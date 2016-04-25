Ubicada en Marchigüe: Lanzan libro sobre comunidad de Alcones

La investigación fue gestionada por el Club Deportivo Santa Graziela de Alcones, quien encargó la indagación al historiador regional Víctor León Donoso. Lo anterior, luego de adjudicarse el financiamiento de Fosis.
Marcela Catalán
“Alcones: vida, trabajo y fútbol” es el nombre del libro que ahonda en los orígenes de Alcones, localidad de Marchigue. La iniciativa fue impulsada por el Club Deportivo Santa Graziela, el cual tiene sus raíces en dicha comunidad, siendo encargada la indagación al historiador regional Víctor León Donoso. Esto, tras adjudicarse el financiamiento del Fondo de Solidaridad e Inversión Social (Fosis).
El volumen está dividido en cinco capítulos. De acuerdo con el investigador, el primero se centra en el inicio de la localidad con la llegada del tren y la creación de la hacienda del mismo nombre, continuando por abordar la vida de los campesinos. Luego se refiere a la Reforma Agraria y la desvinculación con el citado fundo, para después tocar el cambio de relaciones y trato entre el patrón y el inquilino. La última parte se enfoca en la entidad futbolística que propulsó el proyecto, explicando la razón de su creación y la importancia de éste, en tanto grupo para practicar balompié y que, por esta vía, propicia una serie de lazos entre un conjunto humano.
“El club fue gestado por los patrones de la Hacienda de Alcones a fines de la década del 30, con el fin de disciplinar al inquilino. El propósito era que no dedicara su único día libre al alcohol, pero igual su consumo tiene que ver con el propio ritual dentro de este deporte”, sostiene León. Además, esta sección del libro relata el surgimiento de la sede de esta entidad. “Allí llegan las primeras películas y promueven los primeros bailes de mediados del siglo pasado. Y tras la Reforma Agraria, Santa Graziela deja de pertenecer al fundo y pasa a manos de los campesinos. No obstante mantiene su nombre, en honor a los primeros dueños que tuvo”, agrega.
De ahí que el texto “narre las formas” del balompié rural, como también “los modos de movilizarse y la importancia de fútbol no como deporte, sino como ritual social” para concentrar a la comunidad. Para efectuar la exploración, León debió entrevistar a 40 personas de la localidad y revisar archivos de la Biblioteca Nacional de Santiago entre diciembre del año pasado y enero de 2016. Luego, entre febrero y marzo, se dedicó a escribir.
En cuanto a cómo llegó a realizar esta indagación, cuenta que es profesor de historia del Liceo Industrial de la capital de Colchagua y que ya ha realizado otras investigaciones a nivel regional. De hecho, su libro anterior se llama “Voces a toda máquina, historia del tren de San Fernando a Pichilemu”.
