Cuando los hospitales también mueren

Crónicas, Destacada, Salud abril 25, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
-El edificio del antiguo Hospital Regional Rancagua quedó vacío, pero renacerá, esta vez como sede de la Universidad Regional.

 

 
Flor Vásquez Gómez
Fotos: Marco Lara

 

 

Allí se registraron las máximas expresiones de sentimientos marcados por la vida y la muerte. Del dolor desgarrador, pero también de alegrías, resignación y esperanzas. En los ahora ex edificios del Hospital Regional Rancagua quedan miles de historias. Muchos nacieron allí. Cuántos murieron; cuántos lograron superar una enfermedad y esquivar por un tiempo a la muerte.
Ahora sus salas están vacías y en algunos muros se puede observar los mensajes de despedida de los funcionarios que la semana pasada, con un dejo de tristeza y nostalgia abandonaron el recinto, para iniciar otra etapa en el nuevo e imponente edificio del Hospital Regional Rancagua.
Ya nada será igual. En la escala del edificio azul -que comenzó a funcionar en la década del 60- era habitual que se encontraran médicos, personal de salud, pacientes y familiares de éstos. En los lentos ascensores también se producía ese encuentro.
El Rancagüino estuvo en los días del proceso de traslado, rescatando historias y siendo testigo de emotivos momentos y nostálgicas despedidas.
Olga Jiménez, presidenta de la Fenats base Hospital Regional, compartió algunos de sus recuerdos y sentimientos, a la vez que relató cómo se ha vivido el cambio. “Este proceso ha sido un poco angustioso para muchos funcionarios. Hay quienes tienen 30 y más años de servicios; es toda una vida, con tantos recuerdos y vivencias. Para ellos es más triste dejar el espacio que los acogió por tanto tiempo”.
Contó que en los días previos al proceso de traslado, los funcionarios de cada servicio organizaron despedidas. “Han sido momentos muy emotivos. Han dejado mensajes en los muros y ha habido llantos al cerrar con candado la puerta de ingreso al servicio. El último turno acá, la última marcación del reloj control en este hospital. Hemos tenido una carga emocional muy grande”.
A pesar que el cambio fue a un moderno edificio, con adelantos tecnológicos y amplios espacios, la dirigenta de la Fenats teme que el ambiente que se generó en el antiguo establecimiento se pierda en el nuevo. “El tema está en que en este hospital nos veíamos las caras todos los días, estaba todo más junto y cerca. El nuevo hospital es muy disperso, va a ser difícil que los funcionarios de un servicio se encuentren con los de otro; difícilmente se van a cruzar. Creo que se va a perder un poco esa familiaridad que existía en este hospital (el antiguo). La amistad, el ambiente familiar se perderá allá (en el nuevo edificio) por la distancia que hay entre un lugar y otro”.
Olga Jiménez lleva más de 30 años trabajando en el Hospital Regional. “A los 17 años llegué a hacer un curso de auxiliar de enfermería con la docente Dalila López, que era una excelente enfermera. Empezamos en marzo, terminamos en enero. Cumplí los 18 años y empecé a trabajar en febrero. Llegué al Servicio de Maternidad, que funcionaba en el lugar donde actualmente está la Dirección del Servicio de Salud”.
Mientras recorremos algunos sectores, pensamos que los sentimientos de nostalgia y tristeza serán también compartidos por pacientes y sus familiares. No olvidarán que allí falleció uno de los suyos o que en ese hospital nacieron sus hijos.
“Fue lo que dije en el acto de despedida de este edificio –señala Olga-. Dije que este hospital ha sido testigo de muchas cosas, testigo del llanto del recién nacido, del llanto que da la vida; testigo también del llanto de despedida de muchos de los nuestros que se fueron estando en acto de servicio, del sufrimiento de muchos funcionarios y usuarios; eso nos ha marcado. Creo que es una etapa que tenemos que superar estando en el nuevo hospital y que va a costar mucho. En cada rincón de este hospital hay una historia, una historia que va a quedar por siempre en el recuerdo de las personas que aquí estuvimos”.

 

 

“Seguirán los problemas de espera”

La dirigenta de Fenats, Olga Jiménez, indicó que en el nuevo hospital se seguirán registrando los problemas de espera de cupos para camas, porque el aumento de éstas es poco. “No hay que engañarse. Hay un aumento de un 10 por ciento de camas, son unas 20 más. Se ha disminuido el número de camas en un servicio y se han aumentado en otro. El nuevo hospital es grande en espacio, pero la cantidad de camas es prácticamente la misma”.
– ¿Qué le parece que el edificio del antiguo hospital se entregue a la Universidad Regional?
– Creo que es bueno que este edificio que es tan querido por quienes ahora lo dejamos pueda servir ahora de centro de formación de las nuevas generaciones.

 

 

Difíciles momentos

Olga Jiménez recuerda como una época especialmente dura para los funcionarios los días y meses que siguieron al Golpe Militar de 1973. “Yo en ese tiempo estaba trabajando en la Dirección del Servicio de Salud; nuestro jefe era el doctor Serrano, quien fue perseguido y exiliado. Recuerdo que cuando llegaban los militares al Servicio de la Maternidad nos ponían vueltos para la pared y decían que dijésemos la verdad en cuanto a nuestro jefe. El jamás hizo política dentro del Servicio y no supimos qué le pasó después. En esos meses había mucho militar dentro del hospital. Nos costó mucho salir de eso; fue una época dura, con harto esfuerzo logramos salir adelante”.
Otra situación difícil se vivió a causa del terremoto de febrero de 2010. “En la madrugada me vine al hospital. Fue una pena muy grande ver a los pacientes en el estacionamiento, tapados con frazadas. Los funcionarios vinieron voluntariamente para ayudar a bajar a los pacientes por las escalas. Días después vino la fuerte réplica. Había temor por las condiciones en que había quedado el hospital, por los daños que sufrió. Aquí se han vivido situaciones muy difíciles”.

Emotivo discurso

En las siguientes líneas, un extracto del discurso que pronunció Olga Jiménez en el acto oficial de despedida.
“En este edificio muchos conocieron a sus esposas o esposos, nacieron nuestros hijos, los que muchas veces vimos correr por los pasillos o dormir en una colchoneta mientras sus madres trabajaban en los turnos de noche.
Fuiste testigo de la muerte y el regocijo, de la vida y la alegría, de llantos y risas; de luchas reivindicativas, de tantos sueños y expectativas..
Hoy ha llegado el momento en que este gran árbol que es nuestro hospital suelte sus semillas al viento y nos dé la esperanza y sabiduría de seguir entregando en otro lugar lo que nos enseñó durante tantos años. Dar lo mejor de nosotros a quienes más nos necesitan, que son nuestros pacientes”.

 

 

 

