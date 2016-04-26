Hospital Regional: Un exitoso traslado y un caótico comienzo

Destacada, Editorial, Opinión abril 26, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
1

Por: Luis Fernando González V- Sub Director

Sin grandes problemas, en menos tiempo del esperado y ciertamente exitoso resultó el traslado del antiguo al nuevo Hospital Regional, esto  la semana recién pasada.

En estas mismas páginas resaltamos el coordinado, eficaz y profesional traslado, pero hoy en el primer día hábil de funcionamiento del recinto el caos fue la tónica.

Sistemas que no funcionaron, funcionarios que se perdían al interior del gran recinto y mucha pero mucha gente esperando,  junto con personal de salud colapsado –al borde de las lágrimas- que no daban abasto a la gran cantidad de trabajo, fueron las postales de las primeras horas de este lunes.

Bastaba pararse en cualquier rincón del hospital para escuchar y ver problemas, al mismo tiempo las autoridades de Salud daban cuenta de una exitosa cuenta pública.

Lo visto ayer nos hace pensar que al parecer los reclamos de la FENATS sobre la falta de inducción a los funcionarios sobre sus nuevos puestos de trabajo no eran exagerados.

Con todo el que el nuevo Hospital Regional ya esté funcionando no deja de ser una buena noticia. Son instalaciones modernas, con gran tecnología y amplios espacios que vienen a mejorar la dignidad del enfermo.  Pero también es cierto que al no existir mayor capacidad , ni un aumento significativo de personal  al mismo tiempo de un profundo cambio de la cultura organizacional, los problemas del antiguo hospital no son resueltos con solo el cambio de casa.

Ahora,  ya con el Hospital Regional instalado, comienza otra lucha. La de que Rancagua posea un hospital para la ciudad, lo que permitiría bajar la enorme presión que los habitantes de la capital regional ejercen demandando atención del hospital que debiera y es la referencia regional y  el centro de derivación de la salud primaria, especialmente de patologías de menor complejidad pero que requieren hospitalización.

