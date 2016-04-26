Cientos de competidores desafiaron la lluvia y el barro en Spartan Race

Deportes, Destacada, Otros Deportes abril 26, 2016
sparta race 02

  • La prueba, que se efectuó el pasado fin de semana en la Hacienda Picarquín, tuvo un circuito de 7,4 kilómetros y 25 intrincados obstáculos.

 

por: Ricardo Obando

 

Con las victorias del estadounidense Chad Trammell en varones y la nacional Clara Morales en damas, culminó la exitosa primera versión de la temporada en la exigente Spartan Race, prueba de resistencia que se efectuó en la Hacienda Picarquín de la comuna de San Francisco de Mostazal.

La competencia, que se efectuó de igual modo a pesar del frío y de la lluvia que cayó el fin de semana, contó con una gran participación de corredores, quienes debieron completar un circuito de 7,4 kilómetros y superar 25 obstáculos donde debieron escalar, levantar peso, correr, equilibrarse y mucho más.

La cita, que también tuvo en pista al mexicano Ángel Quintero, fue considerada como exitosa por parte de los organizadores debido a la masiva asistencia.

Cabe consignar que, la Spartan Race tendrá tres carreras más este año, las cuales se realizarán en agosto, octubre y noviembre próximos.

 

