Sólo un liceo suspenderá sus clases este lunes

Hace pocos instantes , en dependencias de la Oficina Regional de Emergencia ubicadas en la calle Pedro de Valdivia en las cercanías del estadio El Teniente, se realizó un nuevo Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia (COE), a raíz del sistema frontal que afecta a la zona centro sur del país.
En la ocasión, presidido por la Intendenta (s) Teresa Núñez, y coordinado por la directora regional de Onemi, Alejandra Riquelme, participaron autoridades de las seremías de Obras Públicas, Educación, Gobierno, Salud, Energía, Agricultura, Gobernaciones de Colchagua y Cachapoal, Brigada de Ejército, Carabineros, Bomberos, entre otros organismos de protección civil.
Tras la reunión, la seremi de Educación, Alyson Hadad, indicó que “los establecimientos educacionales, de acuerdo a lo monitoreado por los directores provinciales de educación (Deprov) con los alcaldes y daem de las 33 comunas, no presentaron problemas que ameritaran la suspensión de clases, salvo en un caso puntual y donde existían razones de peso para adoptar la medida. Se trata del Liceo Fermín del Real de Chépica, el cual retornaría el próximo martes a clases. Este establecimiento sufrió filtraciones y plaga en el frente de mal tiempo de la semana pasada, y se acordó reubicar momentáneamente a los estudiantes en el internado y en dependencias municipales”(…) “todo antecedente proporcionado por los municipios se sumó a otras informaciones dependientes de distintas carteras, como MOP, SEC y Energía, tomándose la decisión de no suspender las clases en ninguna comuna a excepción de la situación antes descrita”.
Sobre el funcionamiento de jardines infantiles y salas cuna de Junji e Integra, la autoridad indicó que en base a información proporcionada por las directoras regionales de ambos servicios, funcionarán todos los establecimientos. Alyson Hadad puntualizó que “aunque a las 17.30 horas estamos acordando no suspender las clases, igual seguiremos monitoreando la situación, pues la seguridad y bienestar de nuestros alumnos es una prioridad”.
