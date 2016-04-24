O’Higgins dio vuelta un partido imposible y espera un milagro más para ser campeón

– Pase lo que pase el martes en Quillota, donde juega la UC, los celestes se jugarán el todo o nada el sábado en El Teniente frente a la Universidad de Concepción.
Ricardo Obando
Fotos (Comunicaciones O´Higgins)
De que no había por donde igualarlo tras caer 1-2, era así. El fútbol estuvo ausente y dos patriadas de puro corazón le dieron una victoria imposible a O’Higgins, triunfo que lo deja primero y que nuevamente le pone presión a Universidad Católica que el martes a las 20.00 horas en Quillota, se jugará la vida para definir su opción en casa contra Audax Italiano.
De momento, el Capo de Provincia es el líder del torneo de Clausura a una fecha del final y con opciones intactas de nuevamente ser campeón. Pero, lo primero, es analizar lo de este domingo.
FÚTBOL AUSENTE
En el primer lapso, a O’Higgins le costó sacudirse del viaje sobre la hora. Y, aquello, lo aprovechó el elenco de Dalcio Giovagnoli.
En los 5’, los mineros del norte avisaron. Diego Silva tras un lanzamiento de esquina conectó de cabeza y, cuando Jorge Carranza estaba batido, el balón salió desviado por nada.
Después de eso, en los 17’, Iván Sandoval estuvo cerca de abrir la cuenta con un cabezazo ya que, de no mediar una buena tapada de Carranza, era gol. Y, aquel aviso, dio pie para el 1-0. En los 19’, un zapatazo desde el borde del área por parte de Eduardo Otárola dio en el horizontal y, en el rebote, Sandoval fusiló a Carranza.
En desventaja y sin fútbol, los rancagüinos solo generaron peligro desde la pelota detenida. 37’ y un lanzamiento libre de Ramón Fernández que pasa cerca hasta que, 180 segundos después, Acevedo les ganó a todos por arriba para conectar un lanzamiento de esquina de Fernández y colocó el 1-1 parcial. El tanto, hizo parecer que O’Higgins había despertado, pero en el segundo tiempo, se vivió otra teleserie.
DEL SOMBRERO
El equipo de Cristián Arán se sumó al fútbol cancino de los cobresalinos. No llegaba, le costaba pasar de la mitad de la cancha, pero tampoco tenía riesgo en su arco.
El partido, neutralizado por ambos, recién se destrabó gracias a una falta infantil de Nicolás Vargas sobre Ever Cantero. Empeñón dentro del área y el árbitro Carlos Ulloa no dudó: penal.
72’ y Víctor Sarabia cobró por gol el regalo. Los nortinos pasaron arriba 2-1 y, para peor, Albert Acevedo fue expulsado por doble tarjeta amarilla en los 76’.
Segundos antes, Arán movió el naipe e hizo ingresar a Iván Bulos y Braulio Leal, cambios que dieron réditos sobre la hora.
Con Leal, el equipo encontró tranquilidad en el medio terreno y también fue Fernández encontró compañía para jugar. Fue así como, en los 86’, Ramón le metió un pase gol a Iván Bulos y el peruano no defraudó. O’Higgins consiguió un empate de la nada y, con algunos minutos por delante, tenía aire para darlo vuelta. Y lo logró.
Tiempo cumplido y Gastón Lezcano recuperó una pelota suelta por la izquierda, se arma el espacio para la media vuelta y, por el segundo palo, Cristian Insaurralde apareció como un fantasma para ganarle las espaldas a Salazar y dejar sin opción a Cuerdo. Los más de 300 rancagüinos que llegaron al estadio El Cobre lo gritaron con todo y, era que no, ese gol dejó a O’Higgins con la opción de ser campeón en la última fecha.
Con la victoria, los celestes suman 28 puntos, dos más que la UC. Ahora, todo depende de lo que hagan los Cruzados en Quillota y, si se da uno de los resultados que sirven, la vuelta olímpica podría darse en el estadio El Teniente.
OTRA VEZ APARECIÓ EL CORAZÓN
Tras el partido, los jugadores obviamente exaltados con la victoria. El autor de un gol que puede ser histórico, Cristian Insaurralde, comentó qué, en la jugada clave, “me tocó ir arriba y por suerte pudo salir el gol”.
Junto con ello, dijo que respecto al grupo “me voy orgulloso de lo que hizo este equipo en la cancha”. Es por eso que, de cara al próximo partido, “esperamos a la gente en la cancha para ver si podemos festejar un torneo”.
En tanto, el portero Jorge Carranza manifestó que “estoy feliz, fue un triunfo luchadísimo contra un rival que exige. Por suerte lo pudimos ganar y ahora podemos jugar por algo en la última fecha”.
A su vez, el capitán del equipo aseguró que “O’Higgins puso el corazón, dejó el alma en la cancha”. Y, también, expuso que “nosotros estamos convencidos, se nos hizo cuesta arriba, pero con actitud se puede. Queda un partido más y a esperar un resultado ajeno”.
Por su parte, el autor del 2-2 parcial, Iván Bulos, comentó que durante el juego “en un momento estábamos casi muertos y el equipo mostró que tiene actitud”. Inclusive, por su anotación, dijo que “estoy contento por ese gol que me estaba haciendo mucha falta”.
Mientras que, Braulio Leal, habló después de largo tiempo y, sobre el encuentro, comentó que “el partido estaba convulsionado y había que poner la calma. Había que rotar la pelota hacia los costados y por suerte pudimos dar vuelta un partido increíble. Lo ganamos por carácter”. Junto con ello, destacó que “uno quisiera siempre ganar jugando bien, pero esto es mérito del equipo que puso corazón y garra”.
Finalmente, uno que volvió después de mucho tiempo y que tuvo 45 minutos fue Gonzalo Barriga. Uno de los históricas de la institución, manifestar estar “muy contento por volver a ser parte del equipo. Estoy feliz por volver a jugar y creo que hice un partido correcto”.
Ahora bien, sobre cómo lo ganaron, señaló que “se dio, se la forma que se dio. Nos vamos contentos y pensar que viene una final en el último partido porque tenemos que ganarla”.
Para cerrar, fue claro en decir que “estamos muy motivados y convencidos, tenemos hambre de triunfo”.
LA VOZ DEL DT
También estaba feliz y era que no, si una vez que Carlos Ulloa pitó el final del partido, lo festejó con todo.
Cristián Arán, valoró la actuación de sus jugadores, especialmente por la garra que mostraron para sacar adelante un partido imposible. En ese sentido, el estratega dijo que “nos aferramos a la ilusión y al triunfo”.
A su vez, el entrenador del Capo de Provincia recalcó que, ante Cobresal, “la mayor virtud del equipo es que no se entregó nunca, más aún cuando parecía todo perdido”.
Más aún, respecto al cómo dieron vuelta el partido, Arán dijo que “hubo un montón de situaciones que tienen que ver con la convicción, con las ganas y con la entrega. Cuando el equipo estaba medianamente mejor nos convierte, luego nos expulsan un jugador y todo tiene que ver con la entrega de los jugadores”.
Ahora bien, sobre las ilusiones que se tienen, el coach expuso que “queda un partido, si bien el equipo está primero, la ventaja la tiene la Católica y sí, da para ilusionarse”.
Ahora, sobre lo que pasará mañana en Quillota, no escondió su deseo. “Necesitamos que Católica no gane”, pero sobre la misma, indicó que “si los gana será un justo campeón”.
