Vecinos del sector oriente de Rancagua hablan de sus proyectos pendientes y necesidades más urgentes

Dirigentes de Coya Pangal, además de Villa Triana y Los Naturales, recordaron iniciativas que iban a contar con el apoyo de diferentes autoridades, pero que todavía no comienzan a llevarse a cabo. También expusieron nuevos requerimientos, con el fin de solucionar estos problemas.

Marcela Catalán

La organización es poder y ellos bien lo saben, siendo conscientes de que, cuando trabajan juntos por alcanzar un objetivo, todo se puede conseguir. Ésa es la consigna de dirigentes vecinales de Coya Pangal, Villa Triana y Los Naturales -barrios de la capital regional-, quienes se contactaron con El Rancagüino para recordar los proyectos que cuentan con el apoyo de diversas autoridades, aún cuando todavía no comienza su ejecución. Igualmente aprovecharon la oportunidad para exponer nuevas necesidades que han surgido en sus lugares de residencia, entre otros temas. A continuación, conozca sus casos en los recuadros adjuntos.

ALGUNAS RESPUESTAS

Todos los puntos planteados por los dirigentes vecinales, independiente de si fueron nombrados como responsables por los mismos, fueron comunicados por Diario El Rancagüino a la Intendencia y a la Municipalidad de Rancagua. Aquello, con el fin de obtener una contestación oficial.

También se informó a la gobernadora de Cachapoal, Mirenchu Beitía, acerca de la sede para Coya Pangal. En sus palabras, iniciativas como ésa son postuladas al Fondo Social Presidente de la República, ya sea vía online o en las distintas entidades gubernamentales de las provincias, con plazos estipulados.

“Si hablamos de 2015, el proceso se realizó y los últimos proyectos se financiaron entre diciembre y los primeros días de enero. No recuerdo que lo hayan postulado por la gobernación y también revisamos nuestros registros. Independiente de esto, incluso si en la evaluación fue considerado admisible, eso no significa que será financiado. Lo más probable es que hayan cumplido con todo, pero quizá no fue costeado. Lo que se debe hacer es presentar una nueva postulación”.

Respecto a si entregaron los antecedentes por internet, explica que tampoco pueden ayudarles a hacer el seguimiento de la propuesta. “Lo que pedimos en estos casos es que nos traigan el código del proyecto y nosotros realizamos las indagaciones en el Ministerio del Interior, para responderles qué pasó”, detalla Beitía.

Sobre el requerimiento de disminuidores de velocidad para Avenida Central de Coya Pangal, desde la Municipalidad de Rancagua respondieron que el tema debe ser visto con la Seremi de Transportes. Diario El Rancagüino se contactó con dicha cartera, donde manifiestan que su Unidad de Planificación y Desarrollo está recopilando los antecedentes del tema.

Además, desde la Intendencia indican no tener proyectos con financiamiento del Fondo Regional de Inversión Local (Fril), tanto para este último barrio como para Villa Los Naturales. En cuanto a la situación de Villa Triana, sostienen que la propuesta de mejoramiento de su multicancha estaría a punto de conseguir su asignación de recursos por más de $19 millones y medio. Sobre la construcción de su sede comunitaria, señalan que la iniciativa ingresó el 30 de marzo, estando en trámite su declaración como admisible o inadmisible, aunque sin fecha para saber cuándo se resolverá esto, para adjudicarles una cifra superior a los $40 millones y medio. Mismo estado tiene el mejoramiento de la losa de juegos.

Respecto a la integración de los vecinos de Villa Triana al SAV del municipio, vía correo, su Departamento de Seguridad Pública explica que “se encuentran activos y vigentes en nuestra plataforma digital desde hace aproximadamente 4 semanas, donde ya se han realizado pruebas por parte de los vecinos (as)”. Añadieron que también consideran la entrega oficial a la comunidad, fijada para el 21 de abril apasado en Avenida Central.

Villa Triana

Sergio Tapia y Rafael Tornería, presidente y secretario de la junta vecinal

-“Presentamos un proyecto de reparación de la multicancha de la sede, que fue reclamada ante el consejo de concejales de 2013. El alcalde (Eduardo Soto) nos solicitó un proyecto, a través del PMU (Programa de Mejoramiento Urbano y Equipamiento Comunal) para la Intendencia, donde debe ser firmado para que lo autorice el Consejo Regional. Llevamos diez años esperando la firma”.

-“Después del terremoto, nos dimos cuenta de que se estaban separando las paredes de nuestra sede vecinal. Ésta debía ser derrumbada, de acuerdo con el informe del director de Obras, porque no tenía cadenas. El techo se está hundiendo y eso es un peligro para quienes la usan”.

-“Trabajamos con Carabineros, porque han habido muchos robos en la villa y se necesita más personal suyo. Decidimos hacer un WhatsApp (para la calle Guillermo Saavedra), para así ser incorporados al Sistema de Alarma Vecinal (SAV) del municipio”.

-“Se postergó el proyecto de calle Hernán Ciudad. Tuvimos reuniones con el Servicio de Vivienda y Urbanización (Serviu) y les agradecemos el beneplácito de escucharnos, pero esto sólo se postergó. No quiere decir que no se realizará. Lo más lógico es desarrollar la apertura de República de Chile por el norte y por el sur la Carretera El Cobre, aparte de otras vías, así que nuestros vecinos están mejor, pues antes les iban a expropiar las casas. Ahora tienen tranquilidad por 5 o 15 años. Es de esperar que no venga otra autoridad y reanude esta iniciativa”.

-“Somos más de 16 mil personas en el sector. Queremos ser capacitados en las tecnologías actuales para usar el computador, ingresar a internet, Facebook, WhatsApp o en el envío de mensajes (desde el celular), para tener reuniones mensuales a través de este medio. Muchas veces se envían cartas a las autoridades y éstas no las responden. Queremos utilizar la página web, la Ley de Transparencia y, de ese modo, obligarlos a que nos contesten las inquietudes planteadas. No sabemos si habrá algún programa municipal que nos ayude en esto”.



Villa Los Naturales

Boris Argandoña, director de la junta vecinal

-“Estamos en conversaciones con Carabineros del Plan Cuadrante N°7 para hacer énfasis en la seguridad de nuestros hogares, porque han habido reiterados robos y necesitamos más presencia suya. La idea es que realicen más rondas preventivas, en especial por la noche”.

– “Queremos que los vecinos de la villa se preocupen más del ornato de sus casas, porque algunos las arreglan y otros no. Algunas propiedades están muy abandonadas”.

– “En calle César Jiménez, el tránsito es muy grande y el pavimento está dañado. La cantidad de camiones que pasa por allí es grande, por lo que conversaremos con el área de Tránsito del municipio para ver cómo mejorar esa vía”.

– “Necesitamos máquinas de ejercicio y escaños de cemento para una pequeña plaza de Avenida Central con César Jiménez. También queremos que se mejore la iluminación de otras dos placitas chicas, porque la luz es muy débil allí y pueden pasar cosas indebidas”.



Coya Pangal

Rodrigo Gómez y María Briceño, presidente y tesorera de junta vecinal

-“Los camiones de la basura están estropeando el pavimento de los pasajes, pero desconocemos qué arreglos se pueden realizar. Estos vehículos pasan tres veces a la semana, entonces, perjudican mucho”.

– “El municipio nos postuló a un fondo de las juntas vecinales, a través de la Gobernación de Cachapoal, para poder construir nuestra sede. Ésta será de 70 metros cuadrados, de madera. Durante 30 años no tuvimos un lugar donde los residentes pudieran reunirse, así que esto nos ayudará bastante, porque la mayoría de los vecinos pertenece a la tercera edad, además de haber muchos minusválidos. Disponer de un techo nos ayudará mucho para acogerlos, como también para recibir a las señoras que realizan cursos. La construcción tomaría alrededor de tres meses, pero todavía no tenemos fecha de inicio”.

-“Necesitamos maicillo para un sendero, porque éste es de tierra y con el invierno se forman pozas de agua. Por ende, la gente no puede caminar. Veremos esto con la Municipalidad, con la DGA”.

-“A través de Carabineros, se presentó un escrito al municipio para que nos coloquen disminuidores de velocidad en Avenida Central. En la villa hay gente de la tercera edad y se les hace muy difícil cruzar, porque los autos pasan a una velocidad increíble”.