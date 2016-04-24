Q.E.D.P Xbox 360

– Al cumplir diez años desde que Microsoft dio a conocer esta consola, anuncia que ya no seguirá produciéndola.



Ya todos sabemos que la tecnología avanza rápidamente y que cada día sale a la luz algún inventó que deja a la deriva a los antecesores, esto también se repite en las consolas de los videos juegos, donde la calidad de las imágenes mejora increíblemente en cada versión, necesitando maquinas más rápidas y poderosas.

En estos días la mítica Xbox 360 llegó al final de su camino, según su productor Microsoft, quienes informaron por internet que «La Xbox 360 ayudó a redefinir toda una generación de juegos de Microsoft. Estoy muy orgulloso de todo el trabajo y la dedicación en el desarrollo del hardware, servicios y juegos propios durante la última década. Y estoy agradecido a los fans por su continuo apoyo y pasión», explica Phil Spencer, director del departamento de Xbox, en el blog corporativo.

Así se dio a conocer que se suspende la producción de este aparato y que solo estarán a la venta solo las actuales unidades ya distribuidas.

De esta forma fueron diez años los que Xbox compitió contra PlayStation 3, ayudando a redefinir y establecer las líneas de toda una generación de videojuegos que daba un salto en la potencia gráfica y observaba con alegría cómo aparecían nuevas alternativas domésticas, donde finalmente sucumbe bajo la creación de la Xbox one.

Sus creadores aseguraron que «La Xbox 360 significa mucho para todos los miembros de Microsoft» pero «la realidad de fabricar un producto durante más de diez años están comenzando a hacerse cuesta arriba» por lo que la compañía ha tomado la decisión «de dejar de fabricar nuevas consolas Xbox 360».

Su desarrollo se prolongó durante tres años, y durante el proceso colaboró la firma especializada IBM. Desde su aparición, la compañía ha venido modificando la estética y prestaciones, llegando a ofrecer hasta cinco versiones diferentes, entre los que destaca Elite y Slim. Esta consola, la segunda de Microsoft, representó una gran alternativa durante la generación anterior, en donde registró ventas similares a las cosechadas por PlayStation 3, con unas 80 millones de unidades colocadas en los hogares, que se dice pronto. Sí se recuerda, por otro lado, los episodios de las «luces rojas», que provocaba la «muerte» de la consola como consecuencia de un defecto de fabricación.

Actualmente, Microsoft se ha centrado en su modelo más actual, Xbox One, que se encuentra muy por debajo del alcance obtenido por PlayStation 4, aunque ha querido cercar su espacio con títulos exclusivos como «Rise of the Tomb Raider», «Halo 5» o el más reciente «Quantum Break». De cara a recuperar terreno, el gigante del software ha incorporado la tecnología de retrocompatibilidad para permitir el consumo de determinados juegos lanzados hace unos años antes.



Cinco videojuegos para recordar la Xbox 360

1.- Halo: La saga de videojuegos de disparos en primera persona, desarrollada por la firma Bungie, ha tenido un gran éxito. De corte interestelar, los frenéticos enfrentamientos y respaldado por megaesctructuras llegó a la consola de Microsoft hace quince años. La tercera entrega desembarcó entonces en la Xbox 360 para potenciar el apartado multijugador online.



2.- Gears of War: Esta serie, que revolucionó el género «shooter» en tercera persona, aportó numerosas novedades al sector, tales como un sistema de coberturas diferente y que ha inspirado a otros títulos de acción similares. Se trata de toda una trilogía impecable e indispensable, cuya cuarta entrega llegará este año a la consola de nueva generación Xbox One.



3.- Alan Wake: Este thriller psicológico creado por Remedy, autores del más reciente «Quantum Break», contiene un argumento atronador marcado por el misterio y con unas habilidades muy originales. Una aventura en tercera persona que arranca de una pesadilla y cuenta con una asombrosa ambientación y una narrativa espectacular.



5.- Fable: Este título de rol y aventuras de gran libertad de movimientos que pone al jugador sobre el universo de Albión, en donde exploración, seres extraños y monstruos pululan a sus anchas. Una de sus grandes aportaciones ha sido la gran cantidad de objetos disponibles que recrea una experiencia sensacional.