Diego Olate fue declarado inocente por el Tribunal Oral en lo penal de Rancagua

• Más de dos años de investigación y un período preso en la cárcel de Rancagua debió soportar el ex capitán del O’Higgins para que finalmente se demostrara su inocencia.



Los hechos se remontan al 26 de junio de 2013, cuando en un confuso incidente en la Población Las Cumbres de Rancagua, un trio de jóvenes dio muerte a balazos a un hombre al interior de su departamento. Dos de los supuestos implicados habrían sido reconocidos, sin embargo, un año más tarde, uno de los inculpados señala que Diego Olate condujo el vehículo para llegar hasta el sitio del suceso y le otorgó participación en los hechos.

A poco de firmar contrato con Deportes La Serena y continuar una exitosa carrera futbolística, Diego Olate es detenido en la Cuarta Región y trasladado a O’Higgins por su presunta participación en el homicidio de un hombre de 48 años.

Tras el control de detención el deportista fue puesto en prisión preventiva en la cárcel de Rancagua, medida cautelar que al cabo de un tiempo fue reemplazada por arresto domiciliario nocturno.

Después de dos años de investigación y una carrera futbolística destrozada, el Tribunal Oral en lo Penal de Rancagua entregó la sentencia donde se declara a Diego Olate como inocente.

“Esto es lo peor que me ha pasado en la vida. De tener casi todo lo que quería y una carrera ascendente, de un momento a otro, la vida me cambió y tuve que partir de cero. Trabajando en la mina, estudiando, rearmando la vida que toda esta injusticia me arrebató”, señaló Olate.

En tanto su abogado defensor, Luis Valdenegro, manifestó que siempre confió en la inocencia de Diego. “Aún no sabemos por qué ese grupo de conocidos lo sitúan en el sitio del suceso, pues mediante la investigación no hubo testimonio o prueba alguna que lo vinculara. Lamentablemente tuvimos que esperar dos años para que recién en el juicio oral el autor material del homicidio descartara la participación de Diego, lo que sumado a la falta de pruebas, llevó al mismo fiscal a solicitar la absolución de mi representado”.