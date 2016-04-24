Sólo un liceo suspenderá sus clases este lunes

Crónicas, Destacada, Educación abril 24, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
coe

Hace pocos instantes , en dependencias de la Oficina Regional de Emergencia ubicadas en la calle Pedro de Valdivia en las cercanías del estadio El Teniente, se realizó un nuevo Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia (COE), a raíz del sistema frontal que afecta a la zona centro sur del país.

En la ocasión, presidido por la Intendenta (s) Teresa Núñez, y coordinado por la directora regional de Onemi, Alejandra Riquelme, participaron autoridades de las seremías de Obras Públicas, Educación, Gobierno, Salud, Energía, Agricultura, Gobernaciones de Colchagua y Cachapoal, Brigada de Ejército, Carabineros, Bomberos, entre otros organismos de protección civil.

Tras la reunión, la seremi de Educación, Alyson Hadad, indicó que “los establecimientos educacionales, de acuerdo a lo monitoreado por los directores provinciales de educación (Deprov) con los alcaldes y daem de las 33 comunas, no presentaron problemas que ameritaran la suspensión de clases, salvo en un caso puntual y donde existían razones de peso para adoptar la medida. Se trata del Liceo Fermín del Real de Chépica, el cual retornaría el próximo martes a clases. Este establecimiento sufrió filtraciones y plaga en el frente de mal tiempo de la semana pasada, y se acordó reubicar momentáneamente a los estudiantes en el internado y en dependencias municipales”(…) “todo antecedente proporcionado por los municipios se sumó a otras informaciones dependientes de distintas carteras, como MOP, SEC y Energía, tomándose la decisión de no suspender las clases en ninguna comuna a excepción de la situación antes descrita”.

Sobre el funcionamiento de jardines infantiles y salas cuna de Junji e Integra, la autoridad indicó que en base a información proporcionada por las directoras regionales de ambos servicios, funcionarán todos los establecimientos. Alyson Hadad puntualizó que “aunque a las 17.30 horas estamos acordando no suspender las clases, igual seguiremos monitoreando la situación, pues la seguridad y bienestar de nuestros alumnos es una prioridad”.

Sharing

About Alejandra Sepulveda

142 comments

Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.

Responder

Hey, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, amazing blog!

Responder

I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays..

Responder

I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website. I’m hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a good example of it.

Responder

With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement. Do you know any techniques to help stop content from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.

Responder

Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve remember your stuff prior to and you’re just too wonderful. I actually like what you’ve got right here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which by which you assert it. You are making it entertaining and you continue to care for to keep it sensible. I cant wait to read far more from you. That is actually a tremendous website.

Responder

With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any ways to help stop content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.

Responder

Nice post. I study one thing more challenging on completely different blogs everyday. It would always be stimulating to learn content from different writers and apply slightly something from their store. I’d want to make use of some with the content on my blog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a hyperlink in your net blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a excellent job with this. Also, the blog loads super quick for me on Safari. Superb Blog!

Responder

Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any tips and hints for inexperienced blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.

Responder

I do like the manner in which you have presented this specific difficulty and it does offer me personally a lot of fodder for consideration. However, through everything that I have personally seen, I simply just hope when the reviews pile on that men and women keep on point and not start on a tirade regarding some other news du jour. All the same, thank you for this superb point and although I do not agree with it in totality, I value the standpoint.

Responder

I wanted to send you that bit of remark to finally say thanks again considering the marvelous basics you have shown on this site. This is seriously open-handed with people like you to supply extensively what exactly a number of us would have marketed for an e-book to help make some profit on their own, certainly seeing that you might have done it in case you considered necessary. Those creative ideas also worked as the great way to know that most people have the identical zeal just as my personal own to grasp much more concerning this condition. Certainly there are thousands of more pleasant opportunities in the future for many who check out your site.

Responder

Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!

Responder

Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Thanks

Responder

Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a applicable deal. I were a little bit familiar of this your broadcast provided vibrant transparent concept

Responder

This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!

Responder

Attractive component to content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing for your augment or even I fulfillment you get entry to persistently fast.

Responder

It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this fantastic blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!

Responder

I intended to create you one tiny observation to say thanks again for your personal lovely things you have shared at this time. This has been quite particularly open-handed with people like you to convey publicly what numerous people would have made available for an e book to get some dough for themselves, precisely now that you could have done it in the event you wanted. These principles in addition served to be the easy way to fully grasp that other people online have the identical eagerness just like my very own to know the truth good deal more in regard to this condition. I am sure there are numerous more fun times up front for those who go through your website.

Responder

I wanted to put you one little note just to say thanks a lot again with your unique tricks you’ve provided in this article. It is certainly tremendously generous with people like you in giving easily exactly what numerous people would’ve made available for an ebook to end up making some cash for their own end, principally given that you might have tried it if you considered necessary. Those points in addition worked like a great way to be certain that the rest have similar dream really like mine to learn much more in respect of this condition. Certainly there are some more enjoyable sessions in the future for people who start reading your site.

Responder

I found your weblog web site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just further up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. In search of ahead to reading extra from you later on!…

Responder

Fantastic blog you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get suggestions from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Thank you!

Responder

The following time I read a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I do know it was my option to read, however I actually thought youd have something attention-grabbing to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about one thing that you could repair for those who werent too busy searching for attention.

Responder

Good – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..

Responder

Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your site. You have some really good articles and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an email if interested. Cheers!

Responder

Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you?¦ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What a great web site.

Responder

I do enjoy the manner in which you have framed this specific problem plus it does supply me a lot of fodder for thought. Nevertheless, coming from just what I have seen, I simply hope when the reviews stack on that individuals stay on issue and in no way embark on a soap box regarding the news of the day. Anyway, thank you for this exceptional piece and although I can not really go along with the idea in totality, I respect your standpoint.

Responder

What i don’t understood is in truth how you’re not really a lot more well-liked than you might be now. You’re very intelligent. You know thus significantly when it comes to this topic, produced me individually believe it from so many varied angles. Its like women and men are not interested until it is something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs great. All the time take care of it up!

Responder

With every little thing that seems to be developing within this subject matter, many of your viewpoints are quite radical. On the other hand, I beg your pardon, but I can not subscribe to your entire idea, all be it stimulating none the less. It seems to me that your opinions are generally not totally validated and in simple fact you are yourself not thoroughly certain of the argument. In any case I did appreciate looking at it.

Responder

I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The caricature is tasteful, your authored material stylish. however, you command get got an impatience over that you want be turning in the following. in poor health unquestionably come further beforehand once more since precisely the same just about very steadily inside of case you shield this increase.

Responder

Thanks for your whole effort on this site. Kate takes pleasure in carrying out internet research and it’s really easy to see why. We all learn all relating to the compelling medium you convey reliable ideas through your web site and in addition inspire contribution from other individuals about this area of interest plus my simple princess is becoming educated a great deal. Have fun with the rest of the new year. You are performing a brilliant job.

Responder

Attractive portion of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to say that I get actually enjoyed account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing for your feeds or even I achievement you get right of entry to persistently quickly.

Responder

I enjoy you because of your whole work on this website. My mother take interest in making time for internet research and it is easy to understand why. Most people learn all concerning the lively method you render important information through your blog and even improve participation from the others on the issue plus our own girl is learning a lot. Take pleasure in the rest of the new year. Your performing a splendid job.

Responder

Undeniably believe that that you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be at the internet the simplest factor to understand of. I say to you, I definitely get irked at the same time as people consider concerns that they just do not recognize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also outlined out the entire thing with no need side effect , folks can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

Responder

I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.

Responder

I’ve recently started a website, the information you provide on this website has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work. “One of the greatest pains to human nature is the pain of a new idea.” by Walter Bagehot.

Responder

We absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content for you personally? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome web log!

Responder

Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?

Responder

Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.

Responder

Deja un comentario