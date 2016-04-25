Ubicada en Marchigüe: Lanzan libro sobre comunidad de Alcones

Cultura, Cultura y Espectáculos, Destacada abril 25, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
2-

La investigación fue gestionada por el Club Deportivo Santa Graziela de Alcones, quien encargó la indagación al historiador regional Víctor León Donoso. Lo anterior, luego de adjudicarse el financiamiento de Fosis.

Marcela Catalán

“Alcones: vida, trabajo y fútbol” es el nombre del libro que ahonda en los orígenes de Alcones, localidad de Marchigue. La iniciativa fue impulsada por el Club Deportivo Santa Graziela, el cual tiene sus raíces en dicha comunidad, siendo encargada la indagación al historiador regional Víctor León Donoso. Esto, tras adjudicarse el financiamiento del Fondo de Solidaridad e Inversión Social (Fosis).

El volumen está dividido en cinco capítulos. De acuerdo con el investigador, el primero se centra en el inicio de la localidad con la llegada del tren y la creación de la hacienda del mismo nombre, continuando por abordar la vida de los campesinos. Luego se refiere a la Reforma Agraria y la desvinculación con el citado fundo, para después tocar el cambio de relaciones y trato entre el patrón y el inquilino. La última parte se enfoca en la entidad futbolística que propulsó el proyecto, explicando la razón de su creación y la importancia de éste, en tanto grupo para practicar balompié y que, por esta vía, propicia una serie de lazos entre un conjunto humano.

“El club fue gestado por los patrones de la Hacienda de Alcones a fines de la década del 30, con el fin de disciplinar al inquilino. El propósito era que no dedicara su único día libre al alcohol, pero igual su consumo tiene que ver con el propio ritual dentro de este deporte”, sostiene León. Además, esta sección del libro relata el surgimiento de la sede de esta entidad. “Allí llegan las primeras películas y promueven los primeros bailes de mediados del siglo pasado. Y tras la Reforma Agraria, Santa Graziela deja de pertenecer al fundo y pasa a manos de los campesinos. No obstante mantiene su nombre, en honor a los primeros dueños que tuvo”, agrega.

De ahí que el texto “narre las formas” del balompié rural, como también “los modos de movilizarse y la importancia de fútbol no como deporte, sino como ritual social” para concentrar a la comunidad. Para efectuar la exploración, León debió entrevistar a 40 personas de la localidad y revisar archivos de la Biblioteca Nacional de Santiago entre diciembre del año pasado y enero de 2016. Luego, entre febrero y marzo, se dedicó a escribir.

En cuanto a cómo llegó a realizar esta indagación, cuenta que es profesor de historia del Liceo Industrial de la capital de Colchagua y que ya ha realizado otras investigaciones a nivel regional. De hecho, su libro anterior se llama “Voces a toda máquina, historia del tren de San Fernando a Pichilemu”.

Sharing

Tags

, , , , ,

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

78 comments

Together with every little thing which appears to be developing throughout this specific area, your viewpoints are generally rather radical. Nevertheless, I appologize, but I can not subscribe to your entire idea, all be it exhilarating none the less. It looks to me that your comments are not totally justified and in simple fact you are generally yourself not totally certain of the argument. In any event I did appreciate looking at it.

Responder

The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I imply, I do know it was my option to learn, however I really thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about one thing that you might repair in case you werent too busy looking for attention.

Responder

Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you¦ve on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a perfect website.

Responder

Admiring the dedication you put into your blog and detailed information you provide. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed material. Excellent read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

Responder

Good post. I study one thing more challenging on different blogs everyday. It would at all times be stimulating to learn content material from different writers and follow just a little one thing from their store. I’d favor to make use of some with the content on my weblog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your net blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!

Responder

Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

Responder

Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness for your post is simply cool and i could assume you’re a professional on this subject. Fine together with your permission let me to clutch your feed to stay up to date with imminent post. Thanks one million and please carry on the gratifying work.

Responder

Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

Responder

I’m impressed, I must say. Actually hardly ever do I encounter a weblog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you might have hit the nail on the head. Your concept is outstanding; the difficulty is one thing that not sufficient people are talking intelligently about. I’m very completely happy that I stumbled throughout this in my seek for something referring to this.

Responder

Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.

Responder

There are certainly numerous particulars like that to take into consideration. That is a great point to carry up. I supply the thoughts above as common inspiration however clearly there are questions just like the one you convey up where a very powerful factor might be working in sincere good faith. I don?t know if best practices have emerged round issues like that, however I’m certain that your job is clearly identified as a fair game. Both girls and boys feel the impression of just a second’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.

Responder

I?¦ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site. Studying this info So i am satisfied to show that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to do not omit this website and give it a look regularly.

Responder

Thanks for all of the work on this web page. My daughter delights in getting into investigations and it’s easy to understand why. We learn all concerning the compelling method you give sensible suggestions on the blog and even strongly encourage contribution from website visitors about this concept and our favorite child is in fact starting to learn so much. Take advantage of the remaining portion of the new year. You’re performing a wonderful job.

Responder

I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content for you personally? I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write about here. Again, awesome website!

Responder

The following time I learn a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I do know it was my option to learn, but I actually thought youd have one thing attention-grabbing to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about one thing that you could fix if you happen to werent too busy looking for attention.

Responder

Howdy! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!

Responder

Hey very nice site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I am happy to find a lot of useful information here within the submit, we want develop more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing.

Responder

This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!

Responder

Its such as you learn my thoughts! You appear to know a lot approximately this, such as you wrote the guide in it or something. I feel that you simply can do with a few percent to pressure the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is wonderful blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.

Responder

Deja un comentario