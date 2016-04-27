Diego Olate fue declarado inocente por el Tribunal Oral en lo penal de Rancagua

• Más de dos años de investigación y un período preso en la cárcel de Rancagua debió soportar el ex capitán del O’Higgins para que finalmente se demostrara su inocencia.
Los hechos se remontan al 26 de junio de 2013, cuando en un confuso incidente en la Población Las Cumbres de Rancagua, un trio de jóvenes dio muerte a balazos a un hombre al interior de su departamento. Dos de los supuestos implicados habrían sido reconocidos, sin embargo, un año más tarde, uno de los inculpados señala que Diego Olate condujo el vehículo para llegar hasta el sitio del suceso y le otorgó participación en los hechos.
A poco de firmar contrato con Deportes La Serena y continuar una exitosa carrera futbolística, Diego Olate es detenido en la Cuarta Región y trasladado a O’Higgins por su presunta participación en el homicidio de un hombre de 48 años.
Tras el control de detención el deportista fue puesto en prisión preventiva en la cárcel de Rancagua, medida cautelar que al cabo de un tiempo fue reemplazada por arresto domiciliario nocturno.
Después de dos años de investigación y una carrera futbolística destrozada, el Tribunal Oral en lo Penal de Rancagua entregó la sentencia donde se declara a Diego Olate como inocente.
“Esto es lo peor que me ha pasado en la vida. De tener casi todo lo que quería y una carrera ascendente, de un momento a otro, la vida me cambió y tuve que partir de cero. Trabajando en la mina, estudiando, rearmando la vida que toda esta injusticia me arrebató”, señaló Olate.
En tanto su abogado defensor, Luis Valdenegro, manifestó que siempre confió en la inocencia de Diego. “Aún no sabemos por qué ese grupo de conocidos lo sitúan en el sitio del suceso, pues mediante la investigación no hubo testimonio o prueba alguna que lo vinculara. Lamentablemente tuvimos que esperar dos años para que recién en el juicio oral el autor material del homicidio descartara la participación de Diego, lo que sumado a la falta de pruebas, llevó al mismo fiscal a solicitar la absolución de mi representado”.
69 comments
I’ve learn a few just right stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you put to create this type of great informative site.
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
excellent post, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector don’t notice this. You must continue your writing. I am confident, you have a great readers’ base already!
I like the helpful information you provide on your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again right here regularly. I am quite sure I will be informed plenty of new stuff proper right here! Good luck for the next!
I was curious if you ever considered changing the page layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
Perfect piece of work you have done, this internet site is really cool with great information.
Some truly select articles on this web site, saved to fav.
I really like studying and I believe this website got some truly useful stuff on it! .
Just desire to say your article is as astounding. The clarity to your submit is simply excellent and that i could suppose you are an expert on this subject. Fine together with your permission let me to take hold of your feed to stay updated with coming near near post. Thank you one million and please keep up the rewarding work.
This actually answered my drawback, thanks!
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Very interesting subject, regards for posting.
I’ll immediately clutch your rss feed as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please allow me recognize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays..
Some really nice and utilitarian info on this web site, also I believe the style and design holds great features.
You have mentioned very interesting details! ps nice web site.
Hiya very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also…I am glad to find numerous helpful info here in the submit, we need develop more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really helpful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to offer one thing again and aid others like you helped me.
I envy your work, thanks for all the useful posts.
I was looking at some of your content on this website and I conceive this internet site is real instructive! Keep putting up.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My blog is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my users would truly benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Many thanks!
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
I?¦m now not positive the place you are getting your information, but good topic. I must spend a while learning more or figuring out more. Thank you for excellent info I used to be looking for this information for my mission.
Together with everything which seems to be developing within this subject matter, many of your opinions happen to be relatively stimulating. On the other hand, I appologize, but I can not subscribe to your whole plan, all be it refreshing none the less. It appears to us that your commentary are not entirely rationalized and in reality you are yourself not entirely convinced of your point. In any event I did take pleasure in reading it.
I simply desired to thank you so much all over again. I do not know the things that I would have achieved without the type of opinions provided by you relating to that subject. It has been a very traumatic dilemma in my circumstances, nevertheless finding out your specialized approach you handled that took me to cry with joy. I will be thankful for the work and even pray you comprehend what a great job you happen to be accomplishing training other individuals via your blog post. I know that you’ve never got to know any of us.
Simply wanna input on few general things, The website pattern is perfect, the written content is really good : D.
Keep up the superb piece of work, I read few articles on this site and I believe that your web blog is real interesting and contains lots of wonderful info .
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a high risk decision great post! .
I like the valuable information you supply to your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again right here frequently. I’m reasonably sure I’ll be informed many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the following!
I like this blog so much, bookmarked. “Nostalgia isn’t what it used to be.” by Peter De Vries.
Usually I do not read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice post.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say excellent blog!
I don’t ordinarily comment but I gotta admit regards for the post on this one : D.
I was studying some of your content on this internet site and I conceive this web site is very informative! Retain putting up.
I like this post, enjoyed this one thanks for putting up.
Hey There. I found your blog the usage of msn. That is a very smartly written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your helpful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.
Some truly nice and useful information on this website, as well I conceive the design and style has superb features.
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
I am always thought about this, thankyou for posting.
magnificent post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector do not notice this. You must continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
Great awesome things here. I?¦m very happy to look your article. Thanks a lot and i’m looking ahead to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
I am so happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
Great line up. We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
I love the efforts you have put in this, thankyou for all the great posts.
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post is amazing, nice written and come with approximately all significant infos. I would like to peer more posts like this .
Very interesting info!Perfect just what I was searching for!
Appreciate it for this grand post, I am glad I discovered this website on yahoo.
Some genuinely superb content on this site, thankyou for contribution.
This really answered my problem, thank you!
I enjoy what you guys are up too. This sort of clever work and reporting! Keep up the great works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.
Perfectly composed content, thank you for entropy. “He who establishes his argument by noise and command shows that his reason is weak.” by Michel de Montaigne.
Hey very cool web site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also…I’m happy to find a lot of useful info here in the post, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
I am no longer certain where you are getting your information, however great topic. I must spend a while learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for excellent information I used to be on the lookout for this info for my mission.
Hey very nice website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I am happy to find numerous useful information here in the post, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
Only a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw great design. “Better by far you should forget and smile than that you should remember and be sad.” by Christina Georgina Rossetti.
I was reading through some of your articles on this internet site and I think this website is real instructive! Keep posting.
I have read some excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you place to make any such fantastic informative web site.
Usually I do not read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.
fantastic post, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector do not notice this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
F*ckin’ amazing things here. I am very glad to see your post. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
As soon as I detected this internet site I went on reddit to share some of the love with them.
I really like your writing style, wonderful information, thanks for posting :D. “Kennedy cooked the soup that Johnson had to eat.” by Konrad Adenauer.
7iEFhS This is my first time go to see at here and i am really impressed to read all at single place.
Usually I don’t read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice post.
Im obliged for the blog post. Will read on…