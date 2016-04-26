Pro O’Higgins y sus empresas socias beneficiaron a más de 10.500 personas de la Región en 2015

Este miércoles 20 de abril Corporación Pro O’Higgins dio cuenta pública de las iniciativas que implementó durante el 2015. De la voz de su presidente Tony Gunckel, se destacaron los principales resultados en sus áreas de gestión correspondientes a Educación, Emprendimiento e Innovación y Responsabilidad Social Empresarial.
En la ocasión expresó que “el 2015 fue un año lleno de trabajo y satisfacciones, donde asumimos nuevos desafíos con la convicción de crear oportunidades para los habitantes de nuestra Región y aportar a su desarrollo social y económico”.
En su balance se destacó el desarrollo de 11 programas, beneficiando a 10.563 personas de 24 comunas de la región, con una inversión total superior a los 266 millones de pesos. Ejecutados principalmente en el área de educación con más de 60 millones, mientras que en emprendimiento la cifra superó los 136 millones de pesos.
