins y financiado por Corfo a través del Fondo de Innovación para la Competitividad del Gobierno Regional; ha apoyado a emprendedores de la región mediante una metodología basada en la mezcla de herramientas como clientograma y lean canvas. Esto con el objetivo de que los participantes adquieran técnicas de emprendimiento para agilizar sus procesos de validación o invalidación de sus ideas de negocio.

Para lograrlo, se han realizado seis “Bootcamp”; talleres de treinta horas de duración, en los cuales los participantes salieron a la calle a validar sus ideas de negocios directamente con sus potenciales clientes; dos encuentros de experiencias de emprendedores, dos seminarios y numerosas reuniones con emprendedores.

“Durante todo este tiempo de trabajo, nos dimos cuenta que en el fondo hay muchos que están emprendiendo desde paradigmas errados o por lo menos no vigentes hoy en día, lo comprobamos en el hecho de que nadie de los que llegaba con una idea de negocio, salía con la misma idea. Con esto, los emprendedores se dieron cuenta que lo primero que tienen que hacer es diseñar un negocio en función de una propuesta de valor y de acuerdo a lo que los clientes quieren o necesitan”, indicó Braulio Guzmán, Gerente de Pro O´Higgins.

Por su parte, el Director Regional de Corfo, Andrés Lorca, señala que: “A la hora de emprender o crear un negocio, una de las claves para que funcione y tenga éxito, es que éste apunte a una necesidad del mercado o resuelva un problema. Antes de crear un negocio es vital que los emprendedores identifiquen esa necesidad y realicen el ejercicio de testear su idea o validarla antes de lanzarla al mercado”.

Validando en terreno

Los Bootcamp que realizó Impulsa O´Higgins, fueron talleres eminentemente prácticos, concentrado en tres días de intensa participación, en donde se realizaron presentaciones de los conceptos básicos de emprendimiento basado en evidencia y metodologías ágiles para aprender, además, se ejecutaron dinámicas de trabajo grupal utilizando técnicas y herramientas de pensamiento visual.

“Mi experiencia al participar en este tipo de actividad fue súper positiva. Se me fueron por tierra todas las ideas que yo traía, lo que es genial porque gracias a eso reconstruyo mis ideas de forma más clara y ya sé por dónde empezar, que es conociendo la opinión de la gente. El cliente es lo más importante y aprendí a ver primero que necesita ese cliente, antes de ofrecerle yo algo a él”, comenta Víctor Zarate, participante de unos de los bootcamp.

Nazarena Labra, emprendedora y dueña de la Banquetería Franden, valoró lo aprendido en los talleres: “Gracias a este programa tú aprendes a como nivelar tu negocio, ya no vas con la pérdida, a mí me costó mucho emprender, caí a fondo y me endeudé, pero logré salir arriba. Estos cursos me ayudaron a entender por ejemplo que necesito a gente que me ayude, como un buen contador”, expresó.

Aprendiendo a emprender

A lo largo del programa, los participantes también pudieron conocer experiencias exitosas de otros emprendedores y escuchar consejos de expertos en estas materias, en donde todos coinciden que validar el negocio tempranamente es vital a la hora de emprender.

El último encuentro organizado por Impulsa O´Higgins se llamó “Emprendimiento a la carta” y contó con la participación de Félix Halcartegaray, Emprendedor y Gerente de Incuba UC, quien comentó que: “El emprendedor muchas veces usa una gran cantidad de tiempo en desarrollar algo que nadie necesita. Cuando no se va hacia el cliente a preguntarle qué es lo que está buscando y averiguar si ese cliente está dispuesto a pagar por mi producto o servicio, el negocio es seguro que fracase”.

Otro de los expositores fue Sebastián Ugarte, Gerente General de Destácame.cl; una plataforma que ayuda a las personas a demostrarles a las instituciones financieras que son buenos pagadores; quien les explicó a los asistentes que en el camino de emprender también es importante contar con mentores y con ayuda externa. “El hecho de que venga una opinión de afuera con una visión mucho más amplia y con experiencia en estos temas, te permite ver otras perspectivas de los problemas y te ayuda a cómo ir guiando tu emprendimiento. Además, conocen mejor el mercado, te abren una red de contactos y te ayudan a conocer el financiamiento público que existe para el emprendedor” sostuvo.

Se espera que todos los emprendedores que han participado de este programa, puedan contar con mejores armas y herramientas a la hora de emprender, que sepan sobre metodologías de emprendimiento y puedan así agilizar sus procesos de validación o invalidación de los modelos de negocio que tienen pensado desarrollar.