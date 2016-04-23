San Fernando: Frente de mal tiempo obliga a suspender trabajos en oleoducto de Enap

– Cuando el río Tinguiririca comenzaba a ofrecer una tregua, nuevamente las lluvias que llegan hoy a la región detendrán las obras de reparación de la tubería dañada. Hasta el momento solo se ha descubierto una fisura, pero Enap no descarta que hayan más daños por conocer.
IRENE PADILLA
La tarde del jueves el caudal del rio Tinguiririca había bajado lo necesario para que técnicos y maquinaria de Enap pudiesen ingresar a la zona cero, el lugar donde la tubería que conduce combustible hasta la Región Metropolitana, se había dañado el pasado domingo. Efectivamente los expertos de la empresa estatal pudieron constatar la existencia de una fisura, que habría sido la causante del derrame de combustible detectado durante el temporal.
Hasta la mañana de este viernes personal de Enap alcanzó a realizar solo algunos trabajos de contingencia ya que un nuevo frente de mal tiempo que llega hoy a la región, obligó a suspender la ejecución de estas obras. Así lo explicó Gabriel Méndez, Gerente de Asuntos Corporativos y Sustentabilidad: “lo que hicimos fue reforzar un poco las defensas del lado sur, en ese sentido ampliamos un poco la caja del río desde el lado sur tratando de evitar que haya una nueva socavación del oleoducto y lo dejamos hasta ahí porque como hay alerta amarilla para el fin de semana con una lluvia importante, cualquier reparación la estamos postergando a contar del lunes “.
Al mismo tiempo, Gabriel Méndez, subraya que aún no se puede descartar que hayan más fracturas en el oleoducto. “Una fisura es la que se encontró, pero no hemos hecho todo lo necesario para ver si aparece alguna otra fisura o no, tenemos identificada una que es bastante evidente, pero si quisiéramos revisar todo el tramo del oleoducto deberíamos buscarlo dentro del lecho del río, y para ello mover un poco el cauce y eso no lo vamos a hacer si no hay buen tiempo”.
Respecto al tiempo que duraran las reparaciones, el vocero de Enap sostiene que mientras no se pueda analizar a cabalidad el oleoducto, no se puede dar un estimativo respecto a los trabajos que mejoren la tubería dañada. Al mismo tiempo explicó que las lluvias de este fin de semana obligaran a detener los rastreos del petróleo que se vienen haciendo desde el lunes a lo largo del Tinguiririca. Finalmente, Gabriel Méndez afirmó que si bien se encontró vegetación contaminada, los exámenes hechos a estos hallazgos aun no entregan los resultados necesarios para confirmar que este hidrocarburo provenía del oleoducto. “Encontramos vegetación y malezas con rastros de combustibles, eso se retira en tambores especiales para su disposición final y se tomaron muestras para laboratorio y sacarle un perfil a eso. Hicimos el retiro siguiendo los protocolos específicos y aun no tenemos resultados del perfil”, sentenció
137 comments
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
Definitely, what a fantastic website and enlightening posts, I surely will bookmark your website.Have an awsome day!
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all. Nevertheless think of if you added some great pictures or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this site could definitely be one of the most beneficial in its field. Wonderful blog!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Appreciate it!
Perfectly indited content, thank you for selective information. “You can do very little with faith, but you can do nothing without it.” by Samuel Butler.
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most people will consent with your site.
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.
I have read some good stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you put to make the sort of fantastic informative website.
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
Someone essentially help to make seriously articles I would state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to create this particular publish incredible. Excellent job!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
You have observed very interesting details ! ps nice web site.
Very interesting info!Perfect just what I was looking for!
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. Nevertheless think of if you added some great pictures or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this site could certainly be one of the best in its niche. Very good blog!
What i don’t realize is actually how you’re not really much more well-liked than you might be now. You are so intelligent. You realize therefore significantly relating to this subject, produced me personally consider it from so many varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it’s one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always maintain it up!
you’ve gotten a fantastic blog right here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
You made a number of good points there. I did a search on the topic and found the majority of people will agree with your blog.
excellent points altogether, you simply won a emblem new reader. What may you suggest about your put up that you simply made a few days in the past? Any certain?
Appreciating the commitment you put into your website and in depth information you present. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & help different users like its helped me. Good job.
Keep up the fantastic piece of work, I read few posts on this web site and I conceive that your weblog is rattling interesting and has got bands of wonderful info .
Well I really enjoyed studying it. This subject provided by you is very helpful for accurate planning.
Thank you for some other excellent article. The place else may anybody get that kind of information in such an ideal approach of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the search for such info.
excellent issues altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader. What would you recommend in regards to your publish that you just made some days in the past? Any certain?
I think this is one of the most important information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The website style is ideal, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task.
Loving the info on this web site, you have done great job on the articles.
Hello, i believe that i noticed you visited my blog thus i got here to “go back the prefer”.I am trying to to find issues to improve my web site!I guess its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Rattling superb visual appeal on this internet site, I’d rate it 10 10.
Thank you for every other informative website. Where else may I get that kind of information written in such a perfect manner? I have a mission that I am just now working on, and I have been at the look out for such info.
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you really know what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Please also seek advice from my website =). We can have a link alternate arrangement among us!
Simply a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great layout.
Wonderful items from you, man. I have take into account your stuff prior to and you are simply too magnificent. I actually like what you’ve received right here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which wherein you assert it. You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to stay it smart. I cant wait to read far more from you. That is actually a great website.
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it!
Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing in your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Great write-up, I’m normal visitor of one’s website, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
Its excellent as your other blog posts : D, thankyou for putting up.
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this article is awesome, great written and include almost all significant infos. I’d like to look more posts like this .
I have read several good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to create such a magnificent informative website.
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my website 🙂
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue with your web site in internet explorer, would check this?K IE still is the market chief and a huge part of people will miss your excellent writing due to this problem.
Wonderful website you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics talked about in this article? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get feedback from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks!
There are actually a variety of details like that to take into consideration. That may be a great level to convey up. I offer the ideas above as basic inspiration but clearly there are questions just like the one you carry up the place a very powerful thing will likely be working in honest good faith. I don?t know if best practices have emerged around issues like that, but I’m positive that your job is clearly identified as a good game. Both boys and girls feel the influence of only a second’s pleasure, for the remainder of their lives.
F*ckin’ remarkable issues here. I’m very happy to see your article. Thank you a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
I’ve recently started a site, the information you offer on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I went over this website and I think you have a lot of superb info, saved to favorites (:.
As soon as I observed this web site I went on reddit to share some of the love with them.
Some truly interesting info , well written and broadly speaking user genial.
Lovely just what I was looking for.Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
There are some fascinating closing dates in this article but I don’t know if I see all of them middle to heart. There is some validity but I will take maintain opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we wish extra! Added to FeedBurner as effectively
This web page is really a walk-through for all the info you needed about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse right here, and you’ll positively uncover it.
There is visibly a bundle to know about this. I feel you made some nice points in features also.
Hi my loved one! I wish to say that this article is awesome, nice written and include approximately all important infos. I¦d like to see more posts like this .
Only a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw great design and style.
I just like the helpful information you supply for your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and take a look at once more here frequently. I am somewhat sure I’ll learn plenty of new stuff proper here! Best of luck for the following!
wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector do not notice this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
You need to take part in a contest for among the finest blogs on the web. I’ll recommend this website!
Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your theme. Cheers
Would love to perpetually get updated great web site! .
Hello! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!
Terrific post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Thanks!
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
I just wanted to compose a brief remark in order to thank you for all the fantastic strategies you are giving on this website. My time intensive internet lookup has at the end been paid with beneficial concept to go over with my friends. I ‘d mention that we visitors actually are really fortunate to be in a wonderful place with many outstanding people with helpful methods. I feel pretty fortunate to have used your website page and look forward to plenty of more amazing moments reading here. Thanks a lot once more for a lot of things.
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Simply wanna input on few general things, The website design and style is perfect, the content is really excellent. “To establish oneself in the world, one has to do all one can to appear established.” by Francois de La Rochefoucauld.
It’s really a great and helpful piece of info. I’m glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I like this web blog very much so much excellent info .
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
You mean likke when we sing praisｅ songs in Chuｒch?? Lary requested and daddy nodded.
?Nіcely I can make up a worship song.? So Larry jumperd to his
feet aand ѕtarted to make up a track to a very bad tune.
?Jesus is so ⅽool. Its enjoyablе being with God.
He is tthe funnest God anybody cold have.? Larry sang very badly ѕo Lee had put his aгms over his ears.
Thanks for the article post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
I’d have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
tNZySZ Im grateful for the post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care
I am pleased that I detected this web site, exactly the right info that I was looking for! .
Whats Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other customers like its helped me. Great job.
Some truly fantastic info , Gladiola I detected this.
Helpful information. Lucky me I found your website accidentally, and I am shocked why this coincidence did not happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
I am always invstigating online for articles that can help me. Thanks!
I believe this web site has got some very good info for everyone. “Good advice is always certain to be ignored, but that’s no reason not to give it.” by Agatha Christie.
Superb site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get comments from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Kudos!
It’s an remarkable paragraph in favor of all the web
people; they will obtain advantage from it I am
sure.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this post is awesome, great written and include almost all important infos. I’d like to look extra posts like this.
Very good written article. It will be useful to everyone who usess it, including myself. Keep doing what you are doing – i will definitely read more posts.
I am genuinely grateful to the owner of this web page who has shared this impressive article at
at this place.
Hello. magnificent job. I did not imagine this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!
I do agree with all of the ideas you have presented in your post. They’re really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for starters. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
I like this blog very much, Its a very nice situation to read and receive information. “What happens to the hole when the cheese is gone” by Bertolt Brecht.
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the structure of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site,
how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a appropriate deal.
I were tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided shiny clear idea
Muchos Gracias for your article.Really thank you! Great.
If you desire to grow your knowledge simply keep visiting this website and be updated with the newest information posted here.
magnificent submit, very informative. I wonder why the opposite experts of this sector do not realize this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you ave a great readers a base already!
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of space .
Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site.
Reading this information So i am glad to express that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I
came upon exactly what I needed. I most indisputably will make
certain to do not put out of your mind this site and give it a look regularly.
I truly appreciate this blog.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Wonderful site. Plenty of helpful information here. I am sending it to a few buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks in your effort!
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!
Precisely what I was looking for, thankyou for putting up.
Great website. Lots of helpful information here. I’m sending it to a few pals ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks to your sweat!
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such excellent information being shared freely out there.
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
Hi there colleagues, good paragraph and good arguments commented here, I am really enjoying by these.
You got a very fantastic website, Gladiola I noticed it through yahoo.
I pay a quick visit daily some sites and information sites to
read posts, however this blog provides quality based writing.
Only wanna remark on few general things, The website pattern is perfect, the subject matter is real excellent. “Good judgment comes from experience, and experience comes from bad judgment.” by Barry LePatner.
Rattling excellent information can be found on weblog. “You have to learn that if you start making sure you feel good, everything will be okay.” by Ruben Studdard.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are wonderful! Thanks!
Hey are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I just couldn’t go away your site before suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard info an individual supply to your guests? Is gonna be back regularly to investigate cross-check new posts
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a fantastic job with this. Additionally, the blog loads super fast for me on Opera. Outstanding Blog!
Enjoyed examining this, very good stuff, appreciate it. “Management is nothing more than motivating other people.” by Lee Iacocca.
hi!,I like your writing very much! share we communicate more about your post on AOL? I need an expert on this area to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
I am always browsing online for ideas that can help me. Thx!
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks , I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
Wow! This can be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
I’m curious to find out what blog system you are working with? I’m experiencing some small security problems with my latest site and I’d like to find something more risk-free. Do you have any suggestions?
I believe other website owners should take this site as an model, very clean and fantastic user pleasant design and style.
Together with the whole thing that seems to be building throughout this particular subject material, many of your points of view happen to be rather radical. Nevertheless, I am sorry, because I can not give credence to your whole theory, all be it refreshing none the less. It looks to everyone that your comments are not totally justified and in reality you are your self not fully convinced of the point. In any event I did appreciate reading it.
There is a lot of other projects that resemble the same principles you mentioned below. I will continue researching on the message.
Тhіs article іs aｃtually a nice one it helps new web visitors,
who are wishing in favor of blogging.
magnificent points altogether, you just gained a new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your post that you made a few days ago? Any positive?
Definitely, what a great blog and enlightening posts, I surely will bookmark your blog.Best Regards!
Keep working ,terrific job!
wow, awesome article post.Thanks Again. Keep writing. see sex gifs
There are some attention-grabbing cut-off dates in this article however I don’t know if I see all of them center to heart. There’s some validity however I will take hold opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want more! Added to FeedBurner as effectively
Thanks a lot for the article.Really thank you! Want more.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What an ideal site.
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂
A person essentially assist to make severely articles I might state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I surprised with the analysis you made to make this particular publish amazing. Fantastic job!
Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!
I dugg some of you post as I thought they were very beneficial handy
Hello there, You have done an excellent job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this site.
Somebody necessarily help to make seriously articles I’d state.
This is the very first time I frequented your web page and so far?
I surprised with the research you made to create this particular submit
extraordinary. Excellent activity!