EDITORIAL: Y seguimos sin intendente titular

Mucho más tiempo del razonable ha pasado para que la presidenta de la República Michelle Bachelet nombre a su representante.
Hoy se cumplen 54 días de la salida de Juan Ramón Godoy de la intendencia, no fue una petición de renuncia sorpresiva la que tuvo el ex intendente el pasado 4 de marzo. Desde de diciembre que existían movimientos subterráneos que hablaban de su salida, un gabinete regional quebrado es la principal crítica a su breve gestión , pero no estaba en los cálculos de nadie la extensa suplencia que ha sostenido Teresa Núñez.
Razones de la demora en el nombramiento pueden haber varias, desde la falta de acuerdo al interior del partido socialista para proponer un solo nombre, a la soterrada lucha que según trascendidos de prensa sostiene Burgos con Aleuy, o simplemente que entre tantos problemas que enfrenta el gobierno el nombramiento del intendente de nuestra región no es prioridad en La Moneda. No tenemos certeza que alguna de las hipótesis anteriormente señaladas sea la correcta, el silencio oficial es la tónica sobre este nombramiento más aún cuando en estos días en cuatro ocasiones la mandataria a visitado la zona, pero sin referirse al tema.
Lo cierto es que lamentablemente la ley no establece un plazo máximo para la suplencia, legalmente Teresa Núñez podría llegar al final del periodo presidencial como suplente en una muy incómoda posición por la naturaleza transitoria de su intendencia, lo que no le ha permitido formar sus propios equipos. Bien lo saben los economistas, la incertidumbre a veces produce más daño que una equivocación.
Y siendo el silencio es la norma, los rumores, los trascendidos y las filtraciones remplazan a la información. En este contexto se dice que además de la opción de que Núñez sea confirmada en puesto y a los aún no descartados nombres de Pablo Silva, Oscar Avila, Patricia Torrealba o Natalia Sánchez se sumaría el nombre del ex intendente de nuestra región Bernardo Zapata (DC).
Luis Fernando González V.
Sub Director
90 comments
Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My blog is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my users would truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Cheers!
Just what I was looking for, thanks for posting.
Glad to be one of several visitants on this awe inspiring site : D.
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is actually irritating. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
You could definitely see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later. All the best
I feel that is one of the so much important info for me. And i’m satisfied reading your article. However wanna remark on some normal things, The web site taste is great, the articles is actually nice : D. Good process, cheers
I enjoy your writing style truly enjoying this site.
Nice post. I study one thing more challenging on completely different blogs everyday. It is going to always be stimulating to learn content material from different writers and practice a bit something from their store. I’d desire to make use of some with the content material on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a hyperlink on your net blog. Thanks for sharing.
Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality. Have a fun.
It is appropriate time to make a few plans for the longer term and it’s time to be happy. I’ve learn this publish and if I could I desire to recommend you few fascinating issues or suggestions. Perhaps you could write subsequent articles regarding this article. I want to read more issues approximately it!
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, as well as the content!
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
Keep working ,terrific job!
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Thanks for some other excellent article. The place else may just anybody get that type of info in such an ideal method of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such information.
Hi there! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when viewing from my apple iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share. Thanks!
Hello there, simply become alert to your weblog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I’m going to be careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you proceed this in future. Many other folks shall be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
It?¦s really a cool and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was searching for! “He who spares the wicked injures the good.” by Seneca.
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality. Have a fun.
I simply needed to thank you very much yet again. I do not know what I could possibly have made to happen without the entire suggestions shown by you relating to my area of interest. Completely was the alarming condition in my opinion, but taking note of this specialized tactic you handled it forced me to leap with contentment. I will be grateful for the assistance and then sincerely hope you find out what a powerful job you’re doing training some other people thru your website. Probably you have never met any of us.
I’m impressed, I have to say. Actually hardly ever do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me let you know, you’ve gotten hit the nail on the head. Your concept is outstanding; the difficulty is one thing that not sufficient individuals are talking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I stumbled across this in my seek for something regarding this.
Pretty great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have truly loved surfing around your weblog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing on your feed and I am hoping you write again soon!
hey there and thanks to your information – I’ve definitely picked up anything new from proper here. I did alternatively experience several technical points the usage of this website, since I experienced to reload the site many times prior to I may just get it to load properly. I had been considering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, however sluggish loading cases instances will sometimes have an effect on your placement in google and could injury your quality score if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my email and could glance out for a lot extra of your respective exciting content. Make sure you replace this again soon..
I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.
I cherished up to you’ll obtain performed right here. The caricature is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nevertheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you want be turning in the following. ill no doubt come further earlier once more since precisely the similar just about very steadily inside of case you defend this hike.
Hola! I’ve been reading your blog for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Porter Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the fantastic job!
Really enjoyed this post, can you make it so I receive an alert email every time you publish a new post?
You are my intake, I have few web logs and infrequently run out from to brand : (.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
I think other web site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and magnificent user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same results.
Hello.This post was really fascinating, particularly because I was investigating for thoughts on this topic last Tuesday.
I think other website owners should take this site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style.
Hi, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Along with every thing which seems to be developing throughout this specific subject material, your opinions are generally quite refreshing. Even so, I am sorry, but I do not subscribe to your entire plan, all be it stimulating none the less. It seems to everybody that your comments are generally not totally rationalized and in simple fact you are your self not really entirely certain of the assertion. In any case I did appreciate looking at it.
I am not rattling wonderful with English but I find this really easygoing to read .
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. Nevertheless imagine if you added some great photos or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this blog could undeniably be one of the most beneficial in its field. Very good blog!
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a superb job with this. Additionally, the blog loads super fast for me on Safari. Excellent Blog!
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what website owners wrote but this web site is rattling user friendly! .
Simply wish to say your article is as amazing. The clarity for your post is simply great and i could think you’re a professional in this subject. Well along with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks 1,000,000 and please carry on the gratifying work.
I love forgathering utile information , this post has got me even more info! .
hey there and thanks on your info – I have certainly picked up something new from right here. I did alternatively experience a few technical points the usage of this web site, as I experienced to reload the site lots of instances prior to I may get it to load correctly. I have been considering in case your web hosting is OK? No longer that I am complaining, however sluggish loading instances times will sometimes impact your placement in google and can harm your quality ranking if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this again very soon..
I genuinely enjoy studying on this web site, it contains superb posts. “And all the winds go sighing, For sweet things dying.” by Christina Georgina Rossetti.
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
certainly like your website however you need to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to tell the reality however I¦ll definitely come again again.
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you?¦ve on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and simply couldn’t come across. What a perfect website.
Thank you for another informative blog. Where else could I get that kind of information written in such a perfect way? I’ve a project that I’m just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such info.
Aw, this was a very nice post. In thought I want to put in writing like this moreover – taking time and actual effort to make a very good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and in no way seem to get something done.
I’ve read a few good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to make such a excellent informative web site.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this web site. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing skills has encouraged me to get my own website now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a great example of it.
I have been reading out a few of your articles and i can claim nice stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your site.
very nice put up, i definitely love this website, carry on it
I do agree with all of the ideas you’ve presented in your post. They are very convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are very short for newbies. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
Awsome blog! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also.
Good write-up, I am normal visitor of one?¦s website, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a part of your post to my site?
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
Thanks for any other informative web site. The place else may I get that kind of information written in such a perfect approach? I have a challenge that I’m just now running on, and I have been on the glance out for such information.
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this article is amazing, great written and include approximately all significant infos. I’d like to peer extra posts like this .
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different web address and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to exploring your web page repeatedly.
I have been checking out many of your articles and i must say nice stuff. I will surely bookmark your blog.
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and come with almost all significant infos. I?¦d like to see more posts like this .
Wonderful work! That is the kind of info that should be shared around the net. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and seek advice from my web site . Thanks =)
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Thank you for another great post. Where else could anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal way of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.
You really make it appear so easy together with your presentation however I in finding this topic to be actually one thing that I feel I’d by no means understand. It seems too complicated and very wide for me. I am taking a look ahead in your subsequent submit, I¦ll try to get the dangle of it!
I’m not sure why but this site is loading extremely slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
Fantastic website. Plenty of useful information here. I am sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your effort!
I will right away snatch your rss feed as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me recognize so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
I have been reading out some of your posts and it’s pretty good stuff. I will definitely bookmark your site.
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was searching for! “The medium is the message.” by Marshall McLuhan.
I think other website proprietors should take this internet site as an model, very clean and great user genial layout.
Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one’s site, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Well I definitely liked reading it. This information procured by you is very useful for accurate planning.
F*ckin’ tremendous things here. I’m very glad to see your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
you’re really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a great job on this topic!
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this site. I am hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own web site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a good example of it.
The subsequent time I learn a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I imply, I know it was my choice to read, however I actually thought youd have one thing interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you possibly can repair in the event you werent too busy in search of attention.
Throughout this grand pattern of things you’ll get a B+ just for hard work. Where you actually lost me was first in the facts. You know, people say, the devil is in the details… And it couldn’t be much more true at this point. Having said that, allow me tell you what exactly did give good results. Your authoring is definitely very engaging and that is most likely the reason why I am making the effort in order to opine. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Second, even though I can notice the jumps in logic you come up with, I am not necessarily certain of just how you seem to unite your ideas which inturn make the actual final result. For now I shall subscribe to your position however trust in the near future you link the dots better.
Just what I was searching for, appreciate it for posting.
F*ckin’ tremendous things here. I’m very glad to see your post. Thanks a lot and i’m looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
Howdy would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a fair price? Kudos, I appreciate it!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?