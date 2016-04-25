José Pinto-Fernando Ávila
A eso de las 04:40 de la madrugada de ayer domingo Bomberos de Nancagua fueron alertados que en el sector de la Villa San Gabriel, pasaje 1, una casa se estaba comenzando a quemar. Rápidamente los voluntarios salieron hasta el lugar, donde al llegar se encontraron con una casa totalmente envuelta en llamas, comenzando a extinguir. Tras una hora la casa resultó totalmente quemada.
Hasta el lugar concurrió Carabineros de la Tenencia Nancagua quienes informaron del hecho al fiscal de turno. Los primeros informes indican que la casa no tenía seguros comprometidos.
Incendio destruyó vivienda en Nancagua
José Pinto-Fernando Ávila
