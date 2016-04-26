Diputado Rincón sobre caos en Hospital: “Si debiera tomar la decisión, no tendría a la doctora Correa como directora”

Marcela Catalán

En opinión del parlamentario falangista, “la principal responsable” de las caóticas jornadas que ha vivido el Hospital Regional “es la directora del Hospital Regional”, Sonia Correa. Por eso sostuvo que, si tuviera las atribuciones, solicitaría su partida desde cargo. “Si debiera tomar la decisión, no la tendría dirigiendo un recinto como éste, con el ámbito complejo de relaciones laborales que observo”, sentenció.

Al mismo tiempo, argumentó que allá ha constatado la ocurrencia de situaciones “paradójicas”, como la instalación de “baños universales para hombres y mujeres a la vez, algo que se hizo así porque nadie reclamó. Esto da cuenta de la debida o indebida preocupación por velar que esto se entregara de la forma correcta, y existieran las condiciones adecuadas para mudarse”, comentó.

“Casinos para funcionarios, no hay. Lo que está andando es un sistema alternativo que entrega comida de mala calidad, con la no refrigeración o calor adecuado, y con esperas impropias para quienes deben destinar un tiempo correcto para su colación y después seguir con sus labores (…).Toda la licitación de casinos se retrasó y lo sabían. ¿Entonces por qué llevan a cabo el traslado, si habrá un desfase en el sistema de alimentación, ya que la licitación no estaba hecha? ¿Por qué no subsanaron (antes) estas situaciones?”, criticó.

A juicio de Rincón, estos y otros problemas dificultan la atención de público. Por eso aseguró haber pedido “por escrito a la intendenta suplente, Teresa Núñez, que cite a un gabinete extraordinario de servicios, para poder implementar soluciones concretas a los problemas” observados en el moderno edificio.

Además, el legislador apuntó a la falta de un proceso de inducción y capacitación para los funcionarios, tal como advirtió mucho antes la Fenats Base Hospital Regional. Según explicó, sus trabajadores sostienen que estos entrenamientos “han sido muy a la rápida y por encima, a tal punto de que hoy no se ubican fácilmente en el espacio para acceder a sus puestos de labores, con condiciones desfavorables para ellos y para los usuarios. Hay grandes filas, para poder reservar horas con un sistema manual”, relató.

“Se apuró demasiado el traslado. Ya no puedo seguir haciéndolo así, pero le pedí reservadamente a la intendenta que se evaluaran las fechas de cambio. Con situaciones sobre la mesa como la del informático, la licitación de casinos, los accesos, entre otros, lo más conveniente era volver a analizarlo. Nada impedía irse, en vez de marzo o abril, partir en noviembre, diciembre o enero, habiendo resuelto todo esto”, esgrimió el DC. Por ello, estimo que el funcionamiento de la telefonía y el orden de diversos papeles, entre otras cosas, debieron haberse reparado primero, “con sus respectivas marchas blancas y correcciones”, antes del cambio y puesta en marcha final.

Además, Rincón puso en entredicho el papel actual de las autoridades centrales de la cartera. “Debe haber apoyos de parte de equipos del Ministerio de Salud, quienes debieran estar aquí y no lo están, estableciendo otro nivel de urgencia acerca de la instalación definitiva”, remató.