Rancagüinos reconocen llantas y neumáticos robados por banda especializada

abril 23, 2016
  • Tienen que acreditar la propiedad de la especie a través de la denuncia que cursaron en su momento y el padrón de sus vehículos para hacer entrega de sus ruedas

Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Foto: Héctor Vargas

En ediciones anteriores, les contamos sobre la incautación realizada por la PDI de más de 250 llantas y neumáticos en un local establecido de Santiago, los que eran robados a vehículos de la comuna de Rancagua Es así como la Brigada Investigadora de Robos (BIRO) de la PDI de Rancagua, está haciendo entrega de las especies recuperadas a sus víctimas.

Durante la jornada del miércoles, se dio a conocer el operativo policial desarrollado por la BIRO Rancagua en la comuna de Santiago, donde Detectives lograron incautar a un local comercial los antes mencionado avaluados en más de 84 millones de pesos.

El jefe de la BIRO Rancagua, comisario, Marcelo Cabezas, manifestó  que “durante el día de ayer, un sin número de víctimas de la banda han estado concurriendo a la PDI Rancagua, con la intención de lograr reconocer sus ruedas que en algunos casos  el valor del repuesto en la concesionaria puede llegar a costar más de 800 mil pesos, pero para ello, primero tienen que acreditar la propiedad de la especie a través de la denuncia que cursaron en su momento y el padrón de sus vehículos para hacer entrega de sus ruedas” agregó el jefe de la BIRO Rancagua, comisario, Marcelo Cabezas.

Uno de los casos fue el que le ocurrió hace tres semanas en Rancagua a la señora Jenny,  ella es poseedora de una camioneta Ford Ranger, “recuerdo un día que cuando llegué a la casa me di cuenta  que la cadena de seguridad la habían cortado, por ende me robaron el neumático de repuesto,  no recuerdo el lugar donde ocurrió, pero hoy recibí la agradable noticia que recuperaron mi rueda que está avaluada en 300 mil pesos. Esperaba con mucha ansiedad este momento que me llamaran, pero todo el mundo me decía que no hiciera la denuncia,  que nunca se recuperan las cosas. Nunca perdí la esperanza y puedo decir que el sistema funciona, así que si son víctimas de algún delito realicen la denuncia”, agregó la señora Jenny.

Otro caso fue lo que le pasó a Ximena, ella fue víctima tres veces del robo de su rueda de repuesto de su vehículo. “En septiembre del año pasado fui víctima del robo de la rueda de repuesto de mi vehículo y me vine a dar cuenta  a los quince días después,  por lo que realice la denuncia respectiva. Encuentro estupendo lo que ocurrió, no pensé nunca que se iban a recuperar las ruedas,  ahora de hecho la rueda de repuesto que actualmente estoy ocupando la marqué con la patente del vehículo”.

Catalina fue otra de las víctimas, dos veces continuas. “La primera fue en diciembre del año pasado,  y la segunda en febrero en la ciudad de Rancagua,  la verdad es que no te das cuenta, ya que estos tipos actúan súper rápido, en un dos por tres te roban las ruedas que están avaluadas en 300 mil pesos cada una,  más el tema de la maletera, ya que hay que repararla puesto que utilizan herramientas que dañan la carrocería”.

La PDI hace un llamado a las víctimas acercarse durante estos días a la  BIRO Rancagua que está ubicada en la calle Florencio Durán 580, comuna de Rancagua a objeto de reconocer sus especies.

Deja un comentario