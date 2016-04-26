O´Higgins único puntero del campeonato nacional

Deportes, Destacada, O'Higgins abril 26, 2016abril 26, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
cobresal ohiggins 04

Después de que San Luis derrotara hoy por 1 gol a 0 a la Universidad Católica en Quillota, O´Higgins queda como exclusivo puntero del campeonato nacional con dos puntos de ventaja sobre los universitarios. Así las cosas los celestes dependen de sí mismos para ser campeones este sábado en Rancagua.

De vencer a la U de Concepción  el Capo de Provincia es campeón, sin importar lo que haga la UC frente a Audax Italiano en San Carlos. Pero si los celestes empatan y los cruzados ganan el titulo se tendría que definir mediante un partido entre ambos equipos en un escenario similar a lo ocurrido en 2013 cuando O´Higgins por primera vez en su historia resultó campeón.

Ahora, si en lo impensable los de Rancagua pierden frente a los penquistas,  y la UC le gana a los italicos, solo en ese caso los universitarios podrían ser campeones. También Colo-Colo tiene algo que decir, ya que de no ganar los cruzados y perdiendo los celestes y ganando el Cacique el partido de definición sería entre los albos y los celestes.

 

A las 00:01 comienza la venta de entradas

 

Según señala O´Higgins en su pagina web este miércoles a las 00:01 hrs comenzará la venta de entradas para el trascendental partido que sostendrá este sábado O´Higgins v/s la U de Concepción.

Para este partido la intendencia regional autorizó un aforo de 13 mil espectadores, 12 mil 900 para hinchas celestes y 100 para la visita. La diferencia del aforo completo de El Teniente de 13.600 asientos estaría dada por el colchón de seguridad necesario para separar a las barras en el sector sur de la Marquesina donde se instarán los universitarios.

Para este partido, en el que O´Higgins a estadio lleno espera bajar una segunda estrella, ya están definidos los valores de las entradas, las que se venderán solamente a través de Internet por el sistema O’HiTicket, NO existirá venta de boletos físicos en Tienda Oficial ni en el Estadio El Teniente
Los valores de las entradas son:
GALERÍA: $ 8.000
GALERÍA NIÑOS: $4.000
TRIBUNA ANDES: $16.000
TRIBUNA NIÑOS: $8.000
MARQUESINA: $28.000
Todos los usuarios de OHiticket pueden adquirir un máximo de 4 entradas y todos los asistentes deben llegar al estadio El Teniente con su entrada asignada al respectivo rut del espectador.
Recordamos que para acceder al recinto deportivo, todos los hinchas deben portar su entrada y cédula de identidad.

Deja un comentario