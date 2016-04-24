Sobre Patricio Aylwin

La figura de Patricio Aylwin, junto con Eduardo Frei Montalva, Raúl Silva Henríquez, Salvador Allende y Augusto Pinochet, fue decisiva para el curso de nuestra historia actual.
Durante el siglo XX, Chile transitó por dos etapas sucesivas desde la “consolidación democrática” a la “profundización democrática”. La primera desde la Constitución de 1925 hasta el ejercicio del voto femenino en las elecciones presidenciales en 1952 y la segunda, desde entonces hasta el quiebre institucional de 1973.
En ese período, la distribución de la riqueza, la integración social y la plena participación de la población en las decisiones de los destinos de la sociedad se transformaron en los objetivos políticos de las corrientes de cambio, ya progresistas o revolucionarias. Entre ellas estaban el socialcristianismo, el socialismo (en la versión del Partido Comunista o el Partido Socialista) y las visiones laico progresistas representadas por el mundo radical. Estas corrientes doctrinarias, y/o ideológicas, se expresaron a través de partidos políticos que iniciaron una creciente disputa entre la vía capitalista y la vía socialista de desarrollo, en un periodo de proyectos antagónicos excluyentes.
En ese contexto, Patricio Aylwin, formado en la Acción Católica y en la educación pública –Liceo de Hombres de San Bernardo y la Escuela de Derecho de la Universidad de Chile– fue parte de una generación austera, proba y con conciencia de servicio público que quiso mejorar las condiciones de vida e integración de las grandes mayorías. Y lo hizo poniendo en práctica el pensamiento socialcristiano de la Doctrina Social de la Iglesia Católica, de la opción preferencial por los pobres, visión subrayada en el pensamiento de filósofos social-cristianos como Jacques Maritain, Emmanuel Mounier y Giorgio La Pira.
Aylwin y su generación de falangistas, luego fundadores de la Democracia Cristiana, buscaban acentuar los principios de los filósofos que pretendía hacer carne el Evangelio y, siguiendo lo aprendido del padre Alberto Hurtado en la Acción Católica, sostener la máxima que “antes que la caridad está la justicia”.
El ex Presidente fue un austero y comprometido socialcristiano, partidario de los cambios en favor de la integración social y una redistribución más justa de la riqueza, encontró en la opción cristiana el acento y metodología apropiada para dichas transformaciones. Desarrolló –en su condición de católico– una perspectiva trascendente del mundo, compartiendo una mirada crítica del materialismo socialista, transformándose en un detractor de dichas ideas.
Por tanto, su opción y protagonismo público, contrario al socialismo que se estaba instaurando en el gobierno de Salvador Allende, lo llevaron a antagonizar –desde una mirada con acento social pro capitalista– con las opciones socialistas –moderadas o radicales– por considerarlas visiones limitadas de la condición humana y un franco peligro para la democracia.
Aylwin fue un “hombre de derecho”, convencido de las bondades de la democracia liberal representativa, respetuoso de la Constitución y las leyes, un respetuoso observante del principio de autoridad democrática, un político hábil y de convicciones, alejado de los estereotipos cosmopolitas de Eduardo Frei o Salvador Allende. Contradijo, confrontó y antagonizó con las opciones socialistas de su época de manera frontal, contribuyendo, junto con toda su generación al descalabro de la democracia en Chile, misma que ayudó a recuperar, transformándose en el líder respetado y en el estadista que hoy despedimos.
Aldo Casali
Historiador
Universidad Andrés Bello
76 comments
You are a very bright person!
A person essentially help to make seriously posts I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I amazed with the research you made to create this particular publish extraordinary. Magnificent job!
Wonderful website. Lots of helpful information here. I’m sending it to a few friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your sweat!
You made various fine points there. I did a search on the theme and found the majority of folks will consent with your blog.
of course like your website but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to tell the reality then again I’ll definitely come back again.
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!
Thank you for any other informative site. Where else may just I am getting that type of information written in such an ideal means? I’ve a venture that I am simply now working on, and I have been at the glance out for such information.
I am really loving the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues? A handful of my blog audience have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any ideas to help fix this issue?
I conceive other website owners should take this site as an example , very clean and fantastic user friendly design and style.
You are my inspiration , I own few blogs and very sporadically run out from to post : (.
This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen
I rattling happy to find this website on bing, just what I was searching for : D also saved to my bookmarks.
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What an ideal web site.
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this article is awesome, great written and come with approximately all important infos. I would like to look extra posts like this .
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What a great site.
I think this is among the most significant information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The site style is ideal, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Great line up. We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
Good website! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a great day!
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks , I’ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
I think this is among the most important info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The website style is wonderful, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
Awsome site! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also.
There may be noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in options also.
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back later in life. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great posts, have a nice holiday weekend!
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue together with your web site in internet explorer, would test this… IE still is the marketplace leader and a huge component to folks will leave out your excellent writing due to this problem.
Hello there, I found your website by means of Google at the same time as searching for a similar subject, your web site got here up, it seems great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Studying this information So i am happy to express that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I most unquestionably will make sure to don’t overlook this site and give it a look regularly.
You completed certain fine points there. I did a search on the topic and found mainly persons will have the same opinion with your blog.
I went over this internet site and I conceive you have a lot of good info, saved to bookmarks (:.
In this grand design of things you get a B+ with regard to effort. Where you actually lost me personally was on all the particulars. You know, they say, the devil is in the details… And that could not be more true in this article. Having said that, let me say to you exactly what did give good results. The article (parts of it) is certainly pretty engaging which is probably the reason why I am making the effort in order to comment. I do not really make it a regular habit of doing that. Second, even though I can notice the leaps in logic you make, I am not sure of how you appear to connect the ideas which inturn make the conclusion. For the moment I shall yield to your point however wish in the future you actually connect the dots better.
I love your writing style really enjoying this website .
Hello.This post was really remarkable, particularly since I was browsing for thoughts on this subject last couple of days.
I think you have remarked some very interesting details, regards for the post.
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
I have been examinating out a few of your stories and i can claim nice stuff. I will definitely bookmark your website.
I’m impressed, I have to say. Actually hardly ever do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me let you know, you might have hit the nail on the head. Your concept is outstanding; the difficulty is something that not sufficient people are talking intelligently about. I am very joyful that I stumbled across this in my seek for something relating to this.
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely wonderful. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a wonderful website.
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Thank you
Im now not positive where you’re getting your information, however great topic. I must spend a while finding out more or understanding more. Thank you for fantastic information I used to be looking for this info for my mission.
Merely a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design. “Make the most of your regrets… . To regret deeply is to live afresh.” by Henry David Thoreau.
Just what I was searching for, appreciate it for posting.
Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my website something like that. Can I take a portion of your post to my website?
I am forever thought about this, appreciate it for putting up.
I think you have mentioned some very interesting points, thanks for the post.
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks
You have remarked very interesting points! ps decent internet site.
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
After all, what a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.
I really like your writing style, fantastic information, thanks for posting : D.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
The following time I learn a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I do know it was my choice to read, but I truly thought youd have one thing interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about one thing that you may fix should you werent too busy looking for attention.
I am often to blogging and i really respect your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I’m going to bookmark your web site and maintain checking for brand spanking new information.
Whats up this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task.
Attractive element of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to say that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing for your augment and even I achievement you access constantly fast.
Thank you for every other fantastic article. The place else may just anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect approach of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m at the search for such information.
You have remarked very interesting points! ps nice website.
I’d have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
I’d have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue along with your site in internet explorer, would test this… IE nonetheless is the market chief and a large part of other folks will omit your great writing due to this problem.
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.
Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one’s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
As a Newbie, I am permanently browsing online for articles that can benefit me. Thank you
Rattling wonderful info can be found on web site.
Hi there I am so excited I found your blog page, I really found you by error, while I was researching on Aol for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a marvelous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the great work.
I haven’t checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one’s website, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I was more than happy to search out this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I positively having fun with each little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you blog post.
This design is wicked! You definitely know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, as well as the content!
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too wonderful. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it sensible. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is really a tremendous website.
The next time I learn a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I mean, I do know it was my option to read, however I truly thought youd have one thing attention-grabbing to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about one thing that you would fix in the event you werent too busy searching for attention.
I really lucky to find this internet site on bing, just what I was looking for : D too bookmarked.
I am really impressed together with your writing abilities as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid subject matter or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent high quality writing, it’s rare to see a great weblog like this one today..