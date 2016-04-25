Hasta mayo no habrá precipitaciones en la región

Temperaturas subirán levemente esta semana, llegando a una máxima de 22° el día miércoles
A partir de hoy lunes, los termómetros en la región de O’Higgins irán subiendo lentamente, ya que se espera que esta semana las temperaturas varíen alrededor de lo 20 °C y que salga el sol teníendo días completamente despejados.
Las temperaturas esperadas para Rancagua estiman para hoy una máxima de 17 °C, con una mínima muy baja de sólo 3 °C. Para mañana martes se espera una mínima de 2 °C y 20 °C como máximo, para el miércoles las temperaturas oscilarían entre 6° y 22 °C, con condición de nubosidad parcial, según la Dirección Meteorológica de Chile.
En la zona costera de Pichilemu se esperan 15 °C de máxima para hoy lunes, temperaturas entre 9 ° y 17 °C para el martes, ambos días con cielos nublados variando a despejado, para el día miércoles se esperan cielos despejados en la costa con temperaturas entre 10 y 16 °C.
Las lluvias, en tanto, no se presentarán esta semana y se estima que los primeros días de mayo vuelvan a caer algunas gotas sobre la región.
