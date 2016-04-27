Escritor chileno Saúl Schkolnik visita San Vicente

Cultura, Cultura y Espectáculos abril 27, 2016abril 28, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
1-

Este jueves 28 de abril, a las 15 horas, el escritor chileno Saúl Schkolnik sostendrá un encuentro con estudiantes, profesores y otras personas, en la Biblioteca Pública Municipal Salvador Correa Ovalle. Aquello ocurrirá en el marco de las celebraciones del Mes del Libro, en una oportunidad única para encontrarse con su literatura.

Schkolnik nació en Santiago el 9 de octubre de 1929. Es arquitecto y licenciado en Filosofía, recibiendo el reconocimiento por sus cuentos para niños en los que aborda temas valóricos, científicos y relativos a la ecología, como también mitos sobre la tradición oral nacional y latinoamericana. De tal modo, es autor de alrededor de cien libros publicados.

