Senador Manuel José Ossandón: “Nunca he estado cerrado a una nueva Constitución”

Flor Vásquez

El senador Manuel José Ossandón -uno de los uno de los precandidatos presidenciales de Renovación Nacional- señaló que él nunca ha estado cerrado a una nueva Constitución, pero criticó la forma en que se ha estado desarrollando este proceso impulsado por el gobierno de la Presidenta Bachelet.

Ossandón vino a Rancagua y San Fernando, junto al diputado José Manuel Edwards, para ver en esta última ciudad el tema de la capacitación de los candidatos a concejales y alcaldes de su partido.

Previamente concurrió hasta El Rancagüino, donde se refirió al proceso constituyente. “Yo nunca he estado cerrado a una nueva Constitución, pero me hubiese gustado que la Presidenta hubiese dicho qué quiere cambiar y por qué. Creo que esto es una estrategia política de terreno extraordinariamente bien hecha, que a mi juicio está dirigida con un objetivo ideológico”.

Agregó: “Me encantaría que existieran diálogos ciudadanos, pero no dirigidos, para que así la nueva Constitución saliera realmente como la gente quiere y no cómo se está dirigiendo”.

Advirtió que “, como dijo el propio Presidente Lagos, se le ha vendido a la gente (la idea) que se solucionan todos los problemas porque hay una nueva Constitución. Eso no va a ser así. Muchos jóvenes creen que porque la Constitución va a decir educación gratuita y de calidad, eso va a ser así. Y no es así. Siento que hoy este proceso está siendo manipulado y dirigido a un objetivo que es una asamblea constituyente y a hacer una Constitución a la medida”.



– ¿Es partidario de que la oposición se sume al proceso?

– Mi opinión personal: yo creo que hay que participar, si no la ola igual te va a llevar. Pero diciendo la verdad y muy transparente.



– ¿Cómo debiera ser el proceso?

– Primero, el Presidente Lagos dijo que él firmaba la Constitución de Chile definitiva. Hay que decirle la verdad a la gente. Lo importante es ver los resultados. La actual Constitución tiene algunos problemas, pero ha permitido progreso a Chile. Creo que a veces hay que construir sobre lo logrado y no destruir todo lo logrado. Lo que yo no entiendo de la Presidenta es que si quiero demoler la casa por qué la arregla por partes. Está lleno de proyectos de modificaciones constitucionales planteadas por el propio gobierno y por otro lado quieren demolerla.

Hay que entender que cuando tienes en stand by tanto tiempo a un país se afecta la inversión; los inversionistas quieren reglas claras. Lo dijo Pérez Yoma, ex ministro en la Concertación, en ninguna parte del mundo se tiene más de dos años en status quo a un país.

“PIÑERA DESTRUYO A SU SECTOR”

– ¿Cómo está la situación en la centro derecha, hay mucha desunión?

– No es un problema de unidad, el problema es el mismo que tiene la Nueva Mayoría, una tremenda crisis de credibilidad y de honestidad del mundo político en Chile.



– La Nueva Mayoría se ve más unida …

– Lo que los une es el poder.



– ¿Qué están haciendo los partidos de centro derecha para unirse?

– Creo que el Chile Vamos no va a salir nunca arriba si no tiene una posición firme y fuerte sobre el tema de la transparencia, la corrupción y el financiamiento ilegal de las campañas. Hay algunos que confunden amistad personal con la ética; así no vamos a capitalizar nada. La gente ve que solo se critica al opositor y, claro, piensa éstos están jugando al empate.



– ¿Cuál es su proyecto político?

– Yo soy precandidato presidencial y voy a ir a las primarias, voy a competir con el ex Presidente Piñera. Pero hoy día la estrategia es de conocimiento, tener opinión en los temas contingentes. Cuando sea candidato voy a hacer un proyecto político como corresponde.



– ¿Cree que va a haber primarias en su sector?

– Por qué no va a haber. Creo que Chile no da para ningún candidato designado.



– ¿Cree que Piñera se va a presentar?

– Espero que sí. Porque hay que competir con él.



– Después del gobierno de Piñera bajó la votación de la centroderecha, ¿qué piensa de eso?.

– El gobierno de Piñera desde el punto de vista político fue malo; destruyó a su sector.



– ¿Por qué, qué pasó?

– No sé, apostó a la parte técnica, a la soberbia.



– Si fuera elegido Presidente, ¿seguiría avanzando en el tema de la gratuidad en la educación superior?

– Creo en la gratuidad, pero de forma responsable. También, pienso que hay que apostar a la regionalización, pero hacerla bien.



– ¿Cómo están sus relaciones con la UDI?

– Mi problema es con las elites. En mi sector hay una competencia fuerte: la derecha económica con la derecha que yo represento. Si gana la económica estoy frito, pero creo que no va a ganar la económica. Las encuestas me avalan.