Sobre Patricio Aylwin

Columnas, Opinión abril 24, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda

La figura de Patricio Aylwin, junto con Eduardo Frei Montalva, Raúl Silva Henríquez, Salvador Allende y Augusto Pinochet, fue decisiva para el curso de nuestra historia actual.
Durante el siglo XX, Chile transitó por dos etapas sucesivas desde la “consolidación democrática” a la “profundización democrática”. La primera desde la Constitución de 1925 hasta el ejercicio del voto femenino en las elecciones presidenciales en 1952 y la segunda, desde entonces hasta el quiebre institucional de 1973.
En ese período, la distribución de la riqueza, la integración social y la plena participación de la población en las decisiones de los destinos de la sociedad se transformaron en los objetivos políticos de las corrientes de cambio, ya progresistas o revolucionarias. Entre ellas estaban el socialcristianismo, el socialismo (en la versión del Partido Comunista o el Partido Socialista) y las visiones laico progresistas representadas por el mundo radical. Estas corrientes doctrinarias, y/o ideológicas, se expresaron a través de partidos políticos que iniciaron una creciente disputa entre la vía capitalista y la vía socialista de desarrollo, en un periodo de proyectos antagónicos excluyentes.
En ese contexto, Patricio Aylwin, formado en la Acción Católica y en la educación pública –Liceo de Hombres de San Bernardo y la Escuela de Derecho de la Universidad de Chile– fue parte de una generación austera, proba y con conciencia de servicio público que quiso mejorar las condiciones de vida e integración de las grandes mayorías. Y lo hizo poniendo en práctica el pensamiento socialcristiano de la Doctrina Social de la Iglesia Católica, de la opción preferencial por los pobres, visión subrayada en el pensamiento de filósofos social-cristianos como Jacques Maritain, Emmanuel Mounier y Giorgio La Pira.
Aylwin y su generación de falangistas, luego fundadores de la Democracia Cristiana, buscaban acentuar los principios de los filósofos que pretendía hacer carne el Evangelio y, siguiendo lo aprendido del padre Alberto Hurtado en la Acción Católica, sostener la máxima que “antes que la caridad está la justicia”.
El ex Presidente fue un austero y comprometido socialcristiano, partidario de los cambios en favor de la integración social y una redistribución más justa de la riqueza, encontró en la opción cristiana el acento y metodología apropiada para dichas transformaciones. Desarrolló –en su condición de católico– una perspectiva trascendente del mundo, compartiendo una mirada crítica del materialismo socialista, transformándose en un detractor de dichas ideas.
Por tanto, su opción y protagonismo público, contrario al socialismo que se estaba instaurando en el gobierno de Salvador Allende, lo llevaron a antagonizar –desde una mirada con acento social pro capitalista– con las opciones socialistas –moderadas o radicales– por considerarlas visiones limitadas de la condición humana y un franco peligro para la democracia.
Aylwin fue un “hombre de derecho”, convencido de las bondades de la democracia liberal representativa, respetuoso de la Constitución y las leyes, un respetuoso observante del principio de autoridad democrática, un político hábil y de convicciones, alejado de los estereotipos cosmopolitas de Eduardo Frei o Salvador Allende. Contradijo, confrontó y antagonizó con las opciones socialistas de su época de manera frontal, contribuyendo, junto con toda su generación al descalabro de la democracia en Chile, misma que ayudó a recuperar, transformándose en el líder respetado y en el estadista que hoy despedimos.

 

 

Aldo Casali
Historiador
Universidad Andrés Bello

Sharing

About Alejandra Sepulveda

76 comments

A person essentially help to make seriously posts I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I amazed with the research you made to create this particular publish extraordinary. Magnificent job!

Responder

I am really loving the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues? A handful of my blog audience have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any ideas to help fix this issue?

Responder

This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen

Responder

Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What an ideal web site.

Responder

Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What a great site.

Responder

Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.

Responder

Thanks for a marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back later in life. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great posts, have a nice holiday weekend!

Responder

I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Studying this information So i am happy to express that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I most unquestionably will make sure to don’t overlook this site and give it a look regularly.

Responder

In this grand design of things you get a B+ with regard to effort. Where you actually lost me personally was on all the particulars. You know, they say, the devil is in the details… And that could not be more true in this article. Having said that, let me say to you exactly what did give good results. The article (parts of it) is certainly pretty engaging which is probably the reason why I am making the effort in order to comment. I do not really make it a regular habit of doing that. Second, even though I can notice the leaps in logic you make, I am not sure of how you appear to connect the ideas which inturn make the conclusion. For the moment I shall yield to your point however wish in the future you actually connect the dots better.

Responder

The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.

Responder

I’m impressed, I have to say. Actually hardly ever do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me let you know, you might have hit the nail on the head. Your concept is outstanding; the difficulty is something that not sufficient people are talking intelligently about. I am very joyful that I stumbled across this in my seek for something relating to this.

Responder

Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely wonderful. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a wonderful website.

Responder

The following time I learn a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I do know it was my choice to read, but I truly thought youd have one thing interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about one thing that you may fix should you werent too busy looking for attention.

Responder

Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task.

Responder

Hi there I am so excited I found your blog page, I really found you by error, while I was researching on Aol for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a marvelous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the great work.

Responder

This design is wicked! You definitely know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

Responder

Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too wonderful. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it sensible. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is really a tremendous website.

Responder

The next time I learn a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I mean, I do know it was my option to read, however I truly thought youd have one thing attention-grabbing to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about one thing that you would fix in the event you werent too busy searching for attention.

Responder

Deja un comentario