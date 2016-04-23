Tras lluvias del anterior fin de semana: “Millonaria inversión” será necesaria para reparar las rutas I-45 y Coya de Pangal

A esta inyección de recursos se suman los trabajos de enrocados en las riberas de los ríos que se salieron, arreglos que podrían extenderse por dos meses. El presupuesto provendría de arcas del MOP o del Gobierno Regional. A juicio del seremi de Obras Públicas, Pablo Silva, lo relevante es disponer de los montos con prontitud, para poder enfrentar bien el invierno y tratar estas faenas como una emergencia.
Por: Marcela Catalán
Se sabía desde comienzos de la semana pasada: un sistema frontal con singulares características pasaría por el centro-sur del país y dejaría una gran cantidad de agua caída entre el viernes 15 y el domingo 17 de abril. Ésta tuvo como principales afectados a 105 damnificados, 8 extraviados y 181 aislados hasta el martes por la mañana, causando al mismo tiempo el desborde de ríos, cortes de caminos, entre otras daños que también incidieron de manera negativa en la vida de la población.
Un escenario del que en el Ministerio de Obras Públicas (MOP) dicen estar atentos, donde calculan cuánto dinero se necesita para reparar la infraestructura, con el fin de que estos sectores puedan estar preparados frente a la ocurrencia de nuevas precipitaciones como las experimentadas recién. Aquello, considerando que los expertos pronostican un año con alta pluviosidad.
De acuerdo con Pablo Silva, seremi del ramo, uno de los principales problemas se produjo en la Ruta I-45, a las Termas del Flaco. En sus palabras, dado que el camino va al lado del río, el afluente la inundó e impidió que los arreglos despegaran de inmediato. Una vez superado esto, en estas tareas han debido intervenir “tres de las empresas con obras hacia arriba”, sumada la misma cartera. Su apertura todavía no era factible hasta este martes, cuando la autoridad suponía que las faenas se extenderían por otras cinco jornadas. Esto, en vista de la magnitud del daño y las características de la vía.
No obstante, advierte que no se trata de una situación irregular en el sector y que lo anormal sólo fue que esta cantidad de agua caída tuvo lugar “mucho antes” de lo que debió presentarse. “Estas termas se cierran en invierno por la conformación del camino, no permitiendo el tránsito permanente. Por tanto, esto se volverá a repetir”, predice.
Otro perjudicado fue la vía hasta el Hotel La Leonera, en Codegua, el cual se mantenía interrumpido hasta el martes. “Esto se halla en un terreno particular, por lo que el municipio lo está viendo. Allí el río se salió por completo y debemos esperar a que baje para recorrer entero el camino, evaluando cuánto podemos hacer y en qué cantidad de días, porque la cantidad de agua corriendo era mucha. Antes de reponer, debemos encauzar el afluente y proteger con material para que esto no vuelva a suceder. Debemos realizar las obras de mitigación, ante cualquier otra crecida de los caudales”, sostenía el seremi.
También hubo consecuencias hacia Chacayes, después de que el río borrara un badén. Por ello es que Vialidad y empresas del área debieron laborar, para conseguir reabrir.
Donde el MOP igualmente ha puesto vamos a la obra es en los caminos básicos que resultaron dañados en el secano costero, luego de la entrada de barro en exceso en estos senderos de Paredones, Pichilemu y Navidad, por mencionar algunas comunas. “Nuestros equipos están trabajando en ellos desde el sábado en la madrugada, sin parar ningún día, lo que nos ocupará durante los dos meses siguientes en hacer reparaciones o bacheos”, detalló Silva.
En cuanto a los anegamientos generados por la salida del Río Cachapoal, la autoridad explicó que la mayoría de estos tuvo que ver con obras mal manejadas para la captación de aguas para riego y sus compuertas mal cerradas.
“Es el caso de Olivar Bajo y parte de Coínco, producto de que la fuerza del afluente se cargó hacia el sector de esta última comuna y destruyó un gran porcentaje del enrocado hecho hace muchos años. Hablamos de unos 200 metros de éste. Debemos esperar a que baje el nivel del río. Por mientras llevamos maquinaria de la región y de nivel central, para encauzarlo y permitir la reposición de los enrocados. Estos consisten en una montaña de rocas con una altura del nivel hacia arriba de 4 o 5 metros, y 4 a 5 metros hacia abajo. Por cada metro lineal, esto tiene un costo aproximado de $500 mil. Si necesitamos 100 metros, son $50 millones”, observó.
Sobre cómo conseguirán los dineros para efectuar estas labores, el seremi declaró que personal de la cartera todavía valoriza los daños y acota los detalles técnicos que es menester llevar a cabo en toda la infraestructura afectada. “Nuestro foco será la protección de las personas, por lo que solicitaremos recursos y conversaremos con el Gobierno Regional para que nos ayuden a financiar todo. Ahora bajará el nivel del agua y pasará el problema, pero debemos comenzar a trabajar para las próximas lluvias fuertes. Dedicaremos esfuerzos a la mayor parte del Río Cachapoal, con bulldozer para encauzarlo y dar seguridad a los vecinos. También presentaremos proyectos a nivel central y regional, para enrocar y proteger la ribera del río en los sectores más complicados”, adelantó.
Estos incluyen obras en el Río Tinguiririca, considerando Placilla, Nancagua y Palmilla, en El Manzano y Casas de Lata. Sobre cuánto efectivo podrían requerir para hacer todas estas faenas, Silva respondió que “varios miles de millones de pesos”.
Según detallan en la cartera, su Dirección de Obras Hidráulicas requiere $2 mil millones para las maquinarias que seguirán reparando los cortes de caminos y socavones causados por los desbordes de los ríos, como también para realizar los enrocados en las riberas de estos y de los esteros. En tanto, Vialidad aún no termina de calcular cuánto dinero se necesita sólo para restaurar la Ruta I-45 y el camino a Coya de Pangal. No obstante, estiman que se trata de “una millonaria inversión” que podría duplicar o triplicar la primera cifra. Esto, sin contemplar otras vías que integran el resto de la red vial.
Con todo, estos números podrían cambiar e incluso ir al alza. Lo anterior, pues este fin de semana habrá una gran cantidad de agua caída.
A juicio de Silva, lo relevante es disponer de los montos con prontitud, para poder enfrentar bien el invierno. “La idea es tratar esto como una emergencia. En varios lugares teníamos diseños de enrocados, sin recursos (asignados). Año a año hemos avanzado en esto, permitiendo proteger las áreas de manera efectiva. Históricamente se ha inundado Los Huertos, lo que no ocurrió ahora. También pusimos maquinaria en gran parte de Cachapoal y Tinguiririca, funcionando a la perfección. Gracias a lo hecho, las consecuencias del temporal no fueron mayores. Hubo sectores con problemas, pero fueron menores en relación a la cantidad de agua caída”, argumentó.
