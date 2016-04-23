San Fernando: Frente de mal tiempo obliga a suspender trabajos en oleoducto de Enap

– Cuando el río Tinguiririca comenzaba a ofrecer una tregua, nuevamente las lluvias que llegan hoy a la región detendrán las obras de reparación de la tubería dañada. Hasta el momento solo se ha descubierto una fisura, pero Enap no descarta que hayan más daños por conocer.

IRENE PADILLA

La tarde del jueves el caudal del rio Tinguiririca había bajado lo necesario para que técnicos y maquinaria de Enap pudiesen ingresar a la zona cero, el lugar donde la tubería que conduce combustible hasta la Región Metropolitana, se había dañado el pasado domingo. Efectivamente los expertos de la empresa estatal pudieron constatar la existencia de una fisura, que habría sido la causante del derrame de combustible detectado durante el temporal.

Hasta la mañana de este viernes personal de Enap alcanzó a realizar solo algunos trabajos de contingencia ya que un nuevo frente de mal tiempo que llega hoy a la región, obligó a suspender la ejecución de estas obras. Así lo explicó Gabriel Méndez, Gerente de Asuntos Corporativos y Sustentabilidad: “lo que hicimos fue reforzar un poco las defensas del lado sur, en ese sentido ampliamos un poco la caja del río desde el lado sur tratando de evitar que haya una nueva socavación del oleoducto y lo dejamos hasta ahí porque como hay alerta amarilla para el fin de semana con una lluvia importante, cualquier reparación la estamos postergando a contar del lunes “.

Al mismo tiempo, Gabriel Méndez, subraya que aún no se puede descartar que hayan más fracturas en el oleoducto. “Una fisura es la que se encontró, pero no hemos hecho todo lo necesario para ver si aparece alguna otra fisura o no, tenemos identificada una que es bastante evidente, pero si quisiéramos revisar todo el tramo del oleoducto deberíamos buscarlo dentro del lecho del río, y para ello mover un poco el cauce y eso no lo vamos a hacer si no hay buen tiempo”.

Respecto al tiempo que duraran las reparaciones, el vocero de Enap sostiene que mientras no se pueda analizar a cabalidad el oleoducto, no se puede dar un estimativo respecto a los trabajos que mejoren la tubería dañada. Al mismo tiempo explicó que las lluvias de este fin de semana obligaran a detener los rastreos del petróleo que se vienen haciendo desde el lunes a lo largo del Tinguiririca. Finalmente, Gabriel Méndez afirmó que si bien se encontró vegetación contaminada, los exámenes hechos a estos hallazgos aun no entregan los resultados necesarios para confirmar que este hidrocarburo provenía del oleoducto. “Encontramos vegetación y malezas con rastros de combustibles, eso se retira en tambores especiales para su disposición final y se tomaron muestras para laboratorio y sacarle un perfil a eso. Hicimos el retiro siguiendo los protocolos específicos y aun no tenemos resultados del perfil”, sentenció