Varios meses demorarán trabajos de habilitación de ruta a Termas del Flaco

Ayer, en San Fernando, el subsecretario de Obras Públicas, Sergio Galilea, señaló que se busca construir una huella temporal para evacuar vehículos aislados en la cordillera a la espera de los trabajos definitivos.
Por su parte, la gobernadora Carolina Cucumides dijo que necesariamente las más de cien personas que permanecen en el sector, deberán ser evacuados vía aérea.
Por: Ricardo Obando
Los dos últimos frentes de mal tiempo que azotaron con fuerza a la provincia de Colchagua, generaron estragos no solo en la agricultura de la zona, sino que también, pusieron en riesgo a cientos de personas que aún permanecen aisladas en las Termas del Flaco.
Ayer, en visita a San Fernando, el subsecretario de Obras Públicas, Sergio Galilea, confirmó que la ruta I-45 presenta serios daños y que se habilitación total podría significar un trabajo de varios meses, teniendo en cuenta que, para que quede en condiciones de ser transitada por todo tipo de vehículos, se requiere de una inversión superior a los dos mil millones de pesos.
En ese sentido, el personero dijo que “tenemos solo una emergencia vial de significación que es el camino a las Termas del Flaco, un camino histórico y que tiene dificultades habituales de temporada (invierno) más o menos severa. Hemos tenido el apoyo de las empresas eléctricas que trabajan en el sector de manera de hacer el despeje, pero tenemos cuatro a cinco kilómetros de alto deterioro”.
De momento, lo primero que deben hacer es realizar obras que les permitan acceder al balneario termal por tierra para poder, además, bajar la gran cantidad de autos que permanecen en las termas. Es por ello que, aseguró, “vamos a plantearnos en los siguientes 15 a 20 días poder hacer una habilitación elemental del camino, pero tenemos que hacer una reparación de fondo y eso implica tener que invertir una cifra cercana a los dos mil millones de pesos”.
Esos recursos, hoy por hoy, no está a la mano y deberán hacer gestiones con diversos estamentos para conseguirlos. Es así que, puntualizó, “ojalá podamos buscar un cofinanciamiento regional y sectorial para ambas demandas”. Justamente, ayer por la tarde en la gobernación de Colchagua, se reunió una serie de estamentos donde además participó la intendenta (s) Teresa Núñez, justamente para analizar aquella situación y los cursos de acción a seguir.
NUEVO RESCATE
En la cita, la gobernadora de Colchagua Carolina Cucumides, expuso que para los próximos días nuevamente deberán realizar un operativo para ahora sí bajar a la totalidad de las personas que permanecen en las Vegas del Flaco.
Desde ese punto de vista, la autoridad provincial comentó que, en el anterior operativo aéreo, “mucha de la gente que tuvo la oportunidad de bajar no lo quiso hacer y hoy (ayer), tuvimos una reunión con Carabineros, el Ejército y Obras Públicas para analizar el estado del camino”.
Es así que, ya está en planificación “una segunda operación de evacuación” por cuanto, dijo, “el camino presenta puntos bastante críticos, vamos a tener que hacerlo vía aérea”.
En ese sentido, Cucumides recalcó que “vamos a intervenir nuevamente con helicópteros para hacer bajar a la gente y hay que hacer el llamado público a ellos porque deben bajar ya que las condiciones climáticas han sido variables”.
Mientras que, el seremi del MOP, Pablo Silva apuntó que, respecto a la vía, “vamos a hacer una huella para poder bajar los vehículos, pero son meses y muchos recursos lo que va a implicar. Hay cinco kilómetros donde el río está pasando por el camino y eso significa hacer un trabajo de ingeniería mucho más complejo”.
DEFENSAS FLUVIALES
Otro de los puntos tratados por Galilea, dice relación con las defensas fluviales tanto del río Tinguiririca como del río Cachapoal.
Ambos cauces, en los dos últimos temporales, generaron preocupación por posibles desbordes y también algunos anegamientos en comunidades rurales. Es así que, el subsecretario, puntualizó que “hemos tenidos dificultades bastante severas tanto en el Cachapoal como en el Tinguiririca, hemos tenido crecidas muy significativas y eso nos ha obligado a desplegarnos en alrededor de 30 puntos”.
Para poder reparar los daños que dejaron las últimas crecidas, el personero de gobierno comentó que “hemos destinado dos mil millones de pesos para poder hacer las reparaciones esenciales y al mismo tiempo hacer los trabajos de restauración de los bordes fluviales de modo de evitar situaciones de esta naturaleza”.
Es así que, dijo, “hemos contratado horas máquina, otras que ha aportado ONEMI, otras el gobierno regional” para trabajar en la reparación de los puntos conflictivos, pero que necesariamente se requiere de dineros adicionales. “Estamos pidiendo al Gobierno Regional que solicite recursos a la Subsecretaría de Desarrollo Regional, fondos de emergencia, y nosotros estamos aportando otros 500 millones de fondos sectoriales que no teníamos programados para esta emergencia”, concluyó.
Puente sobre el Tinguiririca para junio
Aprovechando la visita a la ribera del río Tinguiririca, el subsecretario del MOP, Sergio Galilea, sostuvo que para el mes de junio la obra estará completa.
En ese sentido, la autoridad destacó que “este puente es una obra mayor. Se empezó a construir en agosto y el puente terminado debe estar el 15 de junio”.
Es decir, si se cumple con los plazos, en prácticamente dos meses las comunas de San Fernando y Chimbarongo quedarán unidas con dos viaductos en la ruta 90, beneficiando no solo a ambas localidades, sino que también a la totalidad de la provincia de Colchagua.
