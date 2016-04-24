Obra “Zheng He, la llegada de los barcos Dragón” fue cancelada

Presentación organizada por el Instituto Confucio de la Universidad Santo Tomás no será exhibida por problemas técnicos
La Obra de Teatro “Zheng He, la llegada de los barcos Dragón” que estaba programada para hoy lunes 25 de abril fue cancelada.
El espectáculo, que estaba a cargo del Instituto Confucio de la Universidad Santo Tomás, se realizaría en el Salón de Honor del Instituto O’Higgins.
La cancelación de la obra se debe a problemas técnicos de montaje. Estos inconvenientes impedían una puesta en escena de calidad, lo que preocupó al Director del grupo teatral austriaco “Karin Schäfer Figuren Theater” y en conjunto se tomó esta decisión.
El rector de la Universidad Santo Tomás Rancagua, Manuel Olmos, señaló “Aprovechamos de agradecer a todos quienes apoyaron esta iniciativa, en especial al Instituto O´Higgins, que nos facilitó su Salón de Honor para este evento. También a quienes nos colaboraron en la difusión de esta presentación”.
