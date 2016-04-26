A las 00:01 horas comienza venta de entradas

Deportes, Destacada, O'Higgins abril 26, 2016abril 26, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
publico estadio

Según señala O´Higgins  en su pagina web este miércoles a las 00:01 hrs comenzará la venta de entradas para el trascendental partido que sostendrá este sábado O´Higgins v/s la U de Concepción.

Para este partido la intendencia regional autorizó un aforo de 13 mil espectadores, 12 mil 900 para hinchas celestes y 100 para la visita. La diferencia del aforo completo de El Teniente de 13.600 asientos estaría dada por el colchón de seguridad necesario para separar a las barras en el sector sur de la Marquesina donde se instarán los universitarios.

Para este partido, en el que O´Higgins a estadio lleno espera bajar una segunda estrella, ya están definidos los valores de las entradas, las que se venderán solamente a través de Internet por  el sistema O’HiTicket,  NO  existirá venta de boletos físicos en Tienda Oficial ni en el Estadio El Teniente
Los valores de las entradas son:
GALERÍA: $ 8.000
GALERÍA NIÑOS: $4.000
TRIBUNA ANDES: $16.000
TRIBUNA NIÑOS: $8.000
MARQUESINA: $28.000
Todos los usuarios de OHiticket pueden adquirir un máximo de 4 entradas y todos los asistentes deben llegar al estadio El Teniente con su entrada asignada al respectivo rut del espectador.
Recordamos que para acceder al recinto deportivo, todos los hinchas deben portar su entrada y cédula de identidad.

Deja un comentario