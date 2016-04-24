Obra “Zheng He, la llegada de los barcos Dragón” fue cancelada

Cultura, Panoramas abril 24, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda

Presentación organizada por  el Instituto Confucio de la Universidad Santo Tomás no será exhibida por problemas técnicos

 
La Obra de Teatro “Zheng He, la llegada de los barcos Dragón” que estaba programada para hoy lunes 25 de abril fue cancelada.

El espectáculo, que estaba a cargo del Instituto Confucio de la Universidad Santo Tomás, se realizaría en el Salón de Honor del Instituto O’Higgins.

La cancelación de la obra se debe a problemas técnicos de montaje. Estos inconvenientes impedían una puesta en escena de calidad, lo que preocupó al Director del grupo teatral austriaco “Karin Schäfer Figuren Theater” y en conjunto se tomó esta decisión.

El rector de la Universidad Santo Tomás Rancagua, Manuel Olmos, señaló “Aprovechamos de agradecer a todos quienes apoyaron esta iniciativa, en especial al Instituto O´Higgins, que nos facilitó su Salón de Honor para este evento. También a quienes nos colaboraron en la difusión de esta presentación”.

Sharing

About Alejandra Sepulveda

67 comments

You really make it appear really easy along with your presentation however I find this topic to be really one thing which I feel I might by no means understand. It seems too complicated and extremely large for me. I am taking a look ahead on your subsequent put up, I will attempt to get the grasp of it!

Responder

Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks

Responder

Someone essentially help to make seriously posts I would state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I amazed with the research you made to make this particular publish extraordinary. Great job!

Responder

I in addition to my buddies were actually reading the nice hints located on your site and then all of the sudden got a terrible feeling I never thanked the blog owner for those tips. These young boys are actually as a consequence passionate to read them and have now in reality been using them. Thanks for genuinely so considerate and for settling on some impressive information most people are really desperate to learn about. My honest regret for not expressing appreciation to sooner.

Responder

I do love the manner in which you have framed this problem and it does provide us some fodder for consideration. Nonetheless, coming from what I have witnessed, I simply just wish when the actual reviews stack on that individuals remain on issue and in no way start on a tirade involving some other news of the day. Anyway, thank you for this fantastic point and whilst I do not really agree with the idea in totality, I value your point of view.

Responder

Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

Responder

Its like you read my mind! You seem to understand a lot approximately this, like you wrote the guide in it or something. I believe that you can do with a few percent to force the message home a bit, however instead of that, this is wonderful blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.

Responder

Cool blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your theme. Appreciate it

Responder

Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!

Responder

What i do not realize is if truth be told how you are no longer actually much more neatly-liked than you might be now. You are so intelligent. You realize thus significantly relating to this topic, made me in my view imagine it from numerous numerous angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved unless it is one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs great. Always handle it up!

Responder

Excellent items from you, man. I’ve remember your stuff prior to and you’re simply too great. I actually like what you’ve received here, really like what you are stating and the way in which wherein you are saying it. You are making it entertaining and you continue to take care of to stay it wise. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great site.

Responder

Wonderful website you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get opinions from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Kudos!

Responder

Admiring the time and energy you put into your blog and in depth information you offer. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed information. Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

Responder

Good – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..

Responder

The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.

Responder

When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!

Responder

Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is actually annoying. A good blog with exciting content, that is what I need. Thank you for keeping this web site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.

Responder

Deja un comentario