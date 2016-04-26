Varios meses demorarán trabajos de habilitación de ruta a Termas del Flaco

Colchagua, Comunas, Destacada abril 26, 2016abril 26, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
visita subse mop 01
  • Ayer, en San Fernando, el subsecretario de Obras Públicas, Sergio Galilea, señaló que se busca construir una huella temporal para evacuar vehículos aislados en la cordillera a la espera de los trabajos definitivos.
  • Por su parte, la gobernadora Carolina Cucumides dijo que necesariamente las más de cien personas que permanecen en el sector, deberán ser evacuados vía aérea.

 

Por: Ricardo Obando

 Los dos últimos frentes de mal tiempo que azotaron con fuerza a la provincia de Colchagua, generaron estragos no solo en la agricultura de la zona, sino que también, pusieron en riesgo a cientos de personas que aún permanecen aisladas en las Termas del Flaco.

Ayer, en visita a San Fernando, el subsecretario de Obras Públicas, Sergio Galilea, confirmó que la ruta I-45 presenta serios daños y que se habilitación total podría significar un trabajo de varios meses, teniendo en cuenta que, para que quede en condiciones de ser transitada por todo tipo de vehículos, se requiere de una inversión superior a los dos mil millones de pesos.

En ese sentido, el personero dijo que “tenemos solo una emergencia vial de significación que es el camino a las Termas del Flaco, un camino histórico y que tiene dificultades habituales de temporada (invierno) más o menos severa. Hemos tenido el apoyo de las empresas eléctricas que trabajan en el sector de manera de hacer el despeje, pero tenemos cuatro a cinco kilómetros de alto deterioro”.

De momento, lo primero que deben hacer es realizar obras que les permitan acceder al balneario termal por tierra para poder, además, bajar la gran cantidad de autos que permanecen en las termas. Es por ello que, aseguró, “vamos a plantearnos en los siguientes 15 a 20 días poder hacer una habilitación elemental del camino, pero tenemos que hacer una reparación de fondo y eso implica tener que invertir una cifra cercana a los dos mil millones de pesos”.

Esos recursos, hoy por hoy, no está a la mano y deberán hacer gestiones con diversos estamentos para conseguirlos. Es así que, puntualizó, “ojalá podamos buscar un cofinanciamiento regional y sectorial para ambas demandas”. Justamente, ayer por la tarde en la gobernación de Colchagua, se reunió una serie de estamentos donde además participó la intendenta (s) Teresa Núñez, justamente para analizar aquella situación y los cursos de acción a seguir.

NUEVO RESCATE

En la cita, la gobernadora de Colchagua Carolina Cucumides, expuso que para los próximos días nuevamente deberán realizar un operativo para ahora sí bajar a la totalidad de las personas que permanecen en las Vegas del Flaco.

Desde ese punto de vista, la autoridad provincial comentó que, en el anterior operativo aéreo, “mucha de la gente que tuvo la oportunidad de bajar no lo quiso hacer y hoy (ayer), tuvimos una reunión con Carabineros, el Ejército y Obras Públicas para analizar el estado del camino”.

Es así que, ya está en planificación “una segunda operación de evacuación” por cuanto, dijo, “el camino presenta puntos bastante críticos, vamos a tener que hacerlo vía aérea”.

En ese sentido, Cucumides recalcó que “vamos a intervenir nuevamente con helicópteros para hacer bajar a la gente y hay que hacer el llamado público a ellos porque deben bajar ya que las condiciones climáticas han sido variables”.

Mientras que, el seremi del MOP, Pablo Silva apuntó que, respecto a la vía, “vamos a hacer una huella para poder bajar los vehículos, pero son meses y muchos recursos lo que va a implicar. Hay cinco kilómetros donde el río está pasando por el camino y eso significa hacer un trabajo de ingeniería mucho más complejo”.

DEFENSAS FLUVIALES

Otro de los puntos tratados por Galilea, dice relación con las defensas fluviales tanto del río Tinguiririca como del río Cachapoal.

Ambos cauces, en los dos últimos temporales, generaron preocupación por posibles desbordes y también algunos anegamientos en comunidades rurales. Es así que, el subsecretario, puntualizó que “hemos tenidos dificultades bastante severas tanto en el Cachapoal como en el Tinguiririca, hemos tenido crecidas muy significativas y eso nos ha obligado a desplegarnos en alrededor de 30 puntos”.

Para poder reparar los daños que dejaron las últimas crecidas, el personero de gobierno comentó que “hemos destinado dos mil millones de pesos para poder hacer las reparaciones esenciales y al mismo tiempo hacer los trabajos de restauración de los bordes fluviales de modo de evitar situaciones de esta naturaleza”.

Es así que, dijo, “hemos contratado horas máquina, otras que ha aportado ONEMI, otras el gobierno regional” para trabajar en la reparación de los puntos conflictivos, pero que necesariamente se requiere de dineros adicionales. “Estamos pidiendo al Gobierno Regional que solicite recursos a la Subsecretaría de Desarrollo Regional, fondos de emergencia, y nosotros estamos aportando otros 500 millones de fondos sectoriales que no teníamos programados para esta emergencia”, concluyó.

Puente sobre el Tinguiririca para junio

Aprovechando la visita a la ribera del río Tinguiririca, el subsecretario del MOP, Sergio Galilea, sostuvo que para el mes de junio la obra estará completa.

En ese sentido, la autoridad destacó que “este puente es una obra mayor. Se empezó a construir en agosto y el puente terminado debe estar el 15 de junio”.

Es decir, si se cumple con los plazos, en prácticamente dos meses las comunas de San Fernando y Chimbarongo quedarán unidas con dos viaductos en la ruta 90, beneficiando no solo a ambas localidades, sino que también a la totalidad de la provincia de Colchagua.

 

Sharing

Tags

, , , ,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

67 comments

I was just seeking this info for a while. After six hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your website. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative websites in top of the list. Generally the top websites are full of garbage.

Responder

You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation however I to find this topic to be actually something that I believe I’d never understand. It seems too complex and extremely large for me. I’m having a look ahead for your subsequent submit, I¦ll attempt to get the dangle of it!

Responder

Howdy would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!

Responder

Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely excellent. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is really a great web site.

Responder

I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this website. I’m hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own blog now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a great example of it.

Responder

I have been surfing online more than three hours these days, but I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It¦s pretty value enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made excellent content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.

Responder

Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What a great site.

Responder

Appreciating the time and energy you put into your website and detailed information you present. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed information. Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

Responder

I cherished up to you’ll obtain performed right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nevertheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be turning in the following. in poor health certainly come further until now once more as precisely the similar nearly very frequently inside of case you shield this increase.

Responder

I’m impressed, I must say. Really hardly ever do I encounter a blog that’s each educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you may have hit the nail on the head. Your concept is outstanding; the issue is something that not enough individuals are talking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I stumbled throughout this in my search for something regarding this.

Responder

This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen

Responder

Its like you read my mind! You appear to grasp a lot approximately this, such as you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you simply can do with some percent to force the message home a bit, however instead of that, that is great blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.

Responder

Can I simply say what a relief to search out somebody who really is aware of what theyre speaking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know tips on how to bring a problem to gentle and make it important. More folks must learn this and perceive this facet of the story. I cant imagine youre no more fashionable because you definitely have the gift.

Responder

I am really loving the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues? A couple of my blog visitors have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari. Do you have any advice to help fix this problem?

Responder

With everything which appears to be developing throughout this specific subject material, your points of view tend to be rather stimulating. Even so, I appologize, because I do not give credence to your entire idea, all be it exciting none the less. It looks to us that your remarks are actually not completely validated and in actuality you are yourself not really thoroughly convinced of your point. In any event I did take pleasure in examining it.

Responder

Deja un comentario