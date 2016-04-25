SantaCruz estuvo a segundos de definir el ascenso a Primera B en casa

El gol de Juan Gaete, sobre la media hora del partido, le estaba dando la victoria a Deportes Santa Cruz sobre Deportes La Pintana y hacía que los más de tres mil espectadores que repletaron la tarde noche del sábado el estadio Joaquín Muñoz García, comenzaran a festejar anticipadamente una victoria que los dejaba con la opción de ser campeones en casa, pero, todo se esfumó en el último segundo.

El equipo de Christian Muñoz igualó en la última bola del partido y dejó a miles de santacruzanos muy cabizbajos y emprendiendo toda su rabia contra el cuartero referil comandado por Julio Abdala quién, para muchos de forma excesiva, aplicó cinco minutos de descuento.

La tristeza del camarín santacruzano sin duda que contagió. Por segundo partido consecutivo como local dejan escapar puntos en el último suspiro y, sacando cuentas, esos cuatro puntos los tendría a un paso de campeonar anticipadamente. Es por ello que, el 1-1 dolió y mucho.

Tras el juego, el volante Jaime Cáceres señaló que “hicimos un correcto partido, pero los errores que estamos cometiendo nos están costando puntos que, a lo mejor, nos sirven para estar más arriba”.

Además, el volante que tuvo un paso por Unión San Felipe, aseguró que “seguimos dependiendo de nosotros mismos y estamos convencidos de que lo vamos a sacar adelante. Tenemos un partido muy difícil contra Valdivia y el ascenso lo vamos a pelear hasta el último”.

En tanto, Orlando Santis, comentó que el duelo ante La Pintana les dejó “un sabor amargo, perder un partido que teníamos en el bolsillo, por una desconcentración, por un error netamente de nosotros. Lo bueno de todo esto es que el próximo rival es el que está arriba de nosotros y es un partido que tenemos que ganar sí o sí”.

Junto con ello, destacó que “hubiera sido hermoso haber conseguido los tres puntos y haber definido el título en casa, pero el fútbol es así”.

Mientras que, uno que no actuó, por lesión, y quién ha sido una de las figuras unionistas esta temporada, Camilo Peña, dijo que “estamos tristes, el partido lo teníamos dominado nosotros, La Pintana no nos doblegó en el juego y si bien este empate deja un sabor amargo, hay que dar vuelta la página porque contra Valdivia será un partido decisivo”.

Inclusive, el formado en la Universidad Católica aseguró que, de cara al próximo fin de semana, “el mensaje para el hincha no cambia mucho respecto a lo que veníamos haciendo, el equipo está jugando bien, están dejando todo en la cancha y yo creo que se vio en el partido que vimos superiores”.

A su vez, el préstamo de O’Higgins y que estuvo suspendido por tarjetas amarillas, César González, dijo que “debemos seguir trabajando para que no nos suceda esto, hay que levantar la cabeza no más”.

Justamente, si Santa Cruz gana los dos partidos que le restan será campeón de Segunda División y, en ese sentido, González dijo que “trabajaremos para eso”.



OPCIONES INTACTAS

A pesar del empate que se sintió con una verdadera derrota, Deportes Santa Cruz sigue dependiendo de sí mismo para ascender a la Primera B.

De acuerdo al calendario y a la tabla de posiciones, los unionistas recibirán al nuevo líder Deportes Valdivia el fin de semana venidero. Los sureños llegan al partido con 57 unidades y Santa Cruz con 56. Una victoria local, dejará el conjunto de Gustavo Huerta dos unidades arriba de los valdivianos y quedarán, de esa forma, con la primera opción de campeonar debiendo cerrar todo en Los Andes contra Trasandino.

En tanto, si llegasen a perder, los del Calle Calle podrían coronarse campeones en Santa Cruz dependiendo de un triunfo en tierras colchagüinas y esperando además que La Pintana no gane su partido.

Es decir, el torneo de Segunda División a falta de 180 minutos para su término está completamente abierto y solo uno de los tres equipos que luchas en lo alto, Valdivia, Santa Cruz y La Pintana, dirá presente el 2017 en la Primera B del fútbol chileno.

Ficha del Partido

Deportes Santa Cruz (1): Rodrigo Flores, Cristhian Venegas, Jesús Pino, Amed Pinto, Jaime Cáceres, Bernardo Cerezo, Juan Gaete, Francisco Lara, Thomas Jones (78′, Orlando Santis), Marcelo Allende (85′, Jesús Villalobos), Daniel Jara (78′, Felipe Silva). DT: Gustavo Huerta.

Deportes La Pintana (1): Bernardo Contreras, Elvis Acuña, Alexis Leiva (87′, Jesús Silva), Jaime Jeréz, César Núñez, Cristopher Penroz, Felipe Báez, Ignacio Núñez (61′, Cristopher Ojeda), Sebastián Alarcón, Benjamín Inostroza, Diego Inostroza. DT: Christian Muñoz.

Árbitros: Julio Abdala; Mario Lagos, Carlos Carrasco; Cristian Droguett.

Amonestados: Pino, Cerezo, Gaete, Flores (SC); Alarcón (LP).

Goles: 1-0, 30′, Gaete; 1-1, 90’+5′, Alarcón.

Estadio: Joaquín Muñoz García.

Público: 3.122 espectadores.

Tabla de Posiciones

1°.- Deportes Valdivia, 57 puntos.

2°.- Deportes Santa Cruz, 56 puntos.

3°.- Deportes La Pintana, 55 puntos.

4°.- San Antonio Unido, 52 puntos.

5°.- Naval, 47 puntos.

6°.- Trasandino, 45 puntos.