EDITORIAL: Y seguimos sin intendente titular

abril 27, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
intendencia

Mucho más tiempo del razonable ha pasado para que la presidenta de la República Michelle Bachelet nombre a su representante.

Hoy se cumplen 54 días de la salida de Juan Ramón Godoy de la intendencia,  no fue una petición de renuncia sorpresiva la que tuvo el ex intendente el pasado 4 de marzo. Desde de diciembre que existían movimientos subterráneos que hablaban de su salida, un gabinete regional quebrado es la principal crítica a su breve gestión , pero no estaba en los cálculos de nadie la extensa suplencia que ha sostenido Teresa Núñez.
Razones de la demora en el nombramiento pueden haber varias, desde la falta de acuerdo al interior del partido socialista para proponer un solo nombre, a la soterrada lucha que según trascendidos de prensa sostiene Burgos con Aleuy, o simplemente que entre tantos problemas que enfrenta el gobierno el nombramiento del intendente de nuestra región no es prioridad en La Moneda. No tenemos certeza que alguna de las hipótesis anteriormente señaladas sea la correcta, el silencio oficial es la tónica sobre este nombramiento más aún cuando en estos días en cuatro ocasiones la mandataria a visitado la zona, pero sin referirse al tema.
Lo cierto es que lamentablemente la ley no establece un plazo máximo para la suplencia, legalmente Teresa Núñez podría llegar al final del periodo presidencial como suplente en una muy incómoda posición por la naturaleza transitoria de su intendencia, lo que no le ha permitido formar sus propios equipos. Bien lo saben los economistas, la incertidumbre a veces produce más daño que una equivocación.
Y siendo el silencio es la norma, los rumores, los trascendidos y las filtraciones remplazan a la información. En este contexto se dice que además de la opción de que Núñez sea confirmada en puesto y a los aún no descartados nombres de Pablo Silva, Oscar Avila, Patricia Torrealba o Natalia Sánchez se sumaría el nombre del ex intendente de nuestra región Bernardo Zapata (DC).
Luis Fernando González V.
Sub Director

