Simce 2015: La región sube en cuatro pruebas pero se mantiene bajo el promedio nacional

Crónicas, Destacada, Salud abril 26, 2016abril 26, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
  • Este lunes la Agencia de Calidad de la Educación entregó los resultados del test aplicado a niños de 2º, 4º, y 6º Básico en octubre de 2015. Si bien  O’Higgins obtuvo cifras más alentadoras con un alza en los resultados respecto al año pasado en cuatro pruebas, solo en una de las seis mediciones, pudo superar el promedio nacional.

 

 Por: IRENE PADILLA A.

 

Cifras un poco más tranquilizantes que las del año pasado fueron las que se entregaron para la región la mañana de este lunes, cuando la Agencia de Calidad de la Educación hizo públicos los resultados de la Prueba Simce 2015. El test que fue aplicado a más de 600 mil niños  a nivel nacional, examinó los conocimientos y habilidades de escolares de 2º, 4º y 6º Básico en tres áreas,: Matemática, Comprensión Lectora e Historia y Geografía. Respecto a la Región de O’Higgins, los estudiantes de enseñanza primaria evaluados  superaron el promedio nacional solo en una de estas pruebas, se trata del test  de Comprensión de Lectura 2º Básico, donde con 254 puntos los niños de la Sexta Región se posicionaron por un punto sobre  la media del país. Al mismo tiempo, este año se estrenó la prueba de Historia y Geografía en 6ª Básico , donde el Libertador pudo igualar la media nacional de 250 puntos.

Al momento de comparar  las cifras respecto a los resultados de 2014, los datos  son más alentadores ya que  en cuatro de los  test aplicados,  O’Higgins eleva sus puntajes logrando las alzas más  notorias en Matemática 4º Básico -con un  aumento de cinco puntos- y en Comprensión Lectora 6º Básico , donde la región  subió sus resultados de 240 a 246 puntos.

Así también hubo un aumento, aunque menos notorio,  en los puntajes de las pruebas Comprensión de Lectura 4º Básico  y Matemática 6º Básico, mientras la prueba de Lectura en 2º Básico se mantuvo en 254 puntos al igual que el año pasado.

Para la seremi de Educación de O’Higgins, Alyson Hadad los resultados 2015 para O’Higgins son una excelente noticia, ya que según la autoridad,  evidencian de los positivos resultados de diversas políticas de mejora en la educación escolar. “Como Gobierno nos sentimos complacidos, pues las políticas públicas aplicadas desde el año 2008 han tenido un efecto relevante en mejorar la calidad educativa. Gracias a la Reforma Educacional  – que entre sus objetivos tiene el mejorar la equidad en cuanto a la enseñanza para mejorar los resultados académicos de los colegios más vulnerables –  hoy podemos señalar que nuestras escuelas y liceos públicos han tendido a mejorar sus resultados”,

Durante la presentación de los resultados nacionales,  el Secretario Ejecutivo de la Agencia de Calidad de la Educación, Carlos Henriquez, destacó que se mantiene una mejora de los resultados al analizar el desglose histórico  durante la última década . En ese sentido, el ejecutivo puso como ejemplo el Simce matemática de 4º Básico cuya alza sería  “ fruto de un esfuerzo sistemático de los distintos gobiernos por mejorar los aprendizajes de nuestros niños y niñas más pequeños. Cabe destacar que la Ley SEP entregó importantes recursos a los establecimientos a los que asisten estudiantes vulnerables, lo que ha tenido un impacto positivo en el sistema escolar”.

En el item Comprensión de Lectura, los resultados Simce, según la agencia, muestran un avance de 10 puntos en los aprendizajes de los estudiantes de 4° básico en la última década, lo que reflejaría el gran esfuerzo del sistema escolar por mejorar. Mientras en 6° básico “se han producido fluctuaciones de los resultados en las primeras evaluaciones, lo que no permite establecer una tendencia, sin embargo, hubo un aumento de 7 puntos en la última medición, lo que probablemente esté relacionado con una mayor apropiación del nuevo currículo por los docentes”, sostuvo el organismo.

LAS NIÑAS IGUALAN A LOS VARONES EN MATEMÁTICAS

 Las niñas históricamente han mostrado mejores resultados que los  hombres en Comprensión de Lectura, pero siempre se había mantenido una brecha de genero importante  en matemáticas, hasta este año, cuando  por primera vez en la historia de esta medición, niñas y niños lograron el mismo resultado. Este dato,  de suma relevancia para el Gobierno, se pudo observar en la prueba de Matemática de 4º Básico done a nivel nacional ambos géneros lograron 260 puntos promedio.

En el caso de O’Higgins se evidenció un escenario casi igual, con una diferencia de apenas tres puntos de los varones respecto de sus pares mujeres.

