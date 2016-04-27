Ya suman ochenta y nueve los largos años de servicios prestados al país por la prestigiada institución que conocemos como Carabineros de Chile. Fue el 27 de abril de 1927, en un día como hoy, cuando el Presidente de la República, General don Carlos Ibañez del Campo, promulgó el Decreto Supremo Nº 3.800, que dispuso la fusión de los antiguos Cuerpos de Policías para formar un solo organismo.
De inmediato se dictaron también las disposiciones necesarias para que en todas las provincias del país fueran instalados Grupos de Carabineros en sus respectivos Cuarteles . Es así como en Rancagua se estableció la Prefectura de Colchagua, ya que también el Primer Mandatario había fusionado las Provincias de O’Higgins y Colchagua en una sola. En Rancagua se creó, así mismo, la Primera Comisaría de Carabineros.
La Prefectura de Carabineros de la Provincia de O’Higgins fue establecida el 6 de febrero de 1934, con la Primera Comisaría en Rancagua, la Segunda en Graneros, la Tercera en Sewell, la Cuarta en Rengo, la Quinta en San Vicente de Tagua Tagua y, posteriormente, la Sexta en Peumo.
Como todos los años, nos es muy grato recordar hoy este aniversario y expresar el más cordial saludo a la institución y, en especial, a los Jefes, oficiales y personal de Carabineros de nuestra Región del Libertador Bernardo O’Higgins.
Carabineros de Chile y sus 89 años de servicios
