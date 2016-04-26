Pro O’Higgins y sus empresas socias beneficiaron a más de 10.500 personas de la Región en 2015

Destacada, Sociedad, Tendencias abril 26, 2016abril 26, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
2social pro

Este miércoles 20 de abril Corporación Pro O’Higgins dio cuenta pública de las iniciativas que implementó durante el 2015. De la voz de su presidente Tony Gunckel, se destacaron los principales resultados en sus áreas de gestión correspondientes a Educación, Emprendimiento e Innovación y Responsabilidad Social Empresarial.

En la ocasión expresó que “el 2015 fue un año lleno de trabajo y satisfacciones, donde asumimos nuevos desafíos con la convicción de crear oportunidades para los habitantes de nuestra Región y aportar a su desarrollo social y económico”.

En su balance se destacó el desarrollo de 11 programas, beneficiando a 10.563 personas de 24 comunas de la región, con una inversión total superior a los 266 millones de pesos. Ejecutados principalmente en el área de educación con más de 60 millones, mientras que en emprendimiento la cifra superó los 136 millones de pesos.

Sharing

Tags

, , ,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

67 comments

I was just seeking this info for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative sites in top of the list. Usually the top websites are full of garbage.

Responder

I haven’t checked in here for some time because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂

Responder

I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours lately, yet I never found any fascinating article like yours. It?¦s pretty value sufficient for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the internet might be much more useful than ever before.

Responder

I have been surfing on-line more than 3 hours nowadays, but I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as you probably did, the web shall be much more helpful than ever before.

Responder

I just wanted to compose a simple word to be able to appreciate you for all the lovely guides you are giving here. My rather long internet search has finally been recognized with sensible strategies to talk about with my close friends. I would express that we website visitors are quite lucky to be in a wonderful site with many awesome professionals with useful hints. I feel somewhat blessed to have encountered the web site and look forward to so many more excellent times reading here. Thanks again for everything.

Responder

Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you¦ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What an ideal site.

Responder

I do not even understand how I stopped up right here, but I assumed this put up was once good. I do not understand who you are however definitely you are going to a well-known blogger for those who are not already 😉 Cheers!

Responder

A lot of the things you mention is supprisingly precise and that makes me wonder the reason why I hadn’t looked at this with this light previously. Your piece really did switch the light on for me personally as far as this particular issue goes. However there is actually just one point I am not necessarily too comfortable with and whilst I attempt to reconcile that with the main theme of the position, let me observe what all the rest of the readers have to say.Well done.

Responder

What i don’t realize is in reality how you are now not actually much more smartly-preferred than you may be now. You’re so intelligent. You recognize thus considerably with regards to this subject, made me in my view consider it from a lot of various angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved until it¦s one thing to do with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding. All the time care for it up!

Responder

Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is really irritating. A good website with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.

Responder

We’re a group of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with useful information to paintings on. You’ve performed a formidable job and our whole community might be grateful to you.

Responder

Appreciating the persistence you put into your website and in depth information you offer. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed information. Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

Responder

hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise some technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload the web site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for a lot more of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..

Responder

Hi there very cool website!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?KI’m satisfied to search out a lot of useful information here within the put up, we’d like develop extra strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .

Responder

Its such as you read my thoughts! You seem to know so much approximately this, such as you wrote the guide in it or something. I believe that you can do with a few percent to drive the message home a little bit, however instead of that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.

Responder

Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your website in web explorer, would test this… IE nonetheless is the market chief and a huge component of other folks will leave out your wonderful writing due to this problem.

Responder

I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100 positive. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks

Responder

Deja un comentario