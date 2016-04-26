ENAP inicia reparación de oleoducto dañado por temporal

Durante la mañana de hoy autoridades locales en conjunto a personal de ENAP realizaron un nuevo sobrevuelo sobre el río Tinguiririca sin encontrar nuevas trazas de combustible.
Tras este sobrevuelo, ENAP ha determinado levantar el Plan de Contingencia desplegado
Desde el domingo 17 de abril cuando el aumento del caudal del rio Tinguiririca provocó una fisura en el oleoducto y mantener un monitoreo regular, tomando muestras durante los próximos meses.
ENAP dará inicio a la fase de reparación del oleducto, para lo cual ya se encuentra trabajando en fortalecer las defensas del lado sur del río y preparando el cauce para comenzar a intervenir el oleoducto.
Tras el sobrevuelo, la seremi de Energía Alicia Barrera, afirmó que “evaluamos positivamente el monitoreo que ha realizado la empresa, pues ha sido importante para descartar un daño ambiental. También consideramos positivo que la empresa ya esté realizando faenas y trabajos para reparar el oledoucto.
El oleoducto es un elemento estratégico del abastecimiento de nuestra región, por tanto, es muy importante que esto se pueda reparar”, explicó
A la fecha, se retiraron 42 tambores con basura, vegetación y maleza que presentaban restos de combustible, los que fueron transportados hasta el relleno sanitario de Ecobio, en la Octava Región.
Durante los últimos días no hubo registro de nuevas trazas de hidrocarburo. La compañía mantiene abiertos los canales de comunicación con la comunidad y reitera el llamado a informar inmediatamente a la empresa, en caso de detectar trazas de combustible.
Los teléfonos de contacto son: 800710044 y +56722719137.
